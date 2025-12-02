في خطوة جريئة تعكس توترات السياسة الإقليمية المتزايدة، أعلن الرئيس الكولومبي غوستافو بيترو اليوم استئناف الرحلات الجوية التجارية الكاملة بين كولومبيا وفنزويلا، متحديًا بذلك إعلان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب الأسبوع الماضي بأن الأجواء فوق فنزويلا ومحيطها «مغلقة بالكامل».

وكتب بيترو عبر منصة حسابه الرسمي في منصة «إكس» قائلا: «ليس من حق الولايات المتحدة إغلاق المجال الجوي الفنزويلي، بإمكانها حظر (رحلات) شركات الطيران التابعة لها، ولكن ليس الشركات الأجنبية، كولومبيا تستأنف حركة الطيران المدني مع فنزويلا وتدعو العالم أجمع إلى القيام بالمثل».

ويأتي إعلان بيترو في سياق أوسع من التوترات بين واشنطن وبوغوتا، فقد انتقد بيترو سياسات ترمب في أمريكا اللاتينية، معتبرًا إياها «عنفًا للهيمنة»، خصوصا بعد فرض عقوبات أمريكية على كولومبيا بسبب سياسات بيترو البيئية والاجتماعية.

ترمب يغلق المجال الجوي لفنزويلا

وكانت واشنطن فرضت عقوبات اقتصادية مشددة على فنزويلا منذ 2017، متهمة مادورو بقمع المعارضة والفساد، ومع عودة دونالد ترمب إلى البيت الأبيض في يناير 2025، تصاعدت الضغوط، وفي 29 نوفمبر، نشر ترمب تغريدة على منصة «تروث سوشيال» يقول فيها: «إلى جميع شركات الطيران والطيارين وتجار المخدرات ومهربي البشر: اعتبر الأجواء فوق ومحيط فنزويلا مغلقة بالكامل».

وجاء هذا الإعلان بعد تحذير صادر عن إدارة الطيران الفيدرالية الأمريكية من «نشاط عسكري مرتفع» في المنطقة، مما دفع ست شركات طيران دولية إلى تعليق رحلاتها إلى فنزويلا، بما في ذلك كوبا إيرلاينز الإقليمية.

تقارب كولومبي فنزويلي

ووسط التوترات المتصاعدة بين الولايات المتحدة وكولومبيا، بدأت تزداد روابط التقارب بين كولومبيا وفنزويلا، بعدما كان بين الدولتين المجاورتين اللتين تشتركان في حدود طويلة تزيد على 2200 كيلومتر، عقود من التوترات مليئة بالتحديات الاقتصادية والأمنية.

ومنذ تولي نيكولاس مادورو السلطة في فنزويلا عام 2013، شهدت البلاد أزمة اقتصادية حادة أدت إلى هجرة أكثر من 7 ملايين فنزويلي، أكبرهم إلى كولومبيا التي تستضيف حاليًا نحو 2.5 مليون لاجئ فنزويلي، هذه الهجرة أثارت ضغوطًا هائلة على الخدمات الكولومبية، لكنها أيضًا عززت الروابط الإنسانية بين الشعبين.