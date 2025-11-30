The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced today (Sunday) the destruction of 15 sites belonging to the terrorist organization "ISIS" in southern Syria, in cooperation with forces affiliated with the Syrian Ministry of Interior.



In a statement, the command said that U.S. military personnel from the Joint Task Force in Operation "Inherent Resolve" worked with Syrian forces to identify and eliminate ISIS weapon storage locations in the Damascus countryside province through multiple airstrikes and ground explosions, noting that the operation destroyed more than 130 mortar shells, missiles, various assault rifles, machine guns, anti-tank mines, and materials for making explosive devices.



Achieving Gains



U.S. Central Command Commander Admiral Brad Cooper stated: "This successful operation ensures the continuation of the gains made against ISIS and prevents the organization from renewing its activities or launching terrorist attacks against the United States and around the world," adding, "We will remain vigilant and continue to pursue the remnants of ISIS fiercely in Syria."



On November 13, CENTCOM announced that its forces, in cooperation with their partners in Syria, had conducted more than 22 operations against ISIS from October 1 to November 6, resulting in the deaths of five members of the organization and the arrest of 19 others.



Syria's Joining of the International Coalition



Cooper confirmed that these operations represent a significant achievement in confronting the threat of ISIS, emphasizing the ongoing efforts to ensure that the organization does not rebuild its ranks or export terrorist attacks to other countries.



It is noteworthy that Syria joined the international coalition against ISIS, which was formed under U.S. leadership in 2014, at the beginning of November, becoming the 90th partner.