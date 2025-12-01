أدانت وزارة الخارجية الروسية تصريحات ممثلي حلف شمال الأطلسي بشأن ضربات استباقية محتملة ضد روسيا واعتبرتها غير مسؤولة.
محاولة لتقويض جهود التسوية
وقالت المتحدثة باسم الخارجية ماريا زاخاروفا اليوم (الإثنين): «إن موسكو ترى في تصريح رئيس لجنة الناتو العسكرية محاولة متعمدة لتقويض الجهود الرامية إلى التسوية في أوكرانيا». وأضافت في تصريح تناقلته وسائل إعلام روسية، اليوم (الإثنين)، أن تلك التصريحات غير مسؤولة للغاية وتظهر رغبة في التصعيد.
وكان رئيس اللجنة العسكرية بحلف شمال الأطلسي جوزيبي دراجوني قال إن التكتل يدرس اتخاذ مواقف «أكثر عدوانية» في الرد على الهجمات الإلكترونية الروسية وأعمال التخريب وانتهاكات الأجواء، وفق تعبيره.
ونقلت صحيفة «فاينانشال تايمز» البريطانية عنه أن التحالف العسكري الغربي ينظر في تعزيز استجابته للحرب الهجينة من موسكو. وقال: «ندرس كل شيء.. نحن نتعامل في المجال السيبراني بسياسة ردود الفعل. ما نفكر فيه حالياً هو أن نكون أكثر عدوانية أو استباقية بدلاً من الاكتفاء برد الفعل».
من جهة أخرى، أعلن المتحدث باسم الرئاسة الروسية دميتري بيسكوف أن الكرملين لا يستطيع مشاركة أي معلومات بشأن إقامة الرئيس السوري السابق بشار الأسد في روسيا.
لا معلومات حول هذا الموضوع
ورداً على سؤال حول ما إذا كان بإمكان الكرملين تقديم أي معلومات حول إقامة بشار الأسد في روسيا، وما إذا كان الأسد قد التقى الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين، خلال هذه الفترة، قال بيسكوف في تصريحات صحفية اليوم (الإثنين): «لا، لا يمكننا مشاركة أي معلومات حول هذا الموضوع».
وقال وزير الخارجية الروسي سيرغي لافروف، في شهر أكتوبر الماضي، إن موسكو وفرت المأوى لبشار الأسد وعائلته لـ«أسباب إنسانية بحتة».
وأضاف في حديث للصحفيين في ذلك الوقت: «بشار الأسد موجود لدينا لأسباب إنسانية. كانت هناك تهديدات بقتله هو وعائلته. ولأسباب إنسانية بحتة قدمنا الحماية له ولعائلته».
وفي شهر فبراير الماضي، ظهر حافظ (نجل بشار الأسد) في مقطع فيديو نُشر عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي وهو يتجول في حيٍ راقٍ في موسكو، متحدثاً عن الأيام الأخيرة قبل سقوط النظام.
وقال حافظ في الفيديو الذي تداولته وسائل الإعلام: «لم نخطط للهروب من سورية، لكن نقلتنا روسيا بشكل عاجل إلى موسكو بعد انهيار العاصمة دمشق».
The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the statements made by NATO representatives regarding potential preemptive strikes against Russia, considering them irresponsible.
An attempt to undermine settlement efforts
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said today (Monday): "Moscow sees the statement from the head of NATO's military committee as a deliberate attempt to undermine efforts aimed at a settlement in Ukraine." She added in a statement reported by Russian media today (Monday) that these statements are extremely irresponsible and demonstrate a desire for escalation.
The head of NATO's military committee, Giuseppe Dragoni, stated that the alliance is considering adopting "more aggressive" positions in response to Russian cyberattacks, sabotage, and airspace violations, as he put it.
The British newspaper "Financial Times" quoted him as saying that the Western military alliance is looking into enhancing its response to Moscow's hybrid warfare. He said: "We are considering everything... We are operating in the cyber domain with a reactive policy. What we are currently thinking about is being more aggressive or proactive rather than just reacting."
On another note, Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov announced that the Kremlin cannot share any information regarding the stay of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Russia.
No information on this subject
In response to a question about whether the Kremlin could provide any information about Bashar al-Assad's stay in Russia, and whether Assad had met with Russian President Vladimir Putin during this time, Peskov said in press statements today (Monday): "No, we cannot share any information on this subject."
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated last October that Moscow provided shelter to Bashar al-Assad and his family for "purely humanitarian reasons."
He added in a conversation with reporters at that time: "Bashar al-Assad is with us for humanitarian reasons. There were threats to kill him and his family. For purely humanitarian reasons, we provided protection for him and his family."
Last February, Hafez (Bashar al-Assad's son) appeared in a video posted on social media, walking in an upscale neighborhood in Moscow, talking about the final days before the regime's collapse.
Hafez said in the video that was circulated by the media: "We did not plan to flee Syria, but Russia urgently transported us to Moscow after the collapse of the capital, Damascus."