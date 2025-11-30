أعلنت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية (سنتكوم)، اليوم (الأحد)، تدمير 15 موقعاً لتنظيم «داعش» الإرهابي في جنوب سورية، بالتعاون مع قوات تابعة لوزارة الداخلية السورية.


وقالت القيادة في بيان لها، إن عسكريين أمريكيين من قوة المهمات المشتركة في عملية «العزم الصلب» عملوا مع القوات السورية في تحديد مواقع مخازن أسلحة «داعش» والقضاء عليها في محافظة ريف دمشق، من خلال غارات جوية متعددة وتفجيرات برية، موضحة أن العملية دمرت أكثر من 130 قذيفة هاون وصواريخ وبنادق هجومية متعددة ورشاشات وألغاماً مضادة للدبابات، ومواد لصنع العبوات الناسفة.


تحقيق مكاسب


وقال قائد القيادة المركزية الأمريكية الأدميرال براد كوبر: تضمن هذه العملية الناجحة استمرار المكاسب التي تحققت ضد «داعش»، ومنع التنظيم من تجديد نشاطه أو شنّ هجمات إرهابية على الولايات المتحدة وفي أنحاء العالم، مضيفاً: «سنبقى يقظين وسنواصل ملاحقة فلول تنظيم «داعش» بشراسة في سورية».


وكانت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية قد أعلنت في 13 نوفمبر الجاري، أن قواتها، بالتعاون مع شركائها في سورية، نفّذت أكثر من 22 عملية ضد تنظيم «داعش» خلال الفترة من 1 أكتوبر إلى 6 نوفمبر، أسفرت عن مقتل خمسة من عناصر التنظيم واعتقال 19 آخرين.


انضمام سورية للتحالف الدولي


وأكد كوبر أن هذه العمليات تمثل إنجازاً مهماً في مواجهة تهديد «داعش»، مشدداً على استمرار الجهود لضمان عدم إعادة بناء صفوف التنظيم أو تصدير الهجمات الإرهابية إلى دول أخرى.


يذكر أن سورية انضمت مطلع نوفمبر الجاري إلى التحالف الدولي ضد تنظيم «داعش» الذي تشكل بقيادة الولايات المتحدة عام 2014، لتصبح بذلك الشريك رقم 90.