فيما تقترب الذكرى الأولى لإسقاط نظام الرئيس السوري المخلوع بشار الأسد في الثامن من ديسمبر الماضي، تكشفت تفاصيل جديدة عن معركة «ردع العدوان»، التي أطلقتها المعارضة السورية المسلحة في 27 نوفمبر 2024، وشكلت لها «إدارة العمليات العسكرية».


منع أعمال الانتقام


وفي هذا السياق، كشف قائد الفرقة 80 في الجيش السوري العميد أحمد رزق أنه قبيل بدء المعركة عقد الرئيس أحمد الشرع اجتماعاً مع قادة غرفة عمليات «ردع العدوان» وكبار القادة العسكريين المشاركين في العمل الميداني.


وأضاف رزق أن ما كان يشغل فكر الشرع خلال الاجتماع، ويؤكد عليه، هو ضرورة منع أعمال الانتقام وسفك الدماء بعد بدء المعركة ودخول القوات إلى المناطق وتحريرها.


وفي حديث مع منصة «سورية الآن»، قال المسؤول العسكري: «إن الرئيس الشرع شدد على أن القتل وإراقة الدماء يجب أن يستبدلا بروح التسامح، وألا يسمح بالانجرار وراء تصفية الحسابات أو الثأر الشخصي»، مؤكداً أن أبناء مدينة حلب لا يجوز أن يتعرضوا للتهجير أو الإقصاء.


وأكد أن الجانب الإنساني كان أكثر ما يقلق الرئيس، إلى جانب مناقشة خطة المعركة وتفاصيلها.


الانضباط والالتزام بالتعليمات


وبناء على توجيهات الشرع، وقبل المعركة بشهر واحد، دعا رزق وجهاء مناطق الريف الغربي واجتمع بهم، وأوضح أن التحضيرات جارية لمعركة، دون تحديد موعدها، وطلب منهم أن يدركوا أن النصر لا يعني الانتقام، بل يعني العفو والتسامح، وألا يتحول الخلاف السياسي أو الشخصي إلى مبرر للانتقام.


ولفت إلى أنه، بفضل الالتزام بتعليمات الرئيس الشرع، مضت العمليات العسكرية دون تسجيل حالات انتقام تُذكر، وكان هناك انضباط واضح في تنفيذ هذه التوجيهات الإنسانية.


الثأر لا يبني دولة


ومنذ بداية معركة «العدوان» التي أطلقتها فصائل المعارضة السورية لإسقاط نظام الرئيس السابق بشار الأسد، خرج الرئيس الشرع بتصريحات علنية يؤكد فيها أن المعركة لا مكان فيها للثأر.


وعند دخول الثوار إلى مدينة حماة، ظهر في مقطع فيديو قائلاً: «أسأل الله أن يكون فتحاً لا ثأر فيه بل كله رحمة ومودة».


وظهر الشرع في عدة مقاطع أخرى بعد دخوله القصر الجمهوري بأيام، وأكد خلال لقاء مع مجموعة من صنّاع المحتوى أن عنوان المعركة كان: «اللهم نصراً لا ثأر فيه»، مشدداً على أن العقلية الثأرية لا تبني دولة.