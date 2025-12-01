كشفت وزيرة الدولة بوزارة الرعاية الاجتماعية السودانية سُلَيمى إسحق، أن العنف الجنسي خصوصا في مدينة الفاشر مركز ولاية شمال دارفور «غير مسبوق».
انتهاكات جسيمة
وأكدت في تصريحات لقناتي «العربية/ الحدث»، اليوم (الإثنين)، توثيق عشرات من حالات العنف الجنسي والانتهاكات الجسيمة التي تعرّضت لها النساء في الفاشر ومناطق أخرى بدارفور.
وأفادت سليمى بأن «الأرقام المعلنة لا تمثل سوى جزء يسير من الحجم الحقيقي للانتهاكات بسبب صعوبة الوصول وانهيار الخدمات في مناطق سيطرة قوات الدعم السريع».
وقالت إن عدداً من ضحايا العنف الجنسي تعرضن لتعذيب وانتهاكات جنسية قبل قتلهن، مؤكدة أن معظمهن من النساء الناشطات مجتمعياً وممن جرى استهدافهن بالاسم.
وأضافت وزيرة الدولة أن الانتهاكات شملت تفتيشاً مهيناً في المناطق الحساسة للنساء أثناء خروجهن من الفاشر عبر طريق طويلة في ممارسات وصفتها بأنها ممنهجة ومتكررة على نحو يشبه ما جرى في مدينة الجنينة.
اختطاف نساء وفتيات
وأفصحت عن وجود حالات اختطاف لنساء وفتيات، بعضها استخدم في عمليات فدية، بينما لا تزال حالات أخرى مجهولة المصير. وأضافت أن العنف الجنسي بات مرتبطاً أيضاً بعمليات الاختطاف والاتجار بالنساء في بعض المناطق.
ولفتت إلى أن وزارتها تعمل مع مفوضية حقوق الإنسان وجهات أممية في تبادل التقارير وتقديم الدعم للناجيات، إلى جانب تدريب كوادر مجتمعية على التوثيق في ظل صعوبة التوثيق القانوني خلال الحرب. وشددت على أهمية الأركان السرية داخل المستشفيات لاستقبال الناجيات وضمان السرية وسرعة العلاج.
وتحدثت إسحق أن التوثيق في مناطق سيطرة الدعم السريع يعرض الكوادر الصحية للخطر، مؤكدة أن الأولوية هي إنقاذ الضحايا ومعالجتهن قبل تدوين التفاصيل القانونية.
وجددت التأكيد على أن العنف الجنسي المستخدم في الحرب غير مسبوق في السودان، وأنه يرتبط في بعض المناطق بالإبادة الجماعية والتطهير العرقي. وشددت على أن معظم الحقائق الكاملة لن تظهر إلا بعد توقف القتال وإمكانية الوصول الكامل للمناطق المنكوبة.
قوات الدعم تعترف بالانتهاكات
وسيطرت قوات الدعم السريع نهاية شهر أكتوبر 2025 على الفاشر، ما أدى إلى نزوح أكثر من 100 ألف مدني، مع توالي شهادات تحدثت عن «إعدامات جماعية ميدانية وعنف جنسي ونهب»، فيما أكدت المنظمة الدولية للهجرة أنه منذ نهاية الشهر الماضي فر أكثر من 100 ألف مدني من الفاشر إلى مدن مجاورة، إضافة إلى نحو 40 ألف نازح من شمال كردفان.
وأقرت قوات الدعم السريع بوجود بعض المخالفات التي حصلت في الفاشر، معلنة تشكيل لجنة لمحاسبة المتورطين.
The Sudanese Minister of State for Social Welfare, Suleima Ishaq, revealed that sexual violence, especially in the city of El Fasher, the center of North Darfur, is "unprecedented."
Severe Violations
She confirmed in statements to the "Al Arabiya/Al Hadath" channels today (Monday) the documentation of dozens of cases of sexual violence and severe violations that women in El Fasher and other areas of Darfur have been subjected to.
Suleima indicated that "the announced figures represent only a small part of the actual scale of violations due to difficulties in access and the collapse of services in areas controlled by the Rapid Support Forces."
She stated that a number of victims of sexual violence had been subjected to torture and sexual violations before being killed, confirming that most of them were socially active women who were targeted by name.
The Minister of State added that the violations included humiliating searches in sensitive areas for women while leaving El Fasher via a long route, in practices she described as systematic and repeated, similar to what happened in the city of Geneina.
Kidnapping of Women and Girls
She disclosed the existence of cases of kidnapping of women and girls, some of which were used in ransom operations, while other cases remain missing. She added that sexual violence has also become linked to kidnapping and trafficking of women in some areas.
She pointed out that her ministry is working with the Human Rights Commission and UN agencies to exchange reports and provide support to survivors, in addition to training community cadres on documentation amidst the difficulties of legal documentation during the war. She emphasized the importance of confidential corners within hospitals to receive survivors and ensure confidentiality and prompt treatment.
Suleima Ishaq mentioned that documentation in areas controlled by the Rapid Support Forces puts health workers at risk, affirming that the priority is to save and treat the victims before recording legal details.
She reiterated that the sexual violence used in the war is unprecedented in Sudan and is linked in some areas to genocide and ethnic cleansing. She stressed that most of the complete facts will not emerge until the fighting stops and full access to the affected areas is possible.
The Rapid Support Forces Acknowledge Violations
The Rapid Support Forces took control of El Fasher at the end of October 2025, leading to the displacement of more than 100,000 civilians, with ongoing testimonies reporting "field executions, sexual violence, and looting," while the International Organization for Migration confirmed that since the end of last month, more than 100,000 civilians have fled from El Fasher to neighboring cities, in addition to about 40,000 displaced from North Kordofan.
The Rapid Support Forces acknowledged the existence of some violations that occurred in El Fasher, announcing the formation of a committee to hold those involved accountable.