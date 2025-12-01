The corruption cases continue to haunt former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, as a court in Bangladesh issued a new ruling today (Monday) sentencing her to 5 years in prison, and her sister Rehana to 7 years for corruption charges.



The ruling was in absentia against the three



The court also sentenced British legislator and former minister Tulip Siddiq to two years in prison for corruption related to the illegal allocation of land.



The ruling was issued in absentia, as neither Tulip Siddiq nor her aunt, former Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina, nor Hasina's sister Sheikh Rehana appeared in court, all of whom are accused in the case.



A ruling was made against Hasina, who fled to India in August 2024 amid massive protests against her government, sentencing her to death last month for the violent crackdown her government imposed on protesters during the demonstrations, while another ruling was issued against her days ago, sentencing her to 21 years in prison for other corruption cases.



Abuse of Political Influence



The prosecution stated that the land was allocated illegally by exploiting political influence alongside collusion with senior officials. The three women were accused of using their powers to acquire a piece of land measuring approximately 13,610 square feet during Hasina's tenure as Prime Minister, and most of the 17 accused were not present at the time of the ruling.



Tulip, who is British of Bangladeshi descent, has previously denied these accusations, describing them as "a distortion with political motives." She resigned in January from her position as Minister responsible for financial services and anti-corruption efforts in the UK following scrutiny of her financial ties to Hasina.



Currently, there is no extradition treaty between the UK and Bangladesh.



India is considering extraditing Sheikh Hasina



The Indian Ministry of External Affairs announced last Wednesday that New Delhi is considering a request from Bangladesh to extradite former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.



It added that the request, which was first submitted last December and repeated this month after Hasina was sentenced to death for her role in the killing of protesting students last year, is being reviewed in India as part of ongoing judicial and legal processes.