In a bold move reflecting the increasing tensions of regional politics, Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced today the resumption of full commercial flights between Colombia and Venezuela, challenging last week's declaration by U.S. President Donald Trump that the airspace over Venezuela and its surroundings is "completely closed."

Petro wrote on his official account on the "X" platform, saying: "The United States has no right to close Venezuelan airspace; it can ban (flights) of its own airlines, but not foreign companies. Colombia is resuming civil aviation with Venezuela and calls on the whole world to do the same."

Petro's announcement comes amid broader tensions between Washington and Bogotá, as he has criticized Trump's policies in Latin America, deeming them "violent domination," especially after U.S. sanctions were imposed on Colombia due to Petro's environmental and social policies.

Trump Closes Venezuelan Airspace

Washington has imposed strict economic sanctions on Venezuela since 2017, accusing Maduro of suppressing the opposition and corruption. With Donald Trump returning to the White House in January 2025, pressures have escalated, and on November 29, Trump tweeted on the "Truth Social" platform: "To all airlines, pilots, drug dealers, and human traffickers: consider the airspace over and around Venezuela completely closed."

This announcement followed a warning from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration about "heightened military activity" in the region, prompting six international airlines to suspend their flights to Venezuela, including the regional carrier Copa Airlines.

Colombian-Venezuelan Thaw

Amid the escalating tensions between the United States and Colombia, ties between Colombia and Venezuela have begun to strengthen, after decades of tensions filled with economic and security challenges between the two neighboring countries that share a long border exceeding 2,200 kilometers.

Since Nicolás Maduro took power in Venezuela in 2013, the country has experienced a severe economic crisis that has led to the migration of more than 7 million Venezuelans, the largest number going to Colombia, which currently hosts about 2.5 million Venezuelan refugees. This migration has placed immense pressure on Colombian services, but it has also strengthened the humanitarian ties between the two peoples.