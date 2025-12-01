كشفت وسائل إعلام عربية اليوم (الإثنين)، عن بنود مقترح أمريكي قدمه مستشار الرئيس الأمريكي للشؤون الأفريقية مسعود بولس للأطراف السودانية، موضحاً أن المقترح يتكون من خارطة طريق من ثلاثة مسارات.


وأفادت قناتي «العربية والحدث» أن مصادرهما تؤكد أن مسارات خارطة الطريق في السودان: «عسكرية وإنسانية وسياسية».


مسارات الحل في السودان


وأوضحت المصادر أن المسار العسكري يناقش وقف إطلاق النار في السودان وفتح الباب أمام عملية إنسانية تسمح بتدفق المساعدات وإيصال الإغاثة واستئناف الخدمات للسكان في كل مناطق البلاد، فيما المسار الثاني يتضمن تشكيل لجنة دولية للإشراف على وقف إطلاق النار وآليات المراقبة على الأرض لضمان تأمين المسارات الإنسانية وحماية المدنيين لضمان العودة الآمنة وتضطلع الآلية بمعالجة أي خرق فيما يلي وقف إطلاق النار.


وأشارت إلى أن المسار الثالث (السياسي) يتضمن عملية سياسية تقودها القوى المدنية ما عدا عناصر النظام القديم والإسلاميين وتبدأ في مناقشة قضايا الانتقال ودعم المسار الإنساني الذي يبدأ من الموافقة على الهدنة من جانب الجيش والدعم السريع لإطلاق عملية إنهاء الحرب بشكل كامل.


الجيش والدعم السريع


وشدد المقترح على عملية إصلاح عسكري شامل يقضي بإخراج «الإخوان» من الجيش السوداني والأجهزة الأمنية في إطار عملية إصلاح كاملة وإعادة هيكلة تتضمن عمليات دمج المجموعات المسلحة وتفكيك المجموعات التي تقاتل بجانب الطرفين بحيث تخلص العملية إلى جيش موحد ومهني ومؤسسات أمنية خاضعة للسلطة المدنية الوليدة من العملية السياسية.


وذكر المقترح الأمريكي أن عملية الهيكلة هي عملية إصلاحية لا يقرر فيها الجيش والدعم السريع لوحدهما باعتبارها قضية تهم كل السودانيين.


مقترح أمريكي سابق


يذكر أن المبعوث الأمريكي إلى أفريقيا كان قد قدم في سبتمبر الماضي لوفدي الحكومة السودانية وقوات الدعم السريع مقترحاً يتضمن وقف إطلاق النار وهدنة إنسانيه في إطار عملية متكاملة وفق خارطة طريق تنهي الحرب الدائرة في البلاد، إلا أن بولس أكد في 25 نوفمبر الماضي أن طرفي النزاع في السودان غير موافقين على مقترح وقف إطلاق النار، ودعاهما إلى قبول خطة واشنطن من «دون شروط مسبقة» بما يسهم في وقف العنف وتهيئة الظروف لاستئناف المسار السياسي.