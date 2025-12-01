كشف الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي، اليوم (الإثنين)، طبيعة التحديات التي تواجه المحادثات حول وقف إطلاق النار، مؤكداً أن مسألة الأراضي هي التحدي الأهم.
ووصف الرئيس الأوكراني، في مؤتمر صحفي مشترك مع الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون من باريس، الحديث عن تقدم روسي على الخطوط الأمامية بـ«المبالغ فيه».
الضمانات الأمنية
وقال زيلينسكي إن الملفات المرتبطة بالأصول الروسية المجمَّدة، وضمانات الأمن، ومسألة انضمام أوكرانيا إلى الاتحاد الأوروبي لا يمكن أن تُستكمل إلا بحضور الأوروبيين حول الطاولة، مشيداً في الوقت نفسه بجهود السلام والوساطة التي تبذلها الولايات المتحدة.
من جهته، أكد الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون أن إنهاء الحرب في أوكرانيا يجب أن يكون عادلاً وكريماً، وأن أية خطة سلام أو ضمانات أمنية لا يمكن أن تُصاغ من دون مشاركة أوكرانيا والدول الأوروبية، مبيناً أنه لا توجد اليوم، بالمعنى الدقيق للكلمة، خطة سلام مكتملة.
وأشار إلى أن أي اتفاق محتمل حول الأراضي لا يمكن أن يُستكمل إلا من قِبل الرئيس زيلينسكي.
لقاء زيلينسكي وماكرون
وكان قصر الإليزيه قد أوضح أن الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون عقد اجتماعاً مع نظيره الأوكراني فلوديمير زيلينسكي.
وقال في بيان إن الرئيسين أجريا معاً اتصالات شملت قادة بريطانيا وألمانيا وإيطاليا والنرويج والدنمارك وفنلندا وهولندا وبولندا ورئيسة المفوضية الأوروبية ورئيس مجلس أوروبا والأمين العام لحلف الناتو، كما أجريا اتصالاً بالمبعوث الأمريكي ويتكوف، وسكرتير مجلس الدفاع والأمن القومي في أوكرانيا رستم عمروف.
تزامن اللقاء الذي جمع ماكرون وزيلينسكي مع إعلان الكرملين أن ويتكوف سيلتقي الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين غداً عصراً.
وأوضح المتحدث باسم الكرملين دميتري بيسكوف أن بلاده تريد نجاح المفاوضات حول أوكرانيا، لذا لن تخوض في تفاصيلها عبر الإعلام.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed today (Monday) the nature of the challenges facing talks on a ceasefire, emphasizing that the issue of territory is the most significant challenge.
The Ukrainian president described, in a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron from Paris, the talk of Russian advances on the front lines as "exaggerated."
Security Guarantees
Zelensky stated that the files related to frozen Russian assets, security guarantees, and Ukraine's accession to the European Union can only be completed with the presence of Europeans at the table, while praising the peace and mediation efforts made by the United States.
For his part, French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed that ending the war in Ukraine must be fair and generous, and that any peace plan or security guarantees cannot be formulated without the participation of Ukraine and European countries, indicating that there is currently, in the strictest sense of the word, no complete peace plan.
He pointed out that any potential agreement regarding territory can only be finalized by President Zelensky.
Meeting between Zelensky and Macron
The Élysée Palace clarified that French President Emmanuel Macron held a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.
In a statement, it was mentioned that the two presidents conducted communications that included leaders from Britain, Germany, Italy, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, Poland, the President of the European Commission, the President of the Council of Europe, and the Secretary General of NATO, as well as a call with U.S. envoy Witkoff and the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov.
The meeting between Macron and Zelensky coincided with the Kremlin's announcement that Witkoff would meet Russian President Vladimir Putin tomorrow afternoon.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained that his country wants the negotiations regarding Ukraine to succeed, and therefore will not delve into their details through the media.