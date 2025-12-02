The cleric Raed Al-Matni was killed after being arrested by what is called the "National Guard" in Sweida today (Tuesday), according to the Syrian news channel.



The channel reported that Al-Matni was killed two days after his arrest by the so-called "National Guard" affiliated with Hikmat Al-Hajri, on charges of cooperating with the Syrian government.



The channel mentioned that the so-called "National Guard" carried out a campaign of arrests today following Al-Matni's death, targeting several of his family members and relatives. It clarified that activists from Sweida province circulated a video on social media showing the guards torturing the cleric Raed Al-Matni after his arrest, forcibly shaving his beard and mustache.



The channel reported that the forces (National Guard) carried out arrests at the end of last month targeting clerics and local dignitaries, following their criticism of the way Hikmat Al-Hajri manages the affairs of the areas under his control in Sweida province.



Sources told the channel that the outlaws in Sweida target all individuals who reject Hikmat Al-Hajri's projects and cling to the unity of Syrian territory, indicating that Al-Hajri has ordered the readiness of the outlaw groups and their deployment in areas that may witness protests against him.