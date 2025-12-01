لم يفصح الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، عن تفاصيل المكالمة الهاتفية التي أعلن مساء الأحد، أنه أجراها مع نظيره الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو، مكتفيا بالقول «لا أستطيع أن أقول إنها سارت بشكل جيد أو سيئ.. لقد كانت مكالمة هاتفية»..فيما كشف عضو مجلس الشيوخ الجمهوري ماركواين مولين أن واشنطن عرضت على مادورو «المغادرة إلى روسيا» أو دولة أخرى، قائلاً «منحناه فرصة للمغادرة».
تجنب المواجهة المباشرة
ونقلت صحيفة «ميامي هيرالد» عن مصدر مطلع قوله: إن المكالمة بين الرئيسين كانت أشبه بمحاولة أخيرة لتجنب المواجهة المباشرة. وأفاد بأن الجانب الأمريكي أصر على استقالة مادورو على الفور، لكن الجانب الفنزويلي رفض ذلك.
وكانت مصادر أخرى، ذكرت قبل أيام أن المحادثة تناولت شروط العفو في حال تنحي الرئيس الفنزويلي، وفق ما نقلت صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال».
تصاعد الضغوط الأمريكية
وتزامن الاتصال الهاتفي بين الرئيسين، مع تصاعد ضغوط الولايات المتحدة على فنزويلا من خلال تعزيزات عسكرية ضخمة في البحر الكاريبي، وتحذير من ترمب بأن المجال الجوي الفنزويلي «مغلق».
وتتهم واشنطن مادورو، الوريث السياسي للزعيم اليساري الراحل هوغو تشافيز، بتزعم «كارتل الشموس»، حيث رصدت مكافأة قدرها 50 مليون دولار لمن يساعد في القبض عليه، لكن فنزويلا والدول التي تدعمها تصر على أن مثل هذه العصابة غير موجودة على الإطلاق.
ورغم أن ترمب لم يهدد علنا باستخدام القوة ضد مادورو، إلا أنه قال في الأيام الأخيرة إن الجهود الرامية إلى وقف تهريب المخدرات الفنزويلية «براً» ستبدأ «قريبا جدا».
يذكر أن القوات الأمريكية استهدفت منذ شهر سبتمبر الماضي أكثر من 20 سفينة اشتبهت في تورطها في تهريب المخدرات بالبحر الكاريبي وشرق المحيط الهادئ، ما أسفر عن مقتل 83 شخصا على الأقل.
U.S. President Donald Trump did not disclose the details of the phone call he announced on Sunday evening that he had with his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolás Maduro, simply stating, "I can't say it went well or badly... It was a phone call." Meanwhile, Republican Senator Markwayne Mullin revealed that Washington offered Maduro "the chance to leave for Russia" or another country, saying, "We gave him a chance to leave."
Avoiding Direct Confrontation
The Miami Herald reported, citing an informed source, that the call between the two presidents was more like a last attempt to avoid direct confrontation. It was noted that the U.S. side insisted on Maduro's immediate resignation, but the Venezuelan side rejected that.
Other sources mentioned days ago that the conversation addressed the terms of amnesty in the event of the Venezuelan president's resignation, according to what the Wall Street Journal reported.
Escalating U.S. Pressure
The phone call between the two presidents coincided with escalating U.S. pressure on Venezuela through massive military reinforcements in the Caribbean and a warning from Trump that Venezuelan airspace is "closed."
Washington accuses Maduro, the political heir of the late leftist leader Hugo Chávez, of leading the "Sons of the Sun" cartel, offering a reward of $50 million for anyone who helps capture him, but Venezuela and the countries that support it insist that such a gang does not exist at all.
Although Trump has not publicly threatened to use force against Maduro, he stated in recent days that efforts to stop Venezuelan drug trafficking "by land" will begin "very soon."
It is worth mentioning that U.S. forces have targeted more than 20 ships suspected of involvement in drug trafficking in the Caribbean and the eastern Pacific since September, resulting in the deaths of at least 83 people.