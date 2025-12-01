فيما ركزت المحادثات الأوكرانية - الأمريكية في فلوريدا على قضية السيطرة على الأراضي، وخط الحدود الفعلية بين روسيا وأوكرانيا في اتفاق السلام، وهي التفاصيل التي لم تعلن بعد، يتوجه المبعوثان الأمريكيان ستيف ويتكوف وجاريد كوشنر، اليوم(الإثنين)، إلى موسكو للاجتماع مع الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين، غدا (الثلاثاء).


ويتوقع أن يحمل ويتكوف وكوشنر آخر مستجدات المفاوضات، وأحدث نسخة من خطة السلام بين روسيا وأوكرانيا.


قضايا حاسمة عالقة


وكشف مسؤول أمريكي رفيع المستوى أن محادثات فلوريدا تطرقت إلى الجداول الزمنية المحتملة لإجراء انتخابات جديدة في أوكرانيا، واحتمال تبادل الأراضي بين روسيا وأوكرانيا.


ونقلت صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال» عن المسؤول قوله: إن «قضايا حاسمة أخرى لا تزال عالقة، منها طبيعة الضمانات الأمنية الأمريكية والغربية لأوكرانيا، وما إذا كان الكرملين سيواصل المطالبة بالاعتراف الدولي بالأراضي الأوكرانية التي استولى عليها منذ 2022».


وتشكل مسألة التنازل عن الأراضي عقدة العقد بالنسبة إلى كييف التي يحظر دستورها ذلك دون إجراء استفتاء عام.


بدوره، أعرب الرئيس ترمب عن أمله بقرب الاتفاق، وقال مساء الأحد: «هناك فرصة جيدة للتوصل إلى اتفاق، إلا أنه أضاف في حديثه على متن الطائرة الرئاسية (إير فورس وان)، أن أوكرانيا لديها «مشاكل صغيرة صعبة». وقال إن فضيحة الفساد ليست مفيدة».


خيارات مرة أمام زيلينسكي


وحسب الصحيفة، فإن الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي قد يجد نفسه أمام «خيارات مر» لا مفر من تجرعها، خصوصا بعد فضيحة الفساد الكبرى التي هزت مكتبه، ودفعت رئيسه أندريه يرماك وأقرب المقربين منه إلى الاستقالة، ليحل مكانه رستم أوميروف، أمين المجلس الوطني للأمن والدفاع، على رأس الوفد المفاوض مع الأمريكيين.


وفيما شكر أوميروف الولايات المتحدة ومسؤوليها، فقد فوصف المفاوضات بـ«المثمرة». وقال «ناقشنا جميع القضايا المهمة لأوكرانيا والشعب الأوكراني، وأظهرت الولايات المتحدة الدعم الشديد».


وغرد النائب الأول لوزير الخارجية الأوكراني والعضو في الوفد من على منصة «إكس» قائلا «كما يقول خبراء الطقس، هناك صعوبة متأصلة في التنبؤ لأن الأجواء نظام فوضوي يمكن أن تؤدي فيه التغييرات الصغيرة إلى نتائج كبيرة».


ملف الأراضي الأوكرانية


وعقد الوفد الأوكراني برئاسة مستشار الأمن القومي والدفاع الأوكراني رستم عمروف محادثات مع الجانب الأمريكي الذي مثله ووزير الخارجية ماركو روبيو والمبعوثان ستيف ويتكوف جاريد كوشنر.


وكانت الاجتماعات تهدف إلى إحراز تقدم في ملف الأراضي، وقال مسؤولان أوكرانيان لموقع «أكسيوس»، إنه بعد ساعة من المحادثات الموسعة بين الجانبين، انحصر النقاش بين 3 مسؤولين من كل جانب، وكانت القضية الوحيدة التي نوقشت هي السيطرة على الأراضي.


وبعد انتهاء المحادثات عقد عمروف اجتماعاً آخر وجهاً لوجه مع ويتكوف، ثم اتصل بالرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي لإطلاعه على نتائج المحادثات.


وقال مسؤول أوكراني لـ«أكسيوس»، إن الاجتماع صعب، لكنه لم يكن سلبياً. نحن نقدر حقاً الالتزام الجاد من جانب الولايات المتحدة. موقفنا هو أننا يجب أن نفعل كل شيء لمساعدة الولايات المتحدة على النجاح من دون فقدان بلدنا ومنع وقوع عدوان آخر.


وكان زيلينسكي يرغب في مناقشة مسألة الأراضي مباشرة مع ترمب، لكن الرئيس الأمريكي قال إنه لن يجتمع مع زيلينسكي أو بوتين مرة أخرى إلا بمجرد اقتراب التوصل إلى اتفاق.