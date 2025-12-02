أحبطت قوات الجيش السوداني هجوماً جديداً لقوات الدعم السريع على مدينة بابنوسة بولاية غرب كردفان المتاخمة لإقليم دارفور، فيما أعلنت الأخيرة أنها سيطرت على مقر «الفرقة 22 مشاة» التابعة للجيش في المدينة، بعد أن صدت هجوماً له، وسط أنباء متضاربة بشأن منطاق السيطرة.


مناورة سياسية مضللة


وأضاف الجيش السوداني أن قوات «الدعم السريع ظلت تهاجم مدينة بابنوسة يومياً بالقصف المدفعي والمسيرات الإستراتيجية»، لافتا إلى أن «الهدنة التي أعلنها قائد الدعم السريع محمد حمدان دقلو» ليست سوى مناورة سياسية وإعلامية مضللة.


وشدد الجيش السوداني على أن قواته ملتزمة بالقانون الدولي الإنساني، وحماية المدنيين، وتسهيل العمل الإنساني. وأضاف: «لن نسمح باستغلال الوضع الإنساني كغطاء لتحركات عسكرية تفاقم الأزمة».


وتقع بابنوسة في ولاية غرب كردفان، وتبعد نحو 700 كيلومتر عن العاصمة الخرطوم، وتضم محطة رئيسية للسكك الحديدية، تربط مناطق الإنتاج الزراعي والتجاري الكبرى.


بنود المقترح الأمريكي


وكانت مصادر مطلعة مصادر، كشفت، الإثنين، أبرز بنود المقترح الأمريكي لوقف إطلاق النار بالسودان.


وذكرت أن المقترح الذي قدمه المبعوث الأمريكي إلى أفريقيا مسعد بولس يتكون من خارطة طريق عبر ثلاثة مسارات: عسكري وإنساني وسياسي.


ويناقش المسار العسكري وقف إطلاق النار في السودان، وفتح الباب أمام عملية إنسانية تسمح بتدفق المساعدات، وإيصال الإغاثة، واستئناف الخدمات للسكان في كل مناطق البلاد.


كما تضمن المقترح تشكيل لجنة دولية للإشراف على وقف إطلاق النار وآليات المراقبة على الأرض لضمان تأمين المسارات الإنسانية وحماية المدنيين لضمان العودة الآمنة، وتضطلع الآلية بمعالجة أي خرق فيما يلي وقف إطلاق النار.


أما المسار السياسي، فقد نص المقترح على عملية سياسية تقودها القوى المدنية ما عدا عناصر النظام القديم والإسلاميين، وتبدأ في مناقشة قضايا الانتقال، ودعم المسار الإنساني الذي يبدأ من الموافقة على الهدنة من جانب الجيش والدعم السريع لإطلاق عملية إنهاء الحرب بشكل كامل.


ونص المقترح على عملية إصلاح عسكري شامل يقضي بإخراج (الإخوان) من الجيش السوداني والأجهزة الأمنية في إطار عملية إصلاح كاملة، وإعادة هيكلة تتضمن عمليات دمج المجموعات المسلحة وتفكيك المجموعات التي تقاتل بجانب الطرفين بحيث تخلص العملية إلى جيش موحد ومهني ومؤسسات أمنية خاضعة للسلطة المدنية الوليدة من العملية السياسية.