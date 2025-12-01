أعرب الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، عن تفاؤله بإمكانية التوصل إلى اتفاق بين روسيا وأوكرانيا، عقب محادثات أمريكية-أوكرانية عقدت في فلوريدا.

وقال ترمب للصحفيين على متن الطائرة الرئاسية إن «أوكرانيا لديها بعض المشاكل الصغيرة الصعبة»، في إشارة إلى تحقيق الفساد الذي أجبر أخيراً الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي على إقالة مدير مكتبه الذي كان يرأس أيضاً وفد التفاوض.

وأضاف ترمب: «لكنني أعتقد أن هناك فرصة جيدة للتوصل إلى اتفاق».

تأتي التصريحات بعد لقاءات وصفها الجانبان بـ«المثمرة»، شارك فيها كبار المسؤولين الأمريكيين والأوكرانيين لمناقشة خطة واشنطن لإنهاء الحرب المستمرة مع روسيا.