The former defense attorney of Israeli Prime Minister Mika Vitman announced that the pardon request submitted by Netanyahu to the Israeli president cannot be granted until he admits guilt in the corruption cases against him.



Pardons are granted to the guilty



In an interview with Israeli Channel 12, Vitman clarified that: "Pardons are granted to the guilty, that is what the law states."



He stated that pre-trial pardons are rare in Israel, citing the case of Bus No. 300 in 1984, when then-President Chaim Herzog granted pardons to the perpetrators after they admitted guilt, emphasizing that the Supreme Court considered this admission a prerequisite for a pardon.



Vitman's statements coincided with anti-Netanyahu protests outside President Isaac Herzog's home in Tel Aviv, demanding the rejection of the pardon request.



Legal opinion before the decision



For his part, the Israeli president denied media reports suggesting that he is currently inclined to grant a conditional pardon or propose a plea deal, stating that he will seek legal advice before making any decision.



Netanyahu had previously announced that he would not request a pardon if it meant admitting guilt, while the pardon request submitted to President Herzog consisted of 111 pages and a personal letter, without any admission of guilt or expression of remorse, asserting that the indictment against him is illegitimate and that its cancellation could contribute to "enhancing comprehensive reconciliation."



The presidency denies the deal



Regarding the presidency's position, Israeli media reported that Herzog might propose a plea deal or conditional agreement to end the trial, but the presidency denied these reports.



Sources indicated that the president may consider issuing a conditional pardon or that the pardon could become void if Netanyahu violates its terms, while this did not diminish the Prime Minister's insistence on not negotiating the terms: "Either an unconditional pardon or continue the trial until he is acquitted."



It is expected that Herzog will take several weeks before providing his official response to the pardon request.



Netanyahu is on trial for bribery and charges of fraud and breach of trust in separate cases related to allegations of media manipulation and receiving illegal gifts in exchange for government services.



The Prime Minister's trial began in May 2020 and is still ongoing, as he denies committing any offenses, describing the charges as a political coup attempt.