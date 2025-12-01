أكد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أن مضمون تحذيره المتعلق بالمجال الجوي الفنزويلي لا يجب تفسيره على أنه مؤشر على ضربة جوية وشيكة.

وأشار ترمب عقب اتصال هاتفي أجراه مع الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو: «لا أستطيع القول إن المكالمة كانت جيدة أو سيئة، لقد كانت مجرد مكالمة هاتفية».

وجاءت تصريحاته قبل دقائق فقط في وقت تتصاعد التوترات بين الجانبين، ما يزيد من حساسية المشهد السياسي والأمني في المنطقة.

وكان الرئيس الأمريكي قد أعلن أمس، أنه سيتم إغلاق المجال الجوي فوق فنزويلا ومحيطها بالكامل، في الوقت الذي تُكثّف واشنطن الضغوط على حكومة الرئيس نيكولاس مادورو.