كشف الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي، اليوم (الإثنين)، طبيعة التحديات التي تواجه المحادثات حول وقف إطلاق النار، مؤكداً أن مسألة الأراضي هي التحدي الأهم.


ووصف الرئيس الأوكراني، في مؤتمر صحفي مشترك مع الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون من باريس، الحديث عن تقدم روسي على الخطوط الأمامية بـ«المبالغ فيه».


الضمانات الأمنية


وقال زيلينسكي إن الملفات المرتبطة بالأصول الروسية المجمَّدة، وضمانات الأمن، ومسألة انضمام أوكرانيا إلى الاتحاد الأوروبي لا يمكن أن تُستكمل إلا بحضور الأوروبيين حول الطاولة، مشيداً في الوقت نفسه بجهود السلام والوساطة التي تبذلها الولايات المتحدة.


من جهته، أكد الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون أن إنهاء الحرب في أوكرانيا يجب أن يكون عادلاً وكريماً، وأن أية خطة سلام أو ضمانات أمنية لا يمكن أن تُصاغ من دون مشاركة أوكرانيا والدول الأوروبية، مبيناً أنه لا توجد اليوم، بالمعنى الدقيق للكلمة، خطة سلام مكتملة.


وأشار إلى أن أي اتفاق محتمل حول الأراضي لا يمكن أن يُستكمل إلا من قِبل الرئيس زيلينسكي.


لقاء زيلينسكي وماكرون


وكان قصر الإليزيه قد أوضح أن الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون عقد اجتماعاً مع نظيره الأوكراني فلوديمير زيلينسكي.


وقال في بيان إن الرئيسين أجريا معاً اتصالات شملت قادة بريطانيا وألمانيا وإيطاليا والنرويج والدنمارك وفنلندا وهولندا وبولندا ورئيسة المفوضية الأوروبية ورئيس مجلس أوروبا والأمين العام لحلف الناتو، كما أجريا اتصالاً بالمبعوث الأمريكي ويتكوف، وسكرتير مجلس الدفاع ‏والأمن القومي في أوكرانيا رستم عمروف.


تزامن اللقاء الذي جمع ماكرون وزيلينسكي مع إعلان الكرملين أن ويتكوف سيلتقي الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين غداً عصراً.


وأوضح المتحدث باسم الكرملين دميتري بيسكوف أن بلاده تريد نجاح المفاوضات حول أوكرانيا، لذا لن تخوض في تفاصيلها عبر الإعلام.