أكد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أن مضمون تحذيره المتعلق بالمجال الجوي الفنزويلي لا يجب تفسيره على أنه مؤشر على ضربة جوية وشيكة.
وأشار ترمب عقب اتصال هاتفي أجراه مع الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو: «لا أستطيع القول إن المكالمة كانت جيدة أو سيئة، لقد كانت مجرد مكالمة هاتفية».
وجاءت تصريحاته قبل دقائق فقط في وقت تتصاعد التوترات بين الجانبين، ما يزيد من حساسية المشهد السياسي والأمني في المنطقة.
وكان الرئيس الأمريكي قد أعلن أمس، أنه سيتم إغلاق المجال الجوي فوق فنزويلا ومحيطها بالكامل، في الوقت الذي تُكثّف واشنطن الضغوط على حكومة الرئيس نيكولاس مادورو.
U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that the content of his warning regarding Venezuelan airspace should not be interpreted as an indication of an imminent airstrike.
Trump stated following a phone call with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro: "I can't say whether the call was good or bad, it was just a phone call."
His remarks came just minutes before as tensions between the two sides escalate, increasing the sensitivity of the political and security landscape in the region.
The U.S. president had announced yesterday that the airspace over Venezuela and its surroundings would be completely closed, as Washington intensifies pressure on President Nicolás Maduro's government.