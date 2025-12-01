U.S. President Donald Trump did not disclose the details of the phone call he announced on Sunday evening that he had with his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolás Maduro, simply stating, "I can't say it went well or badly... It was a phone call." Meanwhile, Republican Senator Markwayne Mullin revealed that Washington offered Maduro "the chance to leave for Russia" or another country, saying, "We gave him a chance to leave."



Avoiding Direct Confrontation



The Miami Herald reported, citing an informed source, that the call between the two presidents was more like a last attempt to avoid direct confrontation. It was noted that the U.S. side insisted on Maduro's immediate resignation, but the Venezuelan side rejected that.

Other sources mentioned days ago that the conversation addressed the terms of amnesty in the event of the Venezuelan president's resignation, according to what the Wall Street Journal reported.

Escalating U.S. Pressure



The phone call between the two presidents coincided with escalating U.S. pressure on Venezuela through massive military reinforcements in the Caribbean and a warning from Trump that Venezuelan airspace is "closed."



Washington accuses Maduro, the political heir of the late leftist leader Hugo Chávez, of leading the "Sons of the Sun" cartel, offering a reward of $50 million for anyone who helps capture him, but Venezuela and the countries that support it insist that such a gang does not exist at all.



Although Trump has not publicly threatened to use force against Maduro, he stated in recent days that efforts to stop Venezuelan drug trafficking "by land" will begin "very soon."



It is worth mentioning that U.S. forces have targeted more than 20 ships suspected of involvement in drug trafficking in the Caribbean and the eastern Pacific since September, resulting in the deaths of at least 83 people.