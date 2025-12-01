أعلن محامي الدفاع السابق لرئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي ميكا فيتمان، أن طلب العفو الذي قدمه نتنياهو للرئيس الإسرائيلي لا يمكن منحه قبل أن يعترف بالذنب في قضايا الفساد المرفوعة ضده.


العفو يمنح للمذنب


وفي مقابلة مع القناة 12 الإسرائيلية، أوضح فيتمان أن: «العفو يمنح للمذنب، هذا ما ينص عليه القانون».


وقال إن العفو قبل المحاكمة نادر في إسرائيل، مستشهدا بحالة حافلة رقم 300 عام 1984، عندما منح الرئيس آنذاك حاييم هرتسوغ العفو للجناة بعد اعترافهم بالذنب، مؤكدا أن المحكمة العليا اعتبرت هذا الاعتراف شرطا أساسيا للعفو.


وتزامنت تصريحات فيتمان مع احتجاجات مناهضة لنتنياهو أمام منزل الرئيس إسحاق هرتسوغ في تل أبيب، مطالبين برفض طلب العفو.


رأي قانوني قبل القرار


من جانبه، نفى الرئيس الإسرائيلي تقارير وسائل الإعلام التي تشير إلى أنه يميل حالياً لمنح العفو بشكل مشروط أو اقتراح صفقة اعتراف، قائلا إنه سيستعين برأي قانوني قبل اتخاذ أي قرار.


وكان نتنياهو، أعلن في وقت سابق أنه لن يطلب العفو إذا كان ذلك يعني الاعتراف بالذنب، بينما جاء طلب العفو المقدم للرئيس هرتسوغ مكوناً من 111 صفحة ورسالة شخصية، دون أي اعتراف بالذنب أو إظهار ندم، مؤكداً أن لائحة الاتهام ضده غير شرعية وأن إلغاءها قد يسهم في «تعزيز المصالحة الشاملة».


الرئاسة تنفي الصفقة


وفيما يتعلق بموقف الرئاسة، أفادت وسائل الإعلام الإسرائيلية أن هرتسوغ قد يقدم اقتراحاً لاتفاق اعتراف أو صفقة مشروطة تنهي المحاكمة، لكن الرئاسة نفت هذه التقارير.


ولفتت المصادر إلى أن الرئيس قد ينظر في إصدار عفو مشروط أو أن يصبح العفو لاغياً إذا خالف نتنياهو شروطه، بينما لم يخفض ذلك من تمسك رئيس الوزراء بعدم التفاوض على الشروط: «إما عفو غير مشروط أو الاستمرار في المحاكمة حتى يبرأ».


ومن المتوقع أن يستغرق هرتسوغ عدة أسابيع قبل أن يقدم رده الرسمي على طلب العفو.


ويحاكم نتنياهو في قضية رشوة وتهم بالاحتيال وخيانة الأمانة في قضايا منفصلة تتعلق بادعاءات التلاعب بالإعلام وتلقي هدايا غير قانونية مقابل خدمات حكومية.


وبدأت محاكمة رئيس الوزراء في مايو 2020 ولا تزال مستمرة، فيما ينفي ارتكاب أي مخالفات، واصفاً التهم بأنها محاولة انقلاب سياسي.