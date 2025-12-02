Political sources revealed to "Okaz" that the ruling "Coordination Framework" coalition in Iraq has begun to reconsider the equation for forming the upcoming government after its leaders received a series of escalating American messages expressed by the U.S. President's envoy to Baghdad, Mark Suvaia.



Exclusion of Faction Candidates



According to the sources, these messages may push the "Framework" to exclude any candidate close to the armed factions from the prime ministerial race and possibly from influential ministerial positions.



In the first public response from within the coalition, the Badr Organization, led by Hadi al-Amiri, called for summoning the American ambassador and informing him of Baghdad's rejection of these statements.



Leader Karim al-Muhandawi stated in an official statement that Suvaia's remarks represent an unacceptable intervention that affects Iraqi sovereignty, affirming that the state has the ability to manage security and political files without external guardianship.



He added that the recent elections reflected a true popular will and that the Popular Mobilization Forces are a steadfast part of the official security system, calling on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to summon the American ambassador and register an official objection.



Suvaia warned against the continued presence of weapons outside the authority of the state, considering that Iraq stands "at a critical crossroads," and called for separating weapons from politics and establishing a separation of powers as the way to build a stable and investment-attractive state.



Internal Crisis and Conflict



In light of recent American movements, it is likely that the "Coordination Framework" will reassess its calculations regarding "forming the government," including the distribution of ministries and the selection of the prime minister. A sense of discontent has emerged within some factions regarding the recent statements of the American envoy, who is expected to arrive in Baghdad soon.



The Coordination Framework coalition is experiencing a crisis of components, characterized by internal conflict over the form of representation and the distribution of influence within the upcoming government.



Two weeks ago, the "Coordination Framework" announced the formation of the largest parliamentary bloc in the new parliament and has already begun consultations to choose the prime minister, alongside negotiations with other factions to resolve the positions of the President of the Republic and the Speaker of the House of Representatives.



For its part, the "Reconstruction and Development" coalition announced its commitment to its candidate, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, for the upcoming premiership during a meeting held today (Tuesday).



The coalition stated in a statement that the meeting discussed the ongoing political and security developments and the dialogues among various political forces, reaffirming its commitment to the constitutional timelines for forming the new government.