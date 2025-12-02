في تطور جديد بين واشنطن وكاراكاس، كشفت مصادر مطلعة أن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب رفض سلسلة من الطلبات التي تقدّم بها الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو خلال مكالمة هاتفية قصيرة استمرت 15 دقيقة الشهر الماضي. هذه الخطوة تركت مادورو أمام خيارات محدودة للغاية في ما يخص إمكانية التنحي أو مغادرة بلاده عبر ممر آمن تضمنه الولايات المتحدة، في مشهد سياسي يعكس صعوبة التوصل إلى تسويات بين الطرفين، بعد أن أمهل ترمب، رئيس فنزويلا حتى الجمعة 28 نوفمبر ليغادر البلاد، وقرر فرض الحظر الجوي بعد رفض مادورو الاستجابة.

وأفادت الوكالة أن «ترمب رفض معظم طلبات مادورو خلال المكالمة الهاتفية التي جرت في 21 نوفمبر، واستغرقت أقل من 15 دقيقة، لكنه أبلغ مادورو أن أمامه أسبوعاً لمغادرة فنزويلا والسفر إلى وجهة من اختياره مع عائلته، وانتهت صلاحية هذا الممر الآمن يوم الجمعة، ما دفع ترمب إلى إعلان إغلاق المجال الجوي الفنزويلي يوم السبت».

وقال 3 من المصادر إن مادورو أبلغ ترمب خلال المكالمة بأنه على استعداد لمغادرة فنزويلا شريطة أن يحصل هو وأفراد أسرته على عفو كامل، بما في ذلك رفع جميع العقوبات الأمريكية وإنهاء قضية رئيسية يواجهها أمام المحكمة الجنائية الدولية.

رفع العقوبات عن 100 مسؤول

كما أضافت المصادر أن مادورو طلب أيضاً رفع العقوبات عن أكثر من 100 مسؤول في الحكومة الفنزويلية، كثيرون منهم تتهمهم الولايات المتحدة بانتهاك حقوق الإنسان أو الاتجار بالمخدرات أو الفساد.

كذلك أفاد مصدران بأن مادورو طلب أيضاً أن تدير نائبته ديلسي رودريغيز حكومة مؤقتة قبل إجراء انتخابات جديدة.

غير أن ترمب رفض معظم طلباته في المكالمة، التي استمرت أقل من 15 دقيقة، لكنه أخبر مادورو بأن لديه أسبوعاً لمغادرة فنزويلا إلى الوجهة التي يختارها مع أفراد أسرته.

وأوضح اثنان من المصادر أن هذا الممر الآمن انتهى يوم الجمعة، ما دفع ترمب إلى الإعلان السبت عن إغلاق المجال الجوي الفنزويلي.

تكثيف الضغوط

جاءت المكالمة الهاتفية في 21 نوفمبر الماضي بعد أشهر من تكثيف الولايات المتحدة ضغوطها على فنزويلا بأشكال عدة منها توجيه ضربات أمريكية على قوارب قيل إنها تهرب مخدرات في البحر الكاريبي، وتهديدات ترمب المتكررة بتوسيع نطاق العمليات العسكرية لتشمل البر، وتصنيف جماعة «دي لوس سوليس»، التي تقول إدارة ترمب إنها تضم مادورو، منظمة إرهابية أجنبية.

بينما ينفي مادورو والحكومة الفنزويلية جميع هذه الاتهامات ويقولان إن الولايات المتحدة تسعى إلى تغيير النظام للسيطرة على الموارد الطبيعية الهائلة لفنزويلا، ومنها النفط.