أعرب الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، عن تفاؤله بإمكانية التوصل إلى اتفاق بين روسيا وأوكرانيا، عقب محادثات أمريكية-أوكرانية عقدت في فلوريدا.
وقال ترمب للصحفيين على متن الطائرة الرئاسية إن «أوكرانيا لديها بعض المشاكل الصغيرة الصعبة»، في إشارة إلى تحقيق الفساد الذي أجبر أخيراً الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي على إقالة مدير مكتبه الذي كان يرأس أيضاً وفد التفاوض.
وأضاف ترمب: «لكنني أعتقد أن هناك فرصة جيدة للتوصل إلى اتفاق».
تأتي التصريحات بعد لقاءات وصفها الجانبان بـ«المثمرة»، شارك فيها كبار المسؤولين الأمريكيين والأوكرانيين لمناقشة خطة واشنطن لإنهاء الحرب المستمرة مع روسيا.
U.S. President Donald Trump expressed optimism about the possibility of reaching an agreement between Russia and Ukraine, following U.S.-Ukrainian talks held in Florida.
Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that "Ukraine has some tough little problems," referring to the corruption investigation that recently forced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to dismiss his chief of staff, who also led the negotiating delegation.
Trump added, "But I believe there is a good chance of reaching an agreement."
The remarks come after meetings described by both sides as "productive," involving senior U.S. and Ukrainian officials to discuss Washington's plan to end the ongoing war with Russia.