على الرغم من الدعوات الأمريكية للتهدئة، توغّلت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، مجددا في قرية الصمدانية الشرقية بريف القنيطرة الشمالي بجنوب سورية.


حواجز وتفتيش


وذكرت الوكالة العربية السورية للأنباء (سانا) أن قوة إسرائيلية مؤلفة من دبابتين و14 آلية وسيارة عسكرية توغلت باتجاه قرية الصمدانية الشرقية، وأقامت حاجزا، وعرقلت حركة المرور، وفتّشت المواطنين والمارة.


ولفتت الوكالة إلى أن «قوات الاحتلال توغلت أمس في تلة الحمرية بين بلدة حضر وقرية طرنجة، وفي الصمدانية الشرقية وبلدة جبا وقرية أم باطنة بريف القنيطرة الشمالي، وفي تل أبو قبيس وصيدا الحانوت بريف القنيطرة الجنوبي».


توغلات إسرائيلية سابقة


وتوغّلت قوات إسرائيلية، أمس (الإثنين)، في تل أبو قبيس بريف القنيطرة الجنوبي. وحسب وكالة الأنباء السورية الرسمية (سانا)، فإن قوة إسرائيلية برفقة 3 دبابات وعربتي همر صعدت إلى أعلى تل أبو قبيس الواقع على أطراف قرية عين زيوان بريف القنيطرة الجنوبي.


وتوغلت قوات إسرائيلية في وقت سابق اليوم باتجاه الجهة الغربية لقرية صيدا الحانوت وأطراف الدواية الغربية في ريف القنيطرة الجنوبي، وتمركزت قوة عسكرية مؤلفة من 3 سيارات، في القرية السورية.


فيما حلقت طائرة مسيّرة فوق صيدا الحانوت لرصد المنطقة، بحسب ما أفادت وكالة «سانا».


وأكدت الوكالة أن إسرائيل تواصل سياساتها العدوانية وخرقها اتفاق فض الاشتباك عام 1974، عبر التوغل في الجنوب السوري، والاعتداء على المواطنين من خلال المداهمات والاعتقالات التعسفية، والتهجير القسري، وتدمير الممتلكات، وتجريف الأراضي الزراعية.


دعوة أمريكية للحوار


وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب دعا، أمس (الإثنين)، الحكومة الإسرائيلية إلى الامتناع عن اتخاذ أي إجراءات قد تعرقل مسار الانتقال السياسي في سورية.


وقال ترمب في منشور على منصة «تروث سوشيال» إن إدارته «راضية جدا» عن أداء الرئيس السوري الجديد أحمد الشرع.


وأضاف: «من المهم للغاية أن تحافظ إسرائيل على حوار قوي وحقيقي مع سورية، وألا يحدث أي أمر من شأنه أن يتدخل في تطوّر سورية لتصبح دولة مزدهرة».


وكانت وزارة الخارجية السورية أعلنت أن عملية عسكرية إسرائيلية في جنوب غرب البلاد أسفرت عن مقتل ما لا يقل عن 13 شخصا وإصابة نحو 25 آخرين، في أكبر عملية من نوعها منذ الإطاحة بالرئيس السابق بشار الأسد.