As pressures mount on Caracas, U.S. President Donald Trump is holding a meeting this evening (Monday) with his administration at the White House to discuss the next steps regarding Venezuela.



U.S. media reported that key officials from the Trump administration, members of the National Security Council, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, as well as White House Chief of Staff Suzy Wiles and her deputy Stephen Miller will participate in the meeting.



Opportunity to Leave



Republican Senator Markwayne Mullin revealed that Washington offered Maduro the opportunity to leave for Russia or another country, emphasizing, "We gave him a chance to leave."



U.S. President Donald Trump had a phone conversation with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, but he did not provide details about what he discussed with Maduro, stating when asked if he had spoken with the Venezuelan president, "I don't want to comment on that. The answer is yes."



Trump and Maduro's Call



U.S. media reported that Trump offered Maduro a "safe passage" during the call.



Sources told the American newspaper "Miami Herald" that Trump's call with Maduro carried a clear message: "You can save yourself and your closest people provided you leave the country now." However, three contentious issues led the call, which aimed to avoid a direct confrontation between the two countries, to a deadlock, clarifying that Trump demanded Maduro and his allies leave Venezuela immediately and allow for the "restoration of democratic governance."



Maduro proposed handing over political power to the opposition while retaining control over the armed forces.