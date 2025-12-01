U.S. President Donald Trump expressed optimism about the possibility of reaching an agreement between Russia and Ukraine, following U.S.-Ukrainian talks held in Florida.

Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that "Ukraine has some tough little problems," referring to the corruption investigation that recently forced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to dismiss his chief of staff, who also led the negotiating delegation.

Trump added, "But I believe there is a good chance of reaching an agreement."

The remarks come after meetings described by both sides as "productive," involving senior U.S. and Ukrainian officials to discuss Washington's plan to end the ongoing war with Russia.