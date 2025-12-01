The Sudanese Minister of State for Social Welfare, Suleima Ishaq, revealed that sexual violence, especially in the city of El Fasher, the center of North Darfur, is "unprecedented."



Severe Violations



She confirmed in statements to the "Al Arabiya/Al Hadath" channels today (Monday) the documentation of dozens of cases of sexual violence and severe violations that women in El Fasher and other areas of Darfur have been subjected to.



Suleima indicated that "the announced figures represent only a small part of the actual scale of violations due to difficulties in access and the collapse of services in areas controlled by the Rapid Support Forces."



She stated that a number of victims of sexual violence had been subjected to torture and sexual violations before being killed, confirming that most of them were socially active women who were targeted by name.



The Minister of State added that the violations included humiliating searches in sensitive areas for women while leaving El Fasher via a long route, in practices she described as systematic and repeated, similar to what happened in the city of Geneina.



Kidnapping of Women and Girls



She disclosed the existence of cases of kidnapping of women and girls, some of which were used in ransom operations, while other cases remain missing. She added that sexual violence has also become linked to kidnapping and trafficking of women in some areas.



She pointed out that her ministry is working with the Human Rights Commission and UN agencies to exchange reports and provide support to survivors, in addition to training community cadres on documentation amidst the difficulties of legal documentation during the war. She emphasized the importance of confidential corners within hospitals to receive survivors and ensure confidentiality and prompt treatment.



Suleima Ishaq mentioned that documentation in areas controlled by the Rapid Support Forces puts health workers at risk, affirming that the priority is to save and treat the victims before recording legal details.



She reiterated that the sexual violence used in the war is unprecedented in Sudan and is linked in some areas to genocide and ethnic cleansing. She stressed that most of the complete facts will not emerge until the fighting stops and full access to the affected areas is possible.



The Rapid Support Forces Acknowledge Violations



The Rapid Support Forces took control of El Fasher at the end of October 2025, leading to the displacement of more than 100,000 civilians, with ongoing testimonies reporting "field executions, sexual violence, and looting," while the International Organization for Migration confirmed that since the end of last month, more than 100,000 civilians have fled from El Fasher to neighboring cities, in addition to about 40,000 displaced from North Kordofan.

The Rapid Support Forces acknowledged the existence of some violations that occurred in El Fasher, announcing the formation of a committee to hold those involved accountable.