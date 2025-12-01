The Israeli occupation army announced today (Monday) the killing of the commander of the elite forces of the Islamic Jihad in the Gaza City Brigade, Alaa Al-Din Khudari, accusing him of participating in the attack on October 7, 2023.



The spokesperson for the occupation army, Eila Wawiya, stated that the commander of the elite forces of the Islamic Jihad in the Gaza City Brigade was killed in a series of attacks carried out by the army against targets, elements, and leaders of armed Palestinian formations throughout the Gaza Strip.



Intense Bombardment on Gaza



The Israeli occupation army continues to carry out demolition operations on residential homes east of Gaza City, while Israeli artillery is bombarding the city of Rafah in the south of the Strip intensely and continuously.



Palestinian media reported that a woman and a man were injured by the gunfire of the Israeli occupation army in eastern and central Gaza City, confirming that dozens of families are trapped under heavy fire and are pleading for their transfer to safe areas.



Sources indicated that the Israeli occupation army launched attacks that included gunfire and artillery shelling on the homes of citizens in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood in eastern Gaza.



Obstructing Humanitarian Efforts



For its part, Hamas called on mediators to take urgent action to introduce mobile homes and rescue civilians before the arrival of the weather systems.



The movement stated in a statement that the trucks entering Gaza do not meet the minimum basic needs at all, indicating that the occupation allows the entry of trucks designated for the commercial sector that are not essential, while it is required to introduce basic relief materials.



For his part, the spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, Stefan Dujarric, stated that the shortage of basic supplies and the destruction of infrastructure over two years of war in the Gaza Strip hinders efforts to expand healthcare for the citizens of the Strip.