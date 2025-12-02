في خطوة جريئة تعكس توترات السياسة الإقليمية المتزايدة، أعلن الرئيس الكولومبي غوستافو بيترو اليوم استئناف الرحلات الجوية التجارية الكاملة بين كولومبيا وفنزويلا، متحديًا بذلك إعلان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب الأسبوع الماضي بأن الأجواء فوق فنزويلا ومحيطها «مغلقة بالكامل».
وكتب بيترو عبر منصة حسابه الرسمي في منصة «إكس» قائلا: «ليس من حق الولايات المتحدة إغلاق المجال الجوي الفنزويلي، بإمكانها حظر (رحلات) شركات الطيران التابعة لها، ولكن ليس الشركات الأجنبية، كولومبيا تستأنف حركة الطيران المدني مع فنزويلا وتدعو العالم أجمع إلى القيام بالمثل».
ويأتي إعلان بيترو في سياق أوسع من التوترات بين واشنطن وبوغوتا، فقد انتقد بيترو سياسات ترمب في أمريكا اللاتينية، معتبرًا إياها «عنفًا للهيمنة»، خصوصا بعد فرض عقوبات أمريكية على كولومبيا بسبب سياسات بيترو البيئية والاجتماعية.
ترمب يغلق المجال الجوي لفنزويلا
وكانت واشنطن فرضت عقوبات اقتصادية مشددة على فنزويلا منذ 2017، متهمة مادورو بقمع المعارضة والفساد، ومع عودة دونالد ترمب إلى البيت الأبيض في يناير 2025، تصاعدت الضغوط، وفي 29 نوفمبر، نشر ترمب تغريدة على منصة «تروث سوشيال» يقول فيها: «إلى جميع شركات الطيران والطيارين وتجار المخدرات ومهربي البشر: اعتبر الأجواء فوق ومحيط فنزويلا مغلقة بالكامل».
وجاء هذا الإعلان بعد تحذير صادر عن إدارة الطيران الفيدرالية الأمريكية من «نشاط عسكري مرتفع» في المنطقة، مما دفع ست شركات طيران دولية إلى تعليق رحلاتها إلى فنزويلا، بما في ذلك كوبا إيرلاينز الإقليمية.
تقارب كولومبي فنزويلي
ووسط التوترات المتصاعدة بين الولايات المتحدة وكولومبيا، بدأت تزداد روابط التقارب بين كولومبيا وفنزويلا، بعدما كان بين الدولتين المجاورتين اللتين تشتركان في حدود طويلة تزيد على 2200 كيلومتر، عقود من التوترات مليئة بالتحديات الاقتصادية والأمنية.
ومنذ تولي نيكولاس مادورو السلطة في فنزويلا عام 2013، شهدت البلاد أزمة اقتصادية حادة أدت إلى هجرة أكثر من 7 ملايين فنزويلي، أكبرهم إلى كولومبيا التي تستضيف حاليًا نحو 2.5 مليون لاجئ فنزويلي، هذه الهجرة أثارت ضغوطًا هائلة على الخدمات الكولومبية، لكنها أيضًا عززت الروابط الإنسانية بين الشعبين.
In a bold move reflecting the increasing tensions of regional politics, Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced today the resumption of full commercial flights between Colombia and Venezuela, challenging last week's declaration by U.S. President Donald Trump that the airspace over Venezuela and its surroundings is "completely closed."
Petro wrote on his official account on the "X" platform, saying: "The United States has no right to close Venezuelan airspace; it can ban (flights) of its own airlines, but not foreign companies. Colombia is resuming civil aviation with Venezuela and calls on the whole world to do the same."
Petro's announcement comes amid broader tensions between Washington and Bogotá, as he has criticized Trump's policies in Latin America, deeming them "violent domination," especially after U.S. sanctions were imposed on Colombia due to Petro's environmental and social policies.
Trump Closes Venezuelan Airspace
Washington has imposed strict economic sanctions on Venezuela since 2017, accusing Maduro of suppressing the opposition and corruption. With Donald Trump returning to the White House in January 2025, pressures have escalated, and on November 29, Trump tweeted on the "Truth Social" platform: "To all airlines, pilots, drug dealers, and human traffickers: consider the airspace over and around Venezuela completely closed."
This announcement followed a warning from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration about "heightened military activity" in the region, prompting six international airlines to suspend their flights to Venezuela, including the regional carrier Copa Airlines.
Colombian-Venezuelan Thaw
Amid the escalating tensions between the United States and Colombia, ties between Colombia and Venezuela have begun to strengthen, after decades of tensions filled with economic and security challenges between the two neighboring countries that share a long border exceeding 2,200 kilometers.
Since Nicolás Maduro took power in Venezuela in 2013, the country has experienced a severe economic crisis that has led to the migration of more than 7 million Venezuelans, the largest number going to Colombia, which currently hosts about 2.5 million Venezuelan refugees. This migration has placed immense pressure on Colombian services, but it has also strengthened the humanitarian ties between the two peoples.