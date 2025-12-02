Amid the escalating debate surrounding the student protests that have swept through several prestigious American universities due to the war in Gaza, new intelligence leaks have emerged, reigniting a circle of questions. According to informed American sources and leaders in the Republican Party, security reports have revealed that some participants in these protests received external instructions from figures linked to the Muslim Brotherhood leadership both inside and outside the United States, including Britain, in what has been described as an attempt to influence the American domestic scene. These statements open the door to a broad discussion about the limits of foreign interventions and the nature of protests on university campuses.

According to the website "Erem News," federal security has opened investigations related to the actions and planning of students affiliated with the "Brotherhood" in American universities for acts of violence and riots during protests that threatened American security. These investigations are a key chapter in the legal and procedural file for classifying the "Brotherhood" as a terrorist organization, which is being worked on through several institutions and entities under the direct supervision of President Donald Trump.

The investigations have revealed that instructions were issued by Brotherhood elements living in the United States, who have prominent institutions in civil work, directed at students affiliated with the organization, with the aim of creating tension within the universities and organizing sit-ins that would cause security to lose control, in addition to acts of rioting on campus during the protests that took place due to the war in Gaza, as well as against the United States.

A Republican leader confirmed that federal security and intelligence have concluded that there are extreme political motives behind these protests, which was reflected in the withdrawal of some organizers and participants opposing the Israeli war in Gaza from certain demonstrations due to signs and slogans that carried a "racist" tone from individuals who dominated those events and were found to be connected to the "Brotherhood."

Meanwhile, an informed source at Columbia University confirmed that there are investigations conducted by federal security agencies, which proved that the Gaza protests at American universities opened the file on the infiltration of the Brotherhood and efforts to establish a strong presence in this important arena, particularly in student activism at major universities in the United States.

The source added that there have been numerous investigations conducted by federal security and intelligence regarding those organizing the protests at Columbia University, which indicated that there were instructions from Brotherhood leaders living in the United States with prominent institutions in civil work, directed at students affiliated with the organization within these protests.

The source pointed out that these instructions urged these students affiliated with the "Brotherhood" at Columbia to create tension within the university and organize sit-ins that would cause security to lose control, in addition to engaging in acts of rioting on campus.

The source continued, stating that these protests carried a "fascist character," as he described it, whether in expressions inciting against the United States and the Trump administration or in phrases that carried violence and threats of burning and committing acts against Jews in America, whether they were at the university or American citizens. This prompted the federal security apparatus to prepare a large file that included investigations which found that there were prominent student elements mobilizing for these protests, receiving funds exceeding living costs or tuition expenses from outside the United States from individuals with no familial ties to them.