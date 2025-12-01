لم يفصح الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، عن تفاصيل المكالمة الهاتفية التي أعلن مساء الأحد، أنه أجراها مع نظيره الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو، مكتفيا بالقول «لا أستطيع أن أقول إنها سارت بشكل جيد أو سيئ.. لقد كانت مكالمة هاتفية»..فيما كشف عضو مجلس الشيوخ الجمهوري ماركواين مولين أن واشنطن عرضت على مادورو «المغادرة إلى روسيا» أو دولة أخرى، قائلاً «منحناه فرصة للمغادرة».

الرئيس مادورو


تجنب المواجهة المباشرة


ونقلت صحيفة «ميامي هيرالد» عن مصدر مطلع قوله: إن المكالمة بين الرئيسين كانت أشبه بمحاولة أخيرة لتجنب المواجهة المباشرة. وأفاد بأن الجانب الأمريكي أصر على استقالة مادورو على الفور، لكن الجانب الفنزويلي رفض ذلك.

وكانت مصادر أخرى، ذكرت قبل أيام أن المحادثة تناولت شروط العفو في حال تنحي الرئيس الفنزويلي، وفق ما نقلت صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال».

تصاعد الضغوط الأمريكية


وتزامن الاتصال الهاتفي بين الرئيسين، مع تصاعد ضغوط الولايات المتحدة على فنزويلا من خلال تعزيزات عسكرية ضخمة في البحر الكاريبي، وتحذير من ترمب بأن المجال الجوي الفنزويلي «مغلق».


وتتهم واشنطن مادورو، الوريث السياسي للزعيم اليساري الراحل هوغو تشافيز، بتزعم «كارتل الشموس»، حيث رصدت مكافأة قدرها 50 مليون دولار لمن يساعد في القبض عليه، لكن فنزويلا والدول التي تدعمها تصر على أن مثل هذه العصابة غير موجودة على الإطلاق.


ورغم أن ترمب لم يهدد علنا باستخدام القوة ضد مادورو، إلا أنه قال في الأيام الأخيرة إن الجهود الرامية إلى وقف تهريب المخدرات الفنزويلية «براً» ستبدأ «قريبا جدا».


يذكر أن القوات الأمريكية استهدفت منذ شهر سبتمبر الماضي أكثر من 20 سفينة اشتبهت في تورطها في تهريب المخدرات بالبحر الكاريبي وشرق المحيط الهادئ، ما أسفر عن مقتل 83 شخصا على الأقل.