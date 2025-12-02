In a new development between Washington and Caracas, informed sources revealed that U.S. President Donald Trump rejected a series of requests made by Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro during a brief 15-minute phone call last month. This move left Maduro with extremely limited options regarding the possibility of stepping down or leaving his country through a safe passage guaranteed by the United States, in a political scene that reflects the difficulty of reaching settlements between the two sides, after Trump gave the Venezuelan president until Friday, November 28, to leave the country, and decided to impose a no-fly zone after Maduro refused to comply.

The agency reported that "Trump rejected most of Maduro's requests during the phone call that took place on November 21, which lasted less than 15 minutes, but he informed Maduro that he had a week to leave Venezuela and travel to a destination of his choice with his family, and the validity of this safe passage expired on Friday, prompting Trump to announce the closure of Venezuelan airspace on Saturday."

Three sources said that Maduro informed Trump during the call that he was willing to leave Venezuela provided that he and his family received full amnesty, including the lifting of all U.S. sanctions and the termination of a major case he faces before the International Criminal Court.

Lifting sanctions on 100 officials

The sources also added that Maduro requested the lifting of sanctions on more than 100 Venezuelan government officials, many of whom are accused by the United States of human rights violations, drug trafficking, or corruption.

Additionally, two sources reported that Maduro also requested that his vice president, Delcy Rodríguez, manage a transitional government before new elections are held.

However, Trump rejected most of his requests during the call, which lasted less than 15 minutes, but he told Maduro that he had a week to leave Venezuela to the destination of his choice with his family.

Two of the sources clarified that this safe passage ended on Friday, prompting Trump to announce on Saturday the closure of Venezuelan airspace.

Intensifying pressure

The phone call on November 21 came after months of the United States intensifying its pressure on Venezuela in various forms, including U.S. strikes on boats reportedly smuggling drugs in the Caribbean, and Trump's repeated threats to expand military operations to include land, as well as designating the "De Los Solis" group, which the Trump administration claims includes Maduro, as a foreign terrorist organization.

Meanwhile, Maduro and the Venezuelan government deny all these accusations and say that the United States seeks to change the regime to control Venezuela's vast natural resources, including oil.