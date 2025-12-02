كشفت مصادر سياسية لـ«عكاظ» أن تحالف «الإطار التنسيقي» الحاكم في العراق، شرع بإعادة النظر في معادلة تشكيل الحكومة القادمة بعد أن تلقت قياداته سلسلة رسائل أمريكية متصاعدة عبر عنها مبعوث الرئيس الأمريكي إلى بغداد مارك سافايا.


استبعاد مرشحي الفصائل


وحسب المصادر، فإن هذه الرسائل قد تدفع «الإطار» إلى استبعاد أي مرشح قريب من الفصائل المسلحة عن سباق رئاسة الوزراء وربما عن مواقع وزارية مؤثرة.


وفي أول رد علني من داخل التحالف دعت منظمة بدر بزعامة هادي العامري إلى استدعاء السفير الأمريكي وإبلاغه رفضَ بغداد لهذه التصريحات.


وقال القيادي كريم المحمداوي في بيان رسمي، إن حديث سافايا يشكل تدخلاً غير مقبول يمس السيادة العراقية، مؤكداً أن الدولة تمتلك القدرة على إدارة ملفات الأمن والسياسة دون وصاية خارجية.


وأضاف أن الانتخابات الأخيرة عكست إرادةً شعبية حقيقية وأن الحشد الشعبي جزء راسخ من المنظومة الأمنية الرسمية ودعا وزارة الخارجية إلى استدعاء السفير الأمريكي وتسجيل اعتراض رسمي.


وحذر سافايا من استمرار وجود السلاح خارج سلطة الدولة، معتبرا أن العراق يقف «أمام مفترق طرقٍ حاسم»، ودعا إلى إبعاد السلاح عن السياسة وترسيخ الفصل بين السلطات بوصفه الطريق لبناء دولة مستقرة وجاذبة للاستثمار.


أزمة وصراع داخلي


وفي ضوء التحركات الأمريكية الأخيرة من المرجح أن يعيد «الإطار التنسيقي» حساباته بشأن «تشكيل الحكومة» بما يشمل توزيع الوزارات واختيار رئيس الوزراء، وظهرت حالة من الامتعاض داخل بعض القوى تجاه التصريحات الأخيرة للمبعوث الأمريكي الذي يتوقع أن يصل إلى بغداد قريباً.


ويشهد تحالف الإطار أزمة مكونات تتمثل بصراعٍ داخلي حول شكل التمثيل وتوزيع النفوذ داخل الحكومة القادمة.


وكان «الإطار التنسيقي» أعلن قبل أسبوعين تشكيل أكبر كتلة نيابية في البرلمان الجديد وبدأ فعلياً مشاورات اختيار رئيس الوزراء بالتوازي مع التفاوض مع القوى الأخرى لحسم منصبي رئيسي الجمهورية ومجلس النواب.


من جانبه، أعلن ائتلاف «الإعمار والتنمية» تمسكه بمرشحه محمد شياع السوداني لرئاسة الحكومة القادم، خلال اجتماع عقد اليوم (الثلاثاء).


وقال الائتلاف في بيان: إن الاجتماع ناقش التطورات السياسية والأمنية الجارية والحوارات بين مختلف القوى السياسية، مؤكدًا الالتزام بالتوقيتات الدستورية لتشكيل الحكومة الجديدة.