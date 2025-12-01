فيما تقترب الذكرى الأولى لإسقاط نظام الرئيس السوري المخلوع بشار الأسد في الثامن من ديسمبر الماضي، تكشفت تفاصيل جديدة عن معركة «ردع العدوان»، التي أطلقتها المعارضة السورية المسلحة في 27 نوفمبر 2024، وشكلت لها «إدارة العمليات العسكرية».
منع أعمال الانتقام
وفي هذا السياق، كشف قائد الفرقة 80 في الجيش السوري العميد أحمد رزق أنه قبيل بدء المعركة عقد الرئيس أحمد الشرع اجتماعاً مع قادة غرفة عمليات «ردع العدوان» وكبار القادة العسكريين المشاركين في العمل الميداني.
وأضاف رزق أن ما كان يشغل فكر الشرع خلال الاجتماع، ويؤكد عليه، هو ضرورة منع أعمال الانتقام وسفك الدماء بعد بدء المعركة ودخول القوات إلى المناطق وتحريرها.
وفي حديث مع منصة «سورية الآن»، قال المسؤول العسكري: «إن الرئيس الشرع شدد على أن القتل وإراقة الدماء يجب أن يستبدلا بروح التسامح، وألا يسمح بالانجرار وراء تصفية الحسابات أو الثأر الشخصي»، مؤكداً أن أبناء مدينة حلب لا يجوز أن يتعرضوا للتهجير أو الإقصاء.
وأكد أن الجانب الإنساني كان أكثر ما يقلق الرئيس، إلى جانب مناقشة خطة المعركة وتفاصيلها.
الانضباط والالتزام بالتعليمات
وبناء على توجيهات الشرع، وقبل المعركة بشهر واحد، دعا رزق وجهاء مناطق الريف الغربي واجتمع بهم، وأوضح أن التحضيرات جارية لمعركة، دون تحديد موعدها، وطلب منهم أن يدركوا أن النصر لا يعني الانتقام، بل يعني العفو والتسامح، وألا يتحول الخلاف السياسي أو الشخصي إلى مبرر للانتقام.
ولفت إلى أنه، بفضل الالتزام بتعليمات الرئيس الشرع، مضت العمليات العسكرية دون تسجيل حالات انتقام تُذكر، وكان هناك انضباط واضح في تنفيذ هذه التوجيهات الإنسانية.
الثأر لا يبني دولة
ومنذ بداية معركة «العدوان» التي أطلقتها فصائل المعارضة السورية لإسقاط نظام الرئيس السابق بشار الأسد، خرج الرئيس الشرع بتصريحات علنية يؤكد فيها أن المعركة لا مكان فيها للثأر.
وعند دخول الثوار إلى مدينة حماة، ظهر في مقطع فيديو قائلاً: «أسأل الله أن يكون فتحاً لا ثأر فيه بل كله رحمة ومودة».
وظهر الشرع في عدة مقاطع أخرى بعد دخوله القصر الجمهوري بأيام، وأكد خلال لقاء مع مجموعة من صنّاع المحتوى أن عنوان المعركة كان: «اللهم نصراً لا ثأر فيه»، مشدداً على أن العقلية الثأرية لا تبني دولة.
As the first anniversary of the overthrow of the ousted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad approaches on December 8 of last year, new details have emerged about the "Deterrence of Aggression" battle, launched by the Syrian armed opposition on November 27, 2024, which formed a "Military Operations Administration."
Preventing Acts of Revenge
In this context, Major General Ahmad Rizq, commander of the 80th Division of the Syrian Army, revealed that prior to the start of the battle, President Ahmad al-Shara held a meeting with the leaders of the "Deterrence of Aggression" operations room and senior military leaders involved in the fieldwork.
Rizq added that what occupied al-Shara's mind during the meeting, and what he emphasized, was the necessity of preventing acts of revenge and bloodshed after the battle began and the forces entered and liberated the areas.
In a conversation with the "Syria Now" platform, the military official said: "President al-Shara stressed that killing and bloodshed should be replaced with a spirit of forgiveness, and that one should not be dragged into settling scores or personal vendettas," affirming that the people of Aleppo should not be subjected to displacement or exclusion.
He confirmed that the humanitarian aspect was what worried the president the most, alongside discussing the battle plan and its details.
Discipline and Adherence to Instructions
Based on al-Shara's directives, and one month before the battle, Rizq called upon the dignitaries of the western countryside and met with them, explaining that preparations were underway for a battle, without specifying its date, and asked them to understand that victory does not mean revenge, but rather forgiveness and tolerance, and that political or personal disputes should not become a justification for revenge.
He pointed out that, thanks to adherence to President al-Shara's instructions, military operations proceeded without any notable acts of revenge, and there was clear discipline in implementing these humanitarian directives.
Revenge Does Not Build a State
Since the beginning of the "Aggression" battle launched by the Syrian opposition factions to overthrow the former President Bashar al-Assad, President al-Shara has made public statements affirming that there is no place for revenge in the battle.
When the rebels entered the city of Hama, he appeared in a video saying: "I ask God for it to be a victory without revenge, but all mercy and affection."
Al-Shara appeared in several other clips days after entering the presidential palace, and during a meeting with a group of content creators, he emphasized that the title of the battle was: "O God, grant us victory without revenge," stressing that a vengeful mentality does not build a state.