While the Ukrainian-American talks in Florida focused on the issue of territorial control and the actual border line between Russia and Ukraine in the peace agreement, details of which have not yet been announced, American envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are heading to Moscow today (Monday) to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin tomorrow (Tuesday).



It is expected that Witkoff and Kushner will bring the latest updates on the negotiations and the most recent version of the peace plan between Russia and Ukraine.



Critical Issues Pending



An American senior official revealed that the Florida talks addressed potential timelines for new elections in Ukraine and the possibility of land exchanges between Russia and Ukraine.



The Wall Street Journal quoted the official as saying, "Other critical issues remain unresolved, including the nature of American and Western security guarantees for Ukraine, and whether the Kremlin will continue to demand international recognition of the Ukrainian territories it has seized since 2022."



The issue of land concessions is a knotty problem for Kyiv, as its constitution prohibits such actions without a public referendum.



For his part, President Trump expressed hope for a near agreement, stating on Sunday evening, "There is a good chance of reaching an agreement," but he added in remarks aboard Air Force One that Ukraine has "some tough little problems." He said that the corruption scandal is not helpful.



Bitter Options for Zelensky



According to the newspaper, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky may find himself facing "bitter options" that he has no choice but to swallow, especially after the major corruption scandal that shook his office and led to the resignation of his chief aide Andriy Yermak and his closest associates, with Rustem Umerov, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, taking over the negotiating delegation with the Americans.



While Umerov thanked the United States and its officials, he described the negotiations as "fruitful." He said, "We discussed all the important issues for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people, and the United States showed strong support."



The First Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine and a member of the delegation tweeted from the "X" platform, saying, "As weather experts say, there is an inherent difficulty in predicting because the atmosphere is a chaotic system where small changes can lead to significant outcomes."



The Ukrainian Land File



The Ukrainian delegation, headed by National Security and Defense Advisor Rustem Umerov, held talks with the American side represented by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.



The meetings aimed to make progress on the land file, and two Ukrainian officials told Axios that after an hour of extensive talks between the two sides, the discussion narrowed down to three officials from each side, with the only issue discussed being territorial control.



After the talks concluded, Umerov held another face-to-face meeting with Witkoff, then contacted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to inform him of the results of the discussions.



An Ukrainian official told Axios that the meeting was difficult but not negative. "We really appreciate the serious commitment from the United States. Our position is that we must do everything to help the United States succeed without losing our country and preventing further aggression."



Zelensky wanted to discuss the land issue directly with Trump, but the American president said he would not meet with Zelensky or Putin again until an agreement was close to being reached.