على وقع تواصل الجهود الأمريكية للتوصل إلى اتفاق لوقف الحرب بين أوكرانيا وروسيا، ومع توجه المبعوث الأمريكي ستيف ويتكوف إلى موسكو للقاء الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين، أفصحت الممثلة العليا للاتحاد الأوروبي للشؤون الخارجية والسياسة الأمنية كايا كالاس، أن جهود السلام لإنهاء الحرب دخلت مرحلة حاسمة.


محادثات صعبة ومثمرة


وقالت كالاس للصحفيين في بروكسل عند وصولها لحضور اجتماع وزراء دفاع الاتحاد الأوروبي، اليوم (الإثنين): «قد يكون هذا الأسبوع حاسما للجهود الدبلوماسية»، بحسب ما نقلت وكالة الأنباء الألمانية «د.ب.أ».


وأضافت أن المحادثات في أمريكا أمس (الأحد) كانت صعبة لكنها مثمرة، مشيرة إلى أنها ستتحدث خلال اليوم مع وزيري الخارجية والدفاع الأوكرانيين.


وجددت التأكيد على موقف الاتحاد الأوروبي بضرورة زيادة التكتل والضغط على روسيا عبر فرض عقوبات إضافية عليها، بالإضافة إلى الاتفاق على جعل أصول الدولة الروسية المجمدة بموجب العقوبات الأوروبية، متاحة كقرض لكييف.


ودعت كالاس إلى تقديم دعم عسكري ومالي وإنساني إضافي كي تتمكن أوكرانيا من الصمود والتفوق على روسيا.


حل مناسب لأوكرانيا


ورفضت كالاس تقليص عدد الجيش الأوكراني، مؤكدة أن الجيش الروسي هو في الحقيقة مهدد للجميع، وفق قولها، وحذرت: إذا كان الجيش الروسي كبيرا، وإذا كانت ميزانيتهم العسكرية كبيرة كما هي الآن، فسيرغبون في استخدامها مرة أخرى.


وتجنبت المسؤولة الأوروبية الإجابة على سؤال حول ما إذا كانت تثق بالإدارة الأمريكية لإيجاد حل مناسب لأوكرانيا. وردت بقولها: «الأوكرانيون وحدهم هناك.. ولو كانوا مع الأوروبيين، لكانوا بالتأكيد أقوى بكثير.. لكنني أثق أن الأوكرانيين يدافعون عن أنفسهم».


وكانت إحدى النقاط المثيرة للجدل التي نوقشت بين واشنطن وكييف تتعلق بإمكانية فرض قيود في المستقبل على حجم القوات المسلحة الأوكرانية، فضلاً عن تنازل أوكرانيا عن أراض في دونباس لصالح الروس.