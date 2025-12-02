في تطور جديد بين واشنطن وكاراكاس، كشفت مصادر مطلعة أن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب رفض سلسلة من الطلبات التي تقدّم بها الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو خلال مكالمة هاتفية قصيرة استمرت 15 دقيقة الشهر الماضي. هذه الخطوة تركت مادورو أمام خيارات محدودة للغاية في ما يخص إمكانية التنحي أو مغادرة بلاده عبر ممر آمن تضمنه الولايات المتحدة، في مشهد سياسي يعكس صعوبة التوصل إلى تسويات بين الطرفين، بعد أن أمهل ترمب، رئيس فنزويلا حتى الجمعة 28 نوفمبر ليغادر البلاد، وقرر فرض الحظر الجوي بعد رفض مادورو الاستجابة.
وأفادت الوكالة أن «ترمب رفض معظم طلبات مادورو خلال المكالمة الهاتفية التي جرت في 21 نوفمبر، واستغرقت أقل من 15 دقيقة، لكنه أبلغ مادورو أن أمامه أسبوعاً لمغادرة فنزويلا والسفر إلى وجهة من اختياره مع عائلته، وانتهت صلاحية هذا الممر الآمن يوم الجمعة، ما دفع ترمب إلى إعلان إغلاق المجال الجوي الفنزويلي يوم السبت».
وقال 3 من المصادر إن مادورو أبلغ ترمب خلال المكالمة بأنه على استعداد لمغادرة فنزويلا شريطة أن يحصل هو وأفراد أسرته على عفو كامل، بما في ذلك رفع جميع العقوبات الأمريكية وإنهاء قضية رئيسية يواجهها أمام المحكمة الجنائية الدولية.
رفع العقوبات عن 100 مسؤول
كما أضافت المصادر أن مادورو طلب أيضاً رفع العقوبات عن أكثر من 100 مسؤول في الحكومة الفنزويلية، كثيرون منهم تتهمهم الولايات المتحدة بانتهاك حقوق الإنسان أو الاتجار بالمخدرات أو الفساد.
كذلك أفاد مصدران بأن مادورو طلب أيضاً أن تدير نائبته ديلسي رودريغيز حكومة مؤقتة قبل إجراء انتخابات جديدة.
غير أن ترمب رفض معظم طلباته في المكالمة، التي استمرت أقل من 15 دقيقة، لكنه أخبر مادورو بأن لديه أسبوعاً لمغادرة فنزويلا إلى الوجهة التي يختارها مع أفراد أسرته.
وأوضح اثنان من المصادر أن هذا الممر الآمن انتهى يوم الجمعة، ما دفع ترمب إلى الإعلان السبت عن إغلاق المجال الجوي الفنزويلي.
تكثيف الضغوط
جاءت المكالمة الهاتفية في 21 نوفمبر الماضي بعد أشهر من تكثيف الولايات المتحدة ضغوطها على فنزويلا بأشكال عدة منها توجيه ضربات أمريكية على قوارب قيل إنها تهرب مخدرات في البحر الكاريبي، وتهديدات ترمب المتكررة بتوسيع نطاق العمليات العسكرية لتشمل البر، وتصنيف جماعة «دي لوس سوليس»، التي تقول إدارة ترمب إنها تضم مادورو، منظمة إرهابية أجنبية.
بينما ينفي مادورو والحكومة الفنزويلية جميع هذه الاتهامات ويقولان إن الولايات المتحدة تسعى إلى تغيير النظام للسيطرة على الموارد الطبيعية الهائلة لفنزويلا، ومنها النفط.
In a new development between Washington and Caracas, informed sources revealed that U.S. President Donald Trump rejected a series of requests made by Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro during a brief 15-minute phone call last month. This move left Maduro with extremely limited options regarding the possibility of stepping down or leaving his country through a safe passage guaranteed by the United States, in a political scene that reflects the difficulty of reaching settlements between the two sides, after Trump gave the Venezuelan president until Friday, November 28, to leave the country, and decided to impose a no-fly zone after Maduro refused to comply.
The agency reported that "Trump rejected most of Maduro's requests during the phone call that took place on November 21, which lasted less than 15 minutes, but he informed Maduro that he had a week to leave Venezuela and travel to a destination of his choice with his family, and the validity of this safe passage expired on Friday, prompting Trump to announce the closure of Venezuelan airspace on Saturday."
Three sources said that Maduro informed Trump during the call that he was willing to leave Venezuela provided that he and his family received full amnesty, including the lifting of all U.S. sanctions and the termination of a major case he faces before the International Criminal Court.
Lifting sanctions on 100 officials
The sources also added that Maduro requested the lifting of sanctions on more than 100 Venezuelan government officials, many of whom are accused by the United States of human rights violations, drug trafficking, or corruption.
Additionally, two sources reported that Maduro also requested that his vice president, Delcy Rodríguez, manage a transitional government before new elections are held.
However, Trump rejected most of his requests during the call, which lasted less than 15 minutes, but he told Maduro that he had a week to leave Venezuela to the destination of his choice with his family.
Two of the sources clarified that this safe passage ended on Friday, prompting Trump to announce on Saturday the closure of Venezuelan airspace.
Intensifying pressure
The phone call on November 21 came after months of the United States intensifying its pressure on Venezuela in various forms, including U.S. strikes on boats reportedly smuggling drugs in the Caribbean, and Trump's repeated threats to expand military operations to include land, as well as designating the "De Los Solis" group, which the Trump administration claims includes Maduro, as a foreign terrorist organization.
Meanwhile, Maduro and the Venezuelan government deny all these accusations and say that the United States seeks to change the regime to control Venezuela's vast natural resources, including oil.