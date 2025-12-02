Despite American calls for calm, Israeli occupation forces have once again infiltrated the village of Eastern Samdaniya in the northern Quneitra countryside in southern Syria today (Tuesday).



Checkpoints and Inspections



The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported that an Israeli force consisting of two tanks and 14 military vehicles and cars advanced towards the village of Eastern Samdaniya, established a checkpoint, disrupted traffic, and inspected citizens and passersby.



The agency noted that "the occupation forces infiltrated yesterday into the Al-Hamriya hill between the town of Hadr and the village of Tranja, in Eastern Samdaniya, the town of Jba'a, and the village of Um Batna in the northern Quneitra countryside, as well as in Tel Abu Qubais and Saida al-Hanout in the southern Quneitra countryside."



Previous Israeli Infiltrations



Israeli forces infiltrated yesterday (Monday) into Tel Abu Qubais in the southern Quneitra countryside. According to the official Syrian news agency (SANA), an Israeli force accompanied by 3 tanks and two Humvees ascended to the top of Tel Abu Qubais located on the outskirts of the village of Ain Ziyuan in the southern Quneitra countryside.



Israeli forces also infiltrated earlier today towards the western side of the village of Saida al-Hanout and the outskirts of the western Dawaya in the southern Quneitra countryside, where a military force consisting of 3 vehicles was stationed in the Syrian village.



Meanwhile, a drone flew over Saida al-Hanout to monitor the area, according to what the "SANA" agency reported.



The agency confirmed that Israel continues its aggressive policies and violations of the 1974 disengagement agreement by infiltrating southern Syria, assaulting citizens through raids and arbitrary arrests, forced displacement, property destruction, and the leveling of agricultural lands.



American Call for Dialogue



U.S. President Donald Trump called yesterday (Monday) on the Israeli government to refrain from taking any actions that could disrupt the political transition process in Syria.



Trump stated in a post on the "Truth Social" platform that his administration is "very pleased" with the performance of the new Syrian president, Ahmad al-Shara.



He added: "It is extremely important for Israel to maintain a strong and genuine dialogue with Syria, and that nothing occurs that would interfere with Syria's development into a prosperous state."



The Syrian Foreign Ministry announced that an Israeli military operation in the southwest of the country resulted in the deaths of at least 13 people and injuries to about 25 others, in the largest operation of its kind since the ousting of former President Bashar al-Assad.