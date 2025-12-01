أعلن جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، اليوم (الإثنين)، قتل قائد قوات النخبة بحركة الجهاد بلواء مدينة غزة علاء الدين خضري، متهمة إياه بالمشاركة في هجوم 7 أكتوبر 2023.


وأفادت المتحدثة باسم جيش الاحتلال، إيلا واوية أن المسؤول عن قوات النخبة التابعة لحركة الجهاد في لواء مدينة غزة قُتل في سلسلة هجمات نفذها الجيش ضد أهداف وعناصر وقادة من التشكيلات الفلسطينية المسلحة في مختلف أنحاء قطاع غزة.


قصف عنيف على غزة


ويواصل جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي تنفيذ عمليات نسف للمنازل السكنية شرق مدينة غزة، كما تقصف المدفعية الإسرائيلية بشكل عنيف ومتواصل مدينة رفح جنوب القطاع.


وأفادت وسائل إعلام فلسطينية أن امرأة ورجلاً أصيبا برصاص جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي شرقي ووسط مدينة غزة، مؤكدة أن عشرات العائلات محاصرة تحت نيران كثيفة وتناشد لنقلها إلى مناطق آمنة.


وذكرت المصادر أن جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي شن هجمات شملت إطلاق النار والقصف المدفعي على منازل المواطنين في حي التفاح شرقي غزة.


إعاقة الجهود الإنسانية


بدورها دعت حركة حماس الوسطاء إلى التحرك العاجل لإدخال البيوت المتنقلة وإنقاذ المدنيين قبل وصول المنخفضات الجوية.


وقالت الحركة في بيان إن ما يدخل من شاحنات إلى غزة لا يلبي إطلاقاً الحد الأدنى من الاحتياجات الأساسية، مبينة أن الاحتلال يسمح بدخول شاحنات مخصصة للقطاع التجاري لا تعد ضرورية، والمطلوب إدخال مواد إغاثية أساسية.


من جهته قال المتحدث باسم الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة ستيفان دوجاريك إن نقص الإمدادات الأساسية وتدمير البنية التحتية خلال عامين من الحرب في قطاع غزة يعيق جهود توسيع الرعاية الصحية لمواطني القطاع.