As American efforts continue to reach an agreement to stop the war between Ukraine and Russia, and with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff heading to Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, revealed that peace efforts to end the war have entered a critical phase.



Difficult but Fruitful Talks



Kallas told reporters in Brussels upon her arrival for a meeting of EU defense ministers today (Monday): “This week could be crucial for diplomatic efforts,” according to the German news agency “dpa.”



She added that the talks in America yesterday (Sunday) were difficult but fruitful, noting that she would speak during the day with the Ukrainian foreign and defense ministers.



She reiterated the EU's position on the necessity of increasing the bloc's pressure on Russia by imposing additional sanctions, as well as agreeing to make the Russian state assets frozen under European sanctions available as a loan to Kyiv.



Kallas called for additional military, financial, and humanitarian support so that Ukraine can withstand and prevail over Russia.



An Appropriate Solution for Ukraine



Kallas rejected the idea of reducing the size of the Ukrainian army, emphasizing that the Russian army is, in fact, a threat to everyone, as she stated, and warned: If the Russian army is large, and if their military budget is as large as it is now, they will want to use it again.



The European official avoided answering a question about whether she trusts the U.S. administration to find an appropriate solution for Ukraine. She responded by saying: “The Ukrainians are alone there... If they were with the Europeans, they would certainly be much stronger... But I trust that the Ukrainians are defending themselves.”



One of the controversial points discussed between Washington and Kyiv concerned the possibility of imposing future restrictions on the size of the Ukrainian armed forces, as well as Ukraine conceding territory in Donbas to the Russians.