كشفت وسائل إعلام عربية اليوم (الإثنين)، عن بنود مقترح أمريكي قدمه مستشار الرئيس الأمريكي للشؤون الأفريقية مسعود بولس للأطراف السودانية، موضحاً أن المقترح يتكون من خارطة طريق من ثلاثة مسارات.
وأفادت قناتي «العربية والحدث» أن مصادرهما تؤكد أن مسارات خارطة الطريق في السودان: «عسكرية وإنسانية وسياسية».
مسارات الحل في السودان
وأوضحت المصادر أن المسار العسكري يناقش وقف إطلاق النار في السودان وفتح الباب أمام عملية إنسانية تسمح بتدفق المساعدات وإيصال الإغاثة واستئناف الخدمات للسكان في كل مناطق البلاد، فيما المسار الثاني يتضمن تشكيل لجنة دولية للإشراف على وقف إطلاق النار وآليات المراقبة على الأرض لضمان تأمين المسارات الإنسانية وحماية المدنيين لضمان العودة الآمنة وتضطلع الآلية بمعالجة أي خرق فيما يلي وقف إطلاق النار.
وأشارت إلى أن المسار الثالث (السياسي) يتضمن عملية سياسية تقودها القوى المدنية ما عدا عناصر النظام القديم والإسلاميين وتبدأ في مناقشة قضايا الانتقال ودعم المسار الإنساني الذي يبدأ من الموافقة على الهدنة من جانب الجيش والدعم السريع لإطلاق عملية إنهاء الحرب بشكل كامل.
الجيش والدعم السريع
وشدد المقترح على عملية إصلاح عسكري شامل يقضي بإخراج «الإخوان» من الجيش السوداني والأجهزة الأمنية في إطار عملية إصلاح كاملة وإعادة هيكلة تتضمن عمليات دمج المجموعات المسلحة وتفكيك المجموعات التي تقاتل بجانب الطرفين بحيث تخلص العملية إلى جيش موحد ومهني ومؤسسات أمنية خاضعة للسلطة المدنية الوليدة من العملية السياسية.
وذكر المقترح الأمريكي أن عملية الهيكلة هي عملية إصلاحية لا يقرر فيها الجيش والدعم السريع لوحدهما باعتبارها قضية تهم كل السودانيين.
مقترح أمريكي سابق
يذكر أن المبعوث الأمريكي إلى أفريقيا كان قد قدم في سبتمبر الماضي لوفدي الحكومة السودانية وقوات الدعم السريع مقترحاً يتضمن وقف إطلاق النار وهدنة إنسانيه في إطار عملية متكاملة وفق خارطة طريق تنهي الحرب الدائرة في البلاد، إلا أن بولس أكد في 25 نوفمبر الماضي أن طرفي النزاع في السودان غير موافقين على مقترح وقف إطلاق النار، ودعاهما إلى قبول خطة واشنطن من «دون شروط مسبقة» بما يسهم في وقف العنف وتهيئة الظروف لاستئناف المسار السياسي.
Arab media revealed today (Monday) the terms of an American proposal presented by the U.S. presidential advisor for African affairs, Masoud Boulos, to the Sudanese parties, explaining that the proposal consists of a roadmap with three tracks.
Channels "Al Arabiya" and "Al Hadath" reported that their sources confirm that the tracks of the roadmap in Sudan are: "military, humanitarian, and political".
Tracks for a solution in Sudan
Sources clarified that the military track discusses a ceasefire in Sudan and opens the door for a humanitarian process that allows for the flow of aid, delivery of relief, and the resumption of services for the population in all areas of the country. The second track includes the formation of an international committee to oversee the ceasefire and monitoring mechanisms on the ground to ensure the security of humanitarian routes and protect civilians to guarantee a safe return, with the mechanism addressing any violations related to the ceasefire.
It was noted that the third track (political) includes a political process led by civilian forces, excluding elements of the old regime and Islamists, starting discussions on transitional issues and supporting the humanitarian track that begins with the approval of the truce by the army and the Rapid Support Forces to launch a process to end the war completely.
The Army and the Rapid Support Forces
The proposal emphasized a comprehensive military reform process that entails removing the "Brotherhood" from the Sudanese army and security agencies as part of a complete reform and restructuring process that includes the integration of armed groups and dismantling the groups fighting alongside both parties, so that the process results in a unified, professional army and security institutions subject to the emerging civilian authority from the political process.
The American proposal stated that the restructuring process is a reformative one that the army and the Rapid Support Forces do not decide alone, as it is a matter that concerns all Sudanese.
Previous American Proposal
It is worth mentioning that the U.S. envoy to Africa had presented in September a proposal to the delegations of the Sudanese government and the Rapid Support Forces that included a ceasefire and a humanitarian truce within a comprehensive process according to a roadmap to end the ongoing war in the country. However, Boulos confirmed on November 25 that the conflicting parties in Sudan did not agree to the ceasefire proposal and urged them to accept Washington's plan "without preconditions" to contribute to stopping the violence and creating conditions for resuming the political track.