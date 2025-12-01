كشفت وزيرة الدولة بوزارة الرعاية الاجتماعية السودانية سُلَيمى إسحق، أن العنف الجنسي خصوصا في مدينة الفاشر مركز ولاية شمال دارفور «غير مسبوق».


انتهاكات جسيمة


وأكدت في تصريحات لقناتي «العربية/ الحدث»، اليوم (الإثنين)، توثيق عشرات من حالات العنف الجنسي والانتهاكات الجسيمة التي تعرّضت لها النساء في الفاشر ومناطق أخرى بدارفور.


وأفادت سليمى بأن «الأرقام المعلنة لا تمثل سوى جزء يسير من الحجم الحقيقي للانتهاكات بسبب صعوبة الوصول وانهيار الخدمات في مناطق سيطرة قوات الدعم السريع».


وقالت إن عدداً من ضحايا العنف الجنسي تعرضن لتعذيب وانتهاكات جنسية قبل قتلهن، مؤكدة أن معظمهن من النساء الناشطات مجتمعياً وممن جرى استهدافهن بالاسم.


وأضافت وزيرة الدولة أن الانتهاكات شملت تفتيشاً مهيناً في المناطق الحساسة للنساء أثناء خروجهن من الفاشر عبر طريق طويلة في ممارسات وصفتها بأنها ممنهجة ومتكررة على نحو يشبه ما جرى في مدينة الجنينة.


اختطاف نساء وفتيات


وأفصحت عن وجود حالات اختطاف لنساء وفتيات، بعضها استخدم في عمليات فدية، بينما لا تزال حالات أخرى مجهولة المصير. وأضافت أن العنف الجنسي بات مرتبطاً أيضاً بعمليات الاختطاف والاتجار بالنساء في بعض المناطق.


ولفتت إلى أن وزارتها تعمل مع مفوضية حقوق الإنسان وجهات أممية في تبادل التقارير وتقديم الدعم للناجيات، إلى جانب تدريب كوادر مجتمعية على التوثيق في ظل صعوبة التوثيق القانوني خلال الحرب. وشددت على أهمية الأركان السرية داخل المستشفيات لاستقبال الناجيات وضمان السرية وسرعة العلاج.


وتحدثت إسحق أن التوثيق في مناطق سيطرة الدعم السريع يعرض الكوادر الصحية للخطر، مؤكدة أن الأولوية هي إنقاذ الضحايا ومعالجتهن قبل تدوين التفاصيل القانونية.


وجددت التأكيد على أن العنف الجنسي المستخدم في الحرب غير مسبوق في السودان، وأنه يرتبط في بعض المناطق بالإبادة الجماعية والتطهير العرقي. وشددت على أن معظم الحقائق الكاملة لن تظهر إلا بعد توقف القتال وإمكانية الوصول الكامل للمناطق المنكوبة.


قوات الدعم تعترف بالانتهاكات


وسيطرت قوات الدعم السريع نهاية شهر أكتوبر 2025 على الفاشر، ما أدى إلى نزوح أكثر من 100 ألف مدني، مع توالي شهادات تحدثت عن «إعدامات جماعية ميدانية وعنف جنسي ونهب»، فيما أكدت المنظمة الدولية للهجرة أنه منذ نهاية الشهر الماضي فر أكثر من 100 ألف مدني من الفاشر إلى مدن مجاورة، إضافة إلى نحو 40 ألف نازح من شمال كردفان.

وأقرت قوات الدعم السريع بوجود بعض المخالفات التي حصلت في الفاشر، معلنة تشكيل لجنة لمحاسبة المتورطين.