قتل رجل الدين رائد المتني بعد اعتقاله من قبل ما يسمى بـ«الحرس الوطني» في السويداء، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، بحسب القناة الإخبارية السورية.


ونقلت القناة عن مصادرها أن المتني قتل بعد يومين من اعتقاله من قبل ما يسمى بـ «الحرس الوطني» التابع لحكمت الهجري، بتهمة التعاون مع الحكومة السورية.


وذكرت القناة أن ما يسمى بـ «الحرس الوطني» نفذ اليوم حملة اعتقالات بعد مقتل المتني، واستهدف عدداً من أفراد عائلته وأقاربه، موضحة أن نشطاء من أبناء محافظة السويداء تداولوا على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، مقطعاً مصوراً يظهر عناصر الحرس وهم يعذبون رجل الدين رائد المتني عقب اعتقاله، ويقومون بحلق لحيته وشاربه عنوة.


وأفادت القناة أن القوات (الحرس الوطني) نفذت نهاية الشهر الماضي اعتقالات طالت رجال دين ووجهاء من المجتمع المحلي، على خلفية انتقادهم للطريقة التي يدير بها حكمت الهجري شؤون المناطق الواقعة تحت سيطرته في محافظة السويداء.


وذكرت المصادر للقناة أن العناصر الخارجة عن القانون في السويداء تستهدف في حملاتها جميع الأشخاص الذين يرفضون مشاريع حكمت الهجري ويتمسكون بوحدة الأراضي السورية، مبينة أن الهجري وجه برفع الجاهزية للمجموعات الخارجة عن القانون وانتشارها في المناطق، التي قد تشهد احتجاجات مناهضة له.