في خضم الجدل المتصاعد حول المظاهرات الطلابية التي اجتاحت عدداً من الجامعات الأمريكية المرموقة بسبب الحرب في غزة، برزت تسريبات استخباراتية جديدة تشعل دائرة الأسئلة من جديد. فبحسب مصادر أمريكية مطلعة وقيادات في الحزب الجمهوري، كشفت تقارير أمنية أن بعض المشاركين في تلك الاحتجاجات تلقّوا تعليمات خارجية من شخصيات مرتبطة بقيادات إخوانية داخل الولايات المتحدة وخارجها، من بينها بريطانيا، في ما وُصف بأنه محاولة للتأثير على المشهد الداخلي الأمريكي. تصريحات تفتح الباب أمام نقاش واسع حول حدود التدخلات الخارجية وطبيعة الاحتجاجات في ساحات الجامعات.

ووفقاً لموقع «إرم نيوز»، فتح الأمن الفيدرالي تحقيقات تتعلق بقيام وتدبير طلاب منتمين لجماعة «الإخوان» في جامعات أمريكية لأحداث عنف وشغب في مظاهرات هددت الأمن الأمريكي، وهذه التحقيقات هي أحد الفصول الأساسية في الملف القانوني والإجرائي لتصنيف «الإخوان» تنظيماً إرهابيّاً، والذي يتم العمل عليه عبر بضع مؤسسات وجهات بمتابعة مباشرة من الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب.

وتوصلت التحقيقات إلى صدور تعليمات من عناصر إخوانية تعيش في الولايات المتحدة ولها مؤسسات بارزة في العمل المدني، وجهت إلى طلاب ينتمون للتنظيم، بهدف إضفاء التوتر داخل الجامعات وإقامة اعتصامات تجعل الأمن يفقد السيطرة إضافة إلى أعمال شغب داخل الحرم الجامعي، خلال المظاهرات التي شهدتها الجامعات بسبب الحرب في غزة، وأيضاً ضد الولايات المتحدة.

وأكد قيادي جمهوري أن الأمن الفيدرالي والاستخبارات توصلوا إلى أن هناك أغراضاً سياسية متطرفة لهذه المظاهرات، وهو ما انعكس في انسحاب بعض المنظمين والمشاركين الرافضين الحرب الإسرائيلية في غزة، من بعض الوقفات بسبب لافتات وشعارات حملت نبرة «عنصرية» من أشخاص سيطروا على تلك الفعاليات تبين أنهم على صلة بـ«الإخوان».

فيما أكد مصدر مطلع في جامعة كولومبيا الأمريكية، أن هناك تحقيقات قامت بها أجهزة الأمن الفيدرالي، أثبتت أن مظاهرات غزة في الجامعات الأمريكية فتحت ملف تغلغل الإخوان والعمل على إثبات الحضور القوي في هذه الساحة المهمة أي النشاط الطلابي خصوصاً في الجامعات الكبرى بالولايات المتحدة.

وأضاف المصدر، أن هناك العديد من التحقيقات التي جرت من الأمن الفيدرالي والاستخبارات بخصوص القائمين على المظاهرات في جامعة كولومبيا، بينت أنه كانت هناك تعليمات من قيادات إخوانية تعيش في الولايات المتحدة ولها مؤسسات بارزة في العمل المدني، وجهت إلى طلاب ينتمون للتنظيم داخل هذه المظاهرات.

وأشار المصدر إلى أن هذه التعليمات كانت تحث هؤلاء الطلاب المنتمين إلى جماعة «الإخوان» في كولومبيا، على إضفاء التوتر داخل الجامعة وإقامة اعتصامات تجعل الأمن يفقد السيطرة، إضافة إلى القيام بأعمال شغب داخل الحرم الجامعي.

واستكمل المصدر، أن هذه المظاهرات حملت «طابعاً فاشياً»، على حد تعبيره، سواء في عبارات استعداء ضد الولايات المتحدة وإدارة ترمب وعبارات تحمل عنفاً وتهديداً بالحرق وارتكاب حوادث بحق اليهود في أمريكا، سواء كانوا بالجامعة أو مواطنين أمريكيين، وهو ما جعل جهاز الأمن الفيدرالي، يعمل على إعداد ملف كبير شمل تحقيقات وجد من خلالها أن هناك عناصر طلابية بارزة حشدت لهذه المظاهرات، وصلت إليها أموال أكبر من تكاليف المعيشة أو مصروفات الدراسة من خارج الولايات المتحدة ومن أشخاص لا تجمعهم بهم صلة قرابة.