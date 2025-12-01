فيما تتزايد الضغوطات على كركاس، يعقد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب مساء اليوم (الإثنين) مع إدارته اجتماعاً في البيت الأبيض لبحث الخطوات القادمة بشأن فنزويلا.


وذكرت وسائل إعلام أمريكية أن مسؤولين أساسيين بإدارة ترمب، وأعضاء بمجلس الأمن القومي، ورئيس هيئة الأركان المشتركة دان كاين، ووزير الدفاع بيت هيغسيث، ووزير الخارجية ماركو روبيو، وكذلك كبيرة موظفي البيت الأبيض سوزي وايلز، ونائبها ستيفن ميلر سيشاركون في الاجتماع.


فرصة المغادرة


وكشف عضو مجلس الشيوخ الجمهوري ماركواين مولين أن واشنطن عرضت على مادورو المغادرة إلى روسيا أو دولة أخرى، مشدداً بالقول: «منحناه فرصة للمغادرة».


وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب قد تحدث هاتفياً مع الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو، إلا أنه لم يقدم تفاصيل حول ما ناقشه مع مادورو، وقال عندما سُئل عما إذا كان قد تحدث مع الرئيس الفنزويلي: «لا أريد التعليق على ذلك. الإجابة هي نعم».


اتصال ترمب ومادورو


وذكرت وسائل إعلام أمريكية أن ترمب عرض على مادورو خلال الاتصال «الممر الآمن».


وقالت مصادر لصحيفة «ميامي هيرالد» الأمريكية إن اتصال ترمب مع مادورو حمل رسالة واضحة وهي أنه «يمكنك النجاة بنفسك وأقرب الناس إليك شريطة مغادرة البلد الآن»، ولكن 3 قضايا خلافية أوصلت المكالمة التي كانت تهدف إلى تجنب مواجهة مباشرة بين البلدين إلى طريق مسدود، موضحة أن ترمب طلب أن يغادر مادورو وحلفاؤه فنزويلا فوراً، والسماح بـ«استعادة الحكم الديموقراطي».


واقترح مادورو تسليم السلطة السياسية إلى المعارضة مع الاحتفاظ بالسيطرة على قيادة القوات المسلحة.