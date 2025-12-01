Arab media revealed today (Monday) the terms of an American proposal presented by the U.S. presidential advisor for African affairs, Masoud Boulos, to the Sudanese parties, explaining that the proposal consists of a roadmap with three tracks.



Channels "Al Arabiya" and "Al Hadath" reported that their sources confirm that the tracks of the roadmap in Sudan are: "military, humanitarian, and political".



Tracks for a solution in Sudan



Sources clarified that the military track discusses a ceasefire in Sudan and opens the door for a humanitarian process that allows for the flow of aid, delivery of relief, and the resumption of services for the population in all areas of the country. The second track includes the formation of an international committee to oversee the ceasefire and monitoring mechanisms on the ground to ensure the security of humanitarian routes and protect civilians to guarantee a safe return, with the mechanism addressing any violations related to the ceasefire.



It was noted that the third track (political) includes a political process led by civilian forces, excluding elements of the old regime and Islamists, starting discussions on transitional issues and supporting the humanitarian track that begins with the approval of the truce by the army and the Rapid Support Forces to launch a process to end the war completely.



The Army and the Rapid Support Forces



The proposal emphasized a comprehensive military reform process that entails removing the "Brotherhood" from the Sudanese army and security agencies as part of a complete reform and restructuring process that includes the integration of armed groups and dismantling the groups fighting alongside both parties, so that the process results in a unified, professional army and security institutions subject to the emerging civilian authority from the political process.



The American proposal stated that the restructuring process is a reformative one that the army and the Rapid Support Forces do not decide alone, as it is a matter that concerns all Sudanese.



Previous American Proposal



It is worth mentioning that the U.S. envoy to Africa had presented in September a proposal to the delegations of the Sudanese government and the Rapid Support Forces that included a ceasefire and a humanitarian truce within a comprehensive process according to a roadmap to end the ongoing war in the country. However, Boulos confirmed on November 25 that the conflicting parties in Sudan did not agree to the ceasefire proposal and urged them to accept Washington's plan "without preconditions" to contribute to stopping the violence and creating conditions for resuming the political track.