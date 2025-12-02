Hours after Hamas announced that it would hand over the remains of one of the two remaining prisoners to the Red Cross, the office of the Israeli Prime Minister confirmed today (Tuesday) that Israel received belongings transferred from the Gaza Strip via the Red Cross.



The Netanyahu office clarified that the belongings would be referred to the forensic institute for examination and verification, while the Israeli police stated that they received the remains of a hostage who had been held in Gaza.



The Body of the Israeli Prisoner



Two bodies of the remaining prisoners are still in Gaza, Israeli Ran Gvili and Thai Sudthisak Renthalak, although Hamas repeatedly asserts that the search for the remains is a complicated matter that requires time, especially amidst the immense destruction and rubble in the Palestinian territory.



For his part, the spokesperson for the Qatari Foreign Ministry, Majid Al-Ansari, said: We have confidence in the American president's plan and his role, as well as the role of the mediators, affirming the continued monitoring of the Gaza agreement and efforts to ensure that the current truce does not collapse.



He pointed out that mediation efforts regarding the Gaza agreement are ongoing, and violations of the agreement are concerning, indicating that every breach of the truce in Gaza represents a threat to it and weakens its impact, but it remains the longest truce despite the violations.



He added: We are working to transform the current truce into a pathway to reach the second phase of the agreement.



Completion of the First Phase of the Gaza Agreement



For his part, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel-Aty announced today that his country is nearing the completion of the implementation of the first phase of President Donald Trump's plan in the Gaza Strip, expressing hope for the commencement of the second phase soon.



Abdel-Aty indicated that Egypt hopes to introduce more humanitarian aid to Gaza in larger quantities and without restrictions, to meet the needs of the population, explaining that his country is coordinating with the United States to determine the date for holding a conference for the reconstruction of Gaza.



He noted that the conference will be co-chaired by Egypt and the United States, expressing Egypt's readiness to consult with European countries regarding participation in training the Palestinian police, as part of efforts to enhance stability and security in the sector.