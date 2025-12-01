As the first anniversary of the overthrow of the ousted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad approaches on December 8 of last year, new details have emerged about the "Deterrence of Aggression" battle, launched by the Syrian armed opposition on November 27, 2024, which formed a "Military Operations Administration."



Preventing Acts of Revenge



In this context, Major General Ahmad Rizq, commander of the 80th Division of the Syrian Army, revealed that prior to the start of the battle, President Ahmad al-Shara held a meeting with the leaders of the "Deterrence of Aggression" operations room and senior military leaders involved in the fieldwork.



Rizq added that what occupied al-Shara's mind during the meeting, and what he emphasized, was the necessity of preventing acts of revenge and bloodshed after the battle began and the forces entered and liberated the areas.



In a conversation with the "Syria Now" platform, the military official said: "President al-Shara stressed that killing and bloodshed should be replaced with a spirit of forgiveness, and that one should not be dragged into settling scores or personal vendettas," affirming that the people of Aleppo should not be subjected to displacement or exclusion.



He confirmed that the humanitarian aspect was what worried the president the most, alongside discussing the battle plan and its details.



Discipline and Adherence to Instructions



Based on al-Shara's directives, and one month before the battle, Rizq called upon the dignitaries of the western countryside and met with them, explaining that preparations were underway for a battle, without specifying its date, and asked them to understand that victory does not mean revenge, but rather forgiveness and tolerance, and that political or personal disputes should not become a justification for revenge.



He pointed out that, thanks to adherence to President al-Shara's instructions, military operations proceeded without any notable acts of revenge, and there was clear discipline in implementing these humanitarian directives.



Revenge Does Not Build a State



Since the beginning of the "Aggression" battle launched by the Syrian opposition factions to overthrow the former President Bashar al-Assad, President al-Shara has made public statements affirming that there is no place for revenge in the battle.



When the rebels entered the city of Hama, he appeared in a video saying: "I ask God for it to be a victory without revenge, but all mercy and affection."



Al-Shara appeared in several other clips days after entering the presidential palace, and during a meeting with a group of content creators, he emphasized that the title of the battle was: "O God, grant us victory without revenge," stressing that a vengeful mentality does not build a state.