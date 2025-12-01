لاتزال قضايا الفساد تلاحق رئيسة الوزراء السابقة الشيخة حسينة، إذ أصدرت محكمة في بنغلاديش، اليوم(الإثنين)، حكماً جديدا بسجنها 5 سنوات، وسجن شقيقتها ريحانة 7 سنوات في قضايا فساد.


الحكم غيابيا ضد الثلاثة


وأصدرت المحكمة حكما بسجن المشرعة البريطانية والوزيرة السابقة توليب صديق عامين، بتهمة فساد أيضا تتعلق بتخصيص أرض بشكل غير قانوني.


وصدر الحكم على الثلاثة غيابياً، دون أن تمثل توليب صديق ولا خالتها رئيسة وزراء بنجلاديش السابقة الشيخة حسينة ولا شقيقة حسينة الشيخة ريحانة أمام المحكمة، وكلهن متهمات في القضية.


وصدر حكم على حسينة، التي فرت إلى الهند في أغسطس 2024 على خلفية احتجاجات حاشدة ضد حكومتها، بالإعدام الشهر الماضي بسبب القمع العنيف الذي مارسته حكومتها ضد المتظاهرين خلال الاحتجاجات، فيما صدر حكم آخر عليها قبل أيام بالسجن لمدة 21 عاماً في قضايا فساد أخرى.


استغلال النفوذ السياسي


وقال الادعاء إنه تم تخصيص الأرض بشكل غير قانوني عن طريق استغلال النفوذ السياسي إلى جانب التواطؤ مع مسؤولين كبار. واتهم الادعاء السيدات الثلاث باستغلال سلطاتهن للحصول على قطعة الأرض التي تبلغ مساحتها نحو 13610 أقدام مربعة خلال شغل حسينة لمنصب رئيسة الوزراء، ولم يكن معظم المتهمين، والذين يبلغ عددهم 17 حاضرين عند النطق بالحكم.


وسبق أن رفضت توليب وهي بريطانية من أصول بنغلاديشية هذه الاتهامات، ووصفتها بأنها «تشويه له دوافعه السياسية». واستقالت في شهر يناير الماضي من منصبها كوزيرة مسؤولة عن الخدمات المالية وجهود مكافحة الفساد في المملكة المتحدة بعد التدقيق في علاقاتها المالية بحسينة.


ولا توجد حالياً معاهدة لتسليم المجرمين بين بريطانيا وبنغلاديش.


الهند تدرس تسليم الشيخة حسينة


وكانت وزارة الخارجية الهندية، أعلنت الأربعاء الماضي، أن نيودلهي تدرس طلباً مقدماً من بنغلاديش لتسليمها رئيسة الوزراء السابقة الشيخة حسينة.


وأضافت أن الطلب الذي قُدم لأول مرة في ديسمبر الماضي، وتكرر هذا الشهر بعد الحكم على حسينة بالإعدام لإدانتها بالمسؤولية عن قتل طلاب متظاهرين العام الماضي، يجري بحثه في الهند في إطار عمليات قضائية وقانونية داخلية جارية.