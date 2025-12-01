The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the statements made by NATO representatives regarding potential preemptive strikes against Russia, considering them irresponsible.



An attempt to undermine settlement efforts



Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said today (Monday): "Moscow sees the statement from the head of NATO's military committee as a deliberate attempt to undermine efforts aimed at a settlement in Ukraine." She added in a statement reported by Russian media today (Monday) that these statements are extremely irresponsible and demonstrate a desire for escalation.



The head of NATO's military committee, Giuseppe Dragoni, stated that the alliance is considering adopting "more aggressive" positions in response to Russian cyberattacks, sabotage, and airspace violations, as he put it.



The British newspaper "Financial Times" quoted him as saying that the Western military alliance is looking into enhancing its response to Moscow's hybrid warfare. He said: "We are considering everything... We are operating in the cyber domain with a reactive policy. What we are currently thinking about is being more aggressive or proactive rather than just reacting."



On another note, Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov announced that the Kremlin cannot share any information regarding the stay of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Russia.



No information on this subject



In response to a question about whether the Kremlin could provide any information about Bashar al-Assad's stay in Russia, and whether Assad had met with Russian President Vladimir Putin during this time, Peskov said in press statements today (Monday): "No, we cannot share any information on this subject."



Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated last October that Moscow provided shelter to Bashar al-Assad and his family for "purely humanitarian reasons."



He added in a conversation with reporters at that time: "Bashar al-Assad is with us for humanitarian reasons. There were threats to kill him and his family. For purely humanitarian reasons, we provided protection for him and his family."



Last February, Hafez (Bashar al-Assad's son) appeared in a video posted on social media, walking in an upscale neighborhood in Moscow, talking about the final days before the regime's collapse.



Hafez said in the video that was circulated by the media: "We did not plan to flee Syria, but Russia urgently transported us to Moscow after the collapse of the capital, Damascus."