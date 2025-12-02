بعد ساعات من إعلان حركة حماس أنها ستسلم رفات أحد الأسيرين المتبقيين للصليب الأحمر، أكد مكتب رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، تسلم إسرائيل عبر الصليب الأحمر متعلقات نقلت من قطاع غزة.


وأوضح مكتب نتنياهو أن المتعلقات ستحال إلى معهد الطب الشرعي للفحص والتدقيق، فيما قالت الشرطة الإسرائيلية أنها تسلمت بقايا جثمان رهينة كان محتجزاً في غزة.


جثة الأسير الإسرائيلي


ولا تزال جثتا أسيرين متبقيين في غزة، للإسرائيلي ران جفيلي والتايلندي سودثيساك رينثالاك، رغم أن حماس تؤكد مراراً أن البحث عن الرفات مسألة معقدة، وتتطلب وقتاً لاسيما وسط الدمار والركام الهائل في القطاع الفلسطيني.


بدوره، قال المتحدث باسم الخارجية القطرية ماجد الأنصاري: لدينا ثقة بخطة الرئيس الأمريكي ودوره ودور الوسطاء، مؤكداً استمرار مراقبة اتفاق غزة والعمل حتى لا تنهار الهدنة الحالية.


وأشار إلى أن جهود الوساطة في ما يتعلق باتفاق غزة مستمرة وخروقات الاتفاق مثيرة للقلق، مبيناً أن كل خرق للهدنة بغزة يمثل تهديداً لها وإضعافاً لأثرها، لكنها أطول هدنة رغم الخروق.


وأضاف: نعمل على تحويل الهدنة الحالية إلى مسار للوصول إلى المرحلة الثانية من الاتفاق. عائلة الصحفي الفلسطيني محمود وادي يودعونه في مستشفى ناصر بخان يونس، جنوب قطاع غزة اليوم (إ ب أ)


انتهاء المرحلة الأولى من اتفاق غزة


من جهته، أعلن وزير الخارجية المصري بدر عبدالعاطي، اليوم، أن بلاده شارفت على الانتهاء من تنفيذ المرحلة الأولى من خطة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب في قطاع غزة، معرباً عن الأمل في بدء تنفيذ المرحلة الثانية قريباً.


وأشار عبدالعاطي إلى إن مصر تأمل في إدخال مزيد من المساعدات الإنسانية إلى غزة بكميات أكبر، ومن دون قيود، لتلبية حاجات السكان، موضحاً أن بلاده تنسق مع الولايات المتحدة لتحديد موعد عقد مؤتمر إعادة إعمار غزة.


ولفت إلى أن المؤتمر سيكون تحت رئاسة مشتركة بين مصر والولايات المتحدة، مبدياً استعداد مصر للتشاور مع الدول الأوروبية حول المشاركة في تدريب الشرطة الفلسطينية، ضمن الجهود الرامية لتعزيز الاستقرار والأمن في القطاع.