The Sudanese army thwarted a new attack by the Rapid Support Forces on the city of Babnusa in West Kordofan, which borders the Darfur region, while the latter announced that it had taken control of the headquarters of the "22nd Infantry Division" belonging to the army in the city, after repelling an attack on it, amidst conflicting reports regarding areas of control.



Misleading Political Maneuver



The Sudanese army added that the "Rapid Support Forces have been attacking the city of Babnusa daily with artillery shelling and strategic drones," noting that "the truce announced by the Rapid Support Forces commander, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo," is nothing but a misleading political and media maneuver.



The Sudanese army emphasized that its forces are committed to international humanitarian law, the protection of civilians, and facilitating humanitarian work. It added: "We will not allow the humanitarian situation to be exploited as a cover for military movements that exacerbate the crisis."



Babnusa is located in West Kordofan, approximately 700 kilometers from the capital, Khartoum, and includes a major railway station that connects major agricultural and commercial production areas.



Key Points of the American Proposal



Informed sources revealed on Monday the main points of the American proposal for a ceasefire in Sudan.



They mentioned that the proposal presented by the American envoy to Africa, Masad Boulos, consists of a roadmap through three tracks: military, humanitarian, and political.



The military track discusses a ceasefire in Sudan, opening the door for a humanitarian process that allows for the flow of aid, delivery of relief, and resumption of services for the population in all areas of the country.



The proposal also includes the formation of an international committee to oversee the ceasefire and monitoring mechanisms on the ground to ensure the security of humanitarian corridors and protect civilians to guarantee a safe return, with the mechanism addressing any violations regarding the ceasefire.



As for the political track, the proposal stipulates a political process led by civilian forces, excluding elements of the old regime and Islamists, starting discussions on transitional issues and supporting the humanitarian track that begins with the agreement on the truce by both the army and the Rapid Support Forces to initiate a complete end to the war.



The proposal calls for a comprehensive military reform process that entails removing the (Brotherhood) from the Sudanese army and security agencies as part of a complete reform process, and restructuring that includes the integration of armed groups and dismantling groups fighting alongside both parties, so that the process results in a unified, professional army and security institutions subject to the emerging civilian authority from the political process.