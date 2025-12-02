قتل رجل الدين رائد المتني بعد اعتقاله من قبل ما يسمى بـ«الحرس الوطني» في السويداء، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، بحسب القناة الإخبارية السورية.
ونقلت القناة عن مصادرها أن المتني قتل بعد يومين من اعتقاله من قبل ما يسمى بـ «الحرس الوطني» التابع لحكمت الهجري، بتهمة التعاون مع الحكومة السورية.
وذكرت القناة أن ما يسمى بـ «الحرس الوطني» نفذ اليوم حملة اعتقالات بعد مقتل المتني، واستهدف عدداً من أفراد عائلته وأقاربه، موضحة أن نشطاء من أبناء محافظة السويداء تداولوا على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، مقطعاً مصوراً يظهر عناصر الحرس وهم يعذبون رجل الدين رائد المتني عقب اعتقاله، ويقومون بحلق لحيته وشاربه عنوة.
وأفادت القناة أن القوات (الحرس الوطني) نفذت نهاية الشهر الماضي اعتقالات طالت رجال دين ووجهاء من المجتمع المحلي، على خلفية انتقادهم للطريقة التي يدير بها حكمت الهجري شؤون المناطق الواقعة تحت سيطرته في محافظة السويداء.
وذكرت المصادر للقناة أن العناصر الخارجة عن القانون في السويداء تستهدف في حملاتها جميع الأشخاص الذين يرفضون مشاريع حكمت الهجري ويتمسكون بوحدة الأراضي السورية، مبينة أن الهجري وجه برفع الجاهزية للمجموعات الخارجة عن القانون وانتشارها في المناطق، التي قد تشهد احتجاجات مناهضة له.
The cleric Raed Al-Matni was killed after being arrested by what is called the "National Guard" in Sweida today (Tuesday), according to the Syrian news channel.
The channel reported that Al-Matni was killed two days after his arrest by the so-called "National Guard" affiliated with Hikmat Al-Hajri, on charges of cooperating with the Syrian government.
The channel mentioned that the so-called "National Guard" carried out a campaign of arrests today following Al-Matni's death, targeting several of his family members and relatives. It clarified that activists from Sweida province circulated a video on social media showing the guards torturing the cleric Raed Al-Matni after his arrest, forcibly shaving his beard and mustache.
The channel reported that the forces (National Guard) carried out arrests at the end of last month targeting clerics and local dignitaries, following their criticism of the way Hikmat Al-Hajri manages the affairs of the areas under his control in Sweida province.
Sources told the channel that the outlaws in Sweida target all individuals who reject Hikmat Al-Hajri's projects and cling to the unity of Syrian territory, indicating that Al-Hajri has ordered the readiness of the outlaw groups and their deployment in areas that may witness protests against him.