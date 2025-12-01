أعلن محامي الدفاع السابق لرئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي ميكا فيتمان، أن طلب العفو الذي قدمه نتنياهو للرئيس الإسرائيلي لا يمكن منحه قبل أن يعترف بالذنب في قضايا الفساد المرفوعة ضده.
العفو يمنح للمذنب
وفي مقابلة مع القناة 12 الإسرائيلية، أوضح فيتمان أن: «العفو يمنح للمذنب، هذا ما ينص عليه القانون».
وقال إن العفو قبل المحاكمة نادر في إسرائيل، مستشهدا بحالة حافلة رقم 300 عام 1984، عندما منح الرئيس آنذاك حاييم هرتسوغ العفو للجناة بعد اعترافهم بالذنب، مؤكدا أن المحكمة العليا اعتبرت هذا الاعتراف شرطا أساسيا للعفو.
وتزامنت تصريحات فيتمان مع احتجاجات مناهضة لنتنياهو أمام منزل الرئيس إسحاق هرتسوغ في تل أبيب، مطالبين برفض طلب العفو.
رأي قانوني قبل القرار
من جانبه، نفى الرئيس الإسرائيلي تقارير وسائل الإعلام التي تشير إلى أنه يميل حالياً لمنح العفو بشكل مشروط أو اقتراح صفقة اعتراف، قائلا إنه سيستعين برأي قانوني قبل اتخاذ أي قرار.
وكان نتنياهو، أعلن في وقت سابق أنه لن يطلب العفو إذا كان ذلك يعني الاعتراف بالذنب، بينما جاء طلب العفو المقدم للرئيس هرتسوغ مكوناً من 111 صفحة ورسالة شخصية، دون أي اعتراف بالذنب أو إظهار ندم، مؤكداً أن لائحة الاتهام ضده غير شرعية وأن إلغاءها قد يسهم في «تعزيز المصالحة الشاملة».
الرئاسة تنفي الصفقة
وفيما يتعلق بموقف الرئاسة، أفادت وسائل الإعلام الإسرائيلية أن هرتسوغ قد يقدم اقتراحاً لاتفاق اعتراف أو صفقة مشروطة تنهي المحاكمة، لكن الرئاسة نفت هذه التقارير.
ولفتت المصادر إلى أن الرئيس قد ينظر في إصدار عفو مشروط أو أن يصبح العفو لاغياً إذا خالف نتنياهو شروطه، بينما لم يخفض ذلك من تمسك رئيس الوزراء بعدم التفاوض على الشروط: «إما عفو غير مشروط أو الاستمرار في المحاكمة حتى يبرأ».
ومن المتوقع أن يستغرق هرتسوغ عدة أسابيع قبل أن يقدم رده الرسمي على طلب العفو.
ويحاكم نتنياهو في قضية رشوة وتهم بالاحتيال وخيانة الأمانة في قضايا منفصلة تتعلق بادعاءات التلاعب بالإعلام وتلقي هدايا غير قانونية مقابل خدمات حكومية.
وبدأت محاكمة رئيس الوزراء في مايو 2020 ولا تزال مستمرة، فيما ينفي ارتكاب أي مخالفات، واصفاً التهم بأنها محاولة انقلاب سياسي.
The former defense attorney of Israeli Prime Minister Mika Vitman announced that the pardon request submitted by Netanyahu to the Israeli president cannot be granted until he admits guilt in the corruption cases against him.
Pardons are granted to the guilty
In an interview with Israeli Channel 12, Vitman clarified that: "Pardons are granted to the guilty, that is what the law states."
He stated that pre-trial pardons are rare in Israel, citing the case of Bus No. 300 in 1984, when then-President Chaim Herzog granted pardons to the perpetrators after they admitted guilt, emphasizing that the Supreme Court considered this admission a prerequisite for a pardon.
Vitman's statements coincided with anti-Netanyahu protests outside President Isaac Herzog's home in Tel Aviv, demanding the rejection of the pardon request.
Legal opinion before the decision
For his part, the Israeli president denied media reports suggesting that he is currently inclined to grant a conditional pardon or propose a plea deal, stating that he will seek legal advice before making any decision.
Netanyahu had previously announced that he would not request a pardon if it meant admitting guilt, while the pardon request submitted to President Herzog consisted of 111 pages and a personal letter, without any admission of guilt or expression of remorse, asserting that the indictment against him is illegitimate and that its cancellation could contribute to "enhancing comprehensive reconciliation."
The presidency denies the deal
Regarding the presidency's position, Israeli media reported that Herzog might propose a plea deal or conditional agreement to end the trial, but the presidency denied these reports.
Sources indicated that the president may consider issuing a conditional pardon or that the pardon could become void if Netanyahu violates its terms, while this did not diminish the Prime Minister's insistence on not negotiating the terms: "Either an unconditional pardon or continue the trial until he is acquitted."
It is expected that Herzog will take several weeks before providing his official response to the pardon request.
Netanyahu is on trial for bribery and charges of fraud and breach of trust in separate cases related to allegations of media manipulation and receiving illegal gifts in exchange for government services.
The Prime Minister's trial began in May 2020 and is still ongoing, as he denies committing any offenses, describing the charges as a political coup attempt.