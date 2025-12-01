عادت قصة اختطاف المعارض الليبي منصور الكيخيا للواجهة من جديد، بعد فوز الفيلم الوثائقي «بابا والقذافي» بجائزة «أفضل فيلم وثائقي» ضمن المسابقة الدولية للأفلام الطويلة بمهرجان الدوحة السينمائي 2025، الذي اختتم فعاليات دورته الأولى يوم الجمعة الماضي، بحضور بارز من صناع الأفلام والضيوف.

منصور الكيخيا والرئيس الليبي السابق معمر القذافي.

قصة الاختطاف

ويسرد الفيلم الوثائقي الطويل «بابا والقذافي»، من إخراج جيهان الكيخيا، قصة اختطاف والدها، المناضل الليبي منصور الكيخيا، والذي شغل منصب وزير خارجية ليبيا ورئيس بعثتها لدى الأمم المتحدة في عهد القذافي، لكنه انشق لاحقا وانضم إلى المعارضة وأسس المنظمة العربية لحقوق الإنسان، ثم اختفى بشكل مفاجئ من فندق في القاهرة عام 1993، بسبب مواقفه السياسية. ويركز الفيلم على رحلة جيهان الكيخيا الطويلة لاستكشاف الحقيقة، مستنداً إلى جهود والدتها الفنانة السورية - الأمريكية بهاء العمري الكيخيا، التي استمرت في البحث عن فك لغز اختفاء زوجها نحو 19 عامًا.

مخرجة الفيلم جيهان الكيخيا أثناء طفولتها إلى جانب والدها منصور الكيخيا ووالدتها بهاء العمري.

كشف الغموض وفضح اللغز

تروى الزوجة بهاء العمري خلال الفيلم «بعد عام من اختفائه، أرسلت لي وكالات الاستخبارات الأمريكية رسالة تفيد بأن زوجي قُتل على يد القذافي في ليبيا، وأن جثته أُلقيت في الصحراء. لم أصدقهم فورا. لا أدري لماذا أعطوني معلومات كاذبة».

وكان حدسها الداخلي أصدق وأقوى تأثيرا، وقد ثبت فيما بعد صحة استدلالات بعد أن انكشفت ملابسات الحادثة أثناء قيام ثورة فبراير 2011، حيث تم العثور على جثمانه في ثلاجة بأحد المباني التابعة لأجهزة أمن«القذافي» بطرابلس.. بعد اعترافات مدير المخابرات للنظام السابق «عبدالله السنوسي» وإدلائه بمعلومات بشأن القضية تقول: بأن «منصور الكيخيا» تم اختطافه بأوامر من “القذافي” ونقله من مصر إلى ليبيا، وبقى سجينا لمدة أربع سنوات، وتم اغتياله لاحقا في ظروف غامضة سنة 1997.

منصور الكيخيا بجانب العقيد معمر القذافي.

سرد القصة والحوارات المصورة

وتميز الفيلم في عوالم السرد الوثائقي كالحوارات المسجلة، التي ترصد في جانب منها رحلة تلك الأسرة في البحث عن كل ما يتعلق بصلة ما للأب الراحل، وكذلك الحوارات المصورة مع بعض أهله وأصدقائه، ما يسمح بتكوين صورة ذهنية عن إنجازاته، فضلا عن المشاهد العائلية، التي اقتنصت لحظاتها على مدى سنوات طفولة المخرجة، وهي تكشف بطريقة أو بأخرى التأثيرات المباشرة لهذا الاختفاء المباغت.

جيهان الكيخيا ووالدتها تستلمان جائزة «أفضل فيلم وثائقي» بمهرجان الدوحة السينمائي 2025.

10 سنوات لإتمام الفيلم

من جانبها، قالت المخرجة جيهان الكيخيا: استغرقت نحو 10 سنوات لإتمام هذا الفيلم، فقد طرقت الفكرة ذهني أثناء دفن أبي، وبعد اندلاع الحرب الأهلية الليبية، حينها أدركت أنه لا بد من البحث عن الحقيقة.

وأشارت المخرجة الليبية إلى أنها موّلت الفيلم بالكامل عبر منح ومنظمات غير ربحية حول العالم، وتعمّدت أن يكون المشروع مستقلاً تماماً ليبقى بعيداً عن أي تأثير سياسي أو سردية مبسّطة تختزل القصة في «شر مطلق وخير مطلق»، وهو ما جعلها تحافظ على استقلال الفيلم طوال تسع سنوات كي لا يتدخل أحد في قراراته أو يوجّه رسالته، مؤكدة أن «العمل في جوهره مشروع شخصي شديد الحساسية؛ لأنه يروي قصة بلد لا توجد عنه مواد تاريخية مصوّرة كافية».

منصور الكيخيا.

ملامح من حياة الشخصية الرئيسية

يذكر أن الشخص الذي تدور أحداث الفيلم حول قصته، بدأ العمل الدبلوماسي منذ عهد الملكية في ليبيا، حيث شغل منصور الكيخيا منصب قائم بالأعمال الليبي في فرنسا عام 1962 والجزائر عام 1963، فقنصلا عاما في جنيف (1963-1967) وعضوا في البعثة الليبية بالأمم المتحدة عام 1968.

وبعد انقلاب 1969 الذي أوصل القذافي إلى السلطة عين في منصب وزير الخارجية (1972ـ1973)، ثم عمل في المحاماة، وبعدها في منصب الممثل الدائم لليبيا في الأمم المتحدة بين أعوام 1975 و1980، ثم استقال وانشق بعدها عن نظام القذافي وانضم إلى صفوف المعارضة الليبية.