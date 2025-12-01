U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that the content of his warning regarding Venezuelan airspace should not be interpreted as an indication of an imminent airstrike.

Trump stated following a phone call with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro: "I can't say whether the call was good or bad, it was just a phone call."

His remarks came just minutes before as tensions between the two sides escalate, increasing the sensitivity of the political and security landscape in the region.

The U.S. president had announced yesterday that the airspace over Venezuela and its surroundings would be completely closed, as Washington intensifies pressure on President Nicolás Maduro's government.