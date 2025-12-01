أدانت وزارة الخارجية الروسية تصريحات ممثلي حلف شمال الأطلسي بشأن ضربات استباقية محتملة ضد روسيا واعتبرتها غير مسؤولة.


محاولة لتقويض جهود التسوية


وقالت المتحدثة باسم الخارجية ماريا زاخاروفا اليوم (الإثنين): «إن موسكو ترى في تصريح رئيس لجنة الناتو العسكرية محاولة متعمدة لتقويض الجهود الرامية إلى التسوية في أوكرانيا». وأضافت في تصريح تناقلته وسائل إعلام روسية، اليوم (الإثنين)، أن تلك التصريحات غير مسؤولة للغاية وتظهر رغبة في التصعيد.


وكان رئيس اللجنة العسكرية بحلف شمال الأطلسي جوزيبي دراجوني قال إن التكتل يدرس اتخاذ مواقف «أكثر عدوانية» في الرد على الهجمات الإلكترونية الروسية وأعمال التخريب وانتهاكات الأجواء، وفق تعبيره.


ونقلت صحيفة «فاينانشال تايمز» البريطانية عنه أن التحالف العسكري الغربي ينظر في تعزيز استجابته للحرب الهجينة من موسكو. وقال: «ندرس كل شيء.. نحن نتعامل في المجال السيبراني بسياسة ردود الفعل. ما نفكر فيه حالياً هو أن نكون أكثر عدوانية أو استباقية بدلاً من الاكتفاء برد الفعل».


من جهة أخرى، أعلن المتحدث باسم الرئاسة الروسية دميتري بيسكوف أن الكرملين لا يستطيع مشاركة أي معلومات بشأن إقامة الرئيس السوري السابق بشار الأسد في روسيا.


لا معلومات حول هذا الموضوع


ورداً على سؤال حول ما إذا كان بإمكان الكرملين تقديم أي معلومات حول إقامة بشار الأسد في روسيا، وما إذا كان الأسد قد التقى الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين، خلال هذه الفترة، قال بيسكوف في تصريحات صحفية اليوم (الإثنين): «لا، لا يمكننا مشاركة أي معلومات حول هذا الموضوع».


وقال وزير الخارجية الروسي سيرغي لافروف، في شهر أكتوبر الماضي، إن موسكو وفرت المأوى لبشار الأسد وعائلته لـ«أسباب إنسانية بحتة».


وأضاف في حديث للصحفيين في ذلك الوقت: «بشار الأسد موجود لدينا لأسباب إنسانية. كانت هناك تهديدات بقتله هو وعائلته. ولأسباب إنسانية بحتة قدمنا الحماية له ولعائلته».


وفي شهر فبراير الماضي، ظهر حافظ (نجل بشار الأسد) في مقطع فيديو نُشر عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي وهو يتجول في حيٍ راقٍ في موسكو، متحدثاً عن الأيام الأخيرة قبل سقوط النظام.


وقال حافظ في الفيديو الذي تداولته وسائل الإعلام: «لم نخطط للهروب من سورية، لكن نقلتنا روسيا بشكل عاجل إلى موسكو بعد انهيار العاصمة دمشق».