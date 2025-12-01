Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed today (Monday) the nature of the challenges facing talks on a ceasefire, emphasizing that the issue of territory is the most significant challenge.



The Ukrainian president described, in a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron from Paris, the talk of Russian advances on the front lines as "exaggerated."



Security Guarantees



Zelensky stated that the files related to frozen Russian assets, security guarantees, and Ukraine's accession to the European Union can only be completed with the presence of Europeans at the table, while praising the peace and mediation efforts made by the United States.



For his part, French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed that ending the war in Ukraine must be fair and generous, and that any peace plan or security guarantees cannot be formulated without the participation of Ukraine and European countries, indicating that there is currently, in the strictest sense of the word, no complete peace plan.



He pointed out that any potential agreement regarding territory can only be finalized by President Zelensky.



Meeting between Zelensky and Macron



The Élysée Palace clarified that French President Emmanuel Macron held a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.



In a statement, it was mentioned that the two presidents conducted communications that included leaders from Britain, Germany, Italy, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, Poland, the President of the European Commission, the President of the Council of Europe, and the Secretary General of NATO, as well as a call with U.S. envoy Witkoff and the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov.



The meeting between Macron and Zelensky coincided with the Kremlin's announcement that Witkoff would meet Russian President Vladimir Putin tomorrow afternoon.



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained that his country wants the negotiations regarding Ukraine to succeed, and therefore will not delve into their details through the media.