في واقعة هي الأحدث في سلسلة من الاضطرابات التي تشهدها الرحلات الجوية في الدولة الواقعة بمنطقة البلطيق، أعلن مطار فيلنيوس في ليتوانيا، اليوم (الأحد)، وقف عملياته مؤقتاً بسبب الاشتباه في وجود مناطيد في مجاله الجوي.
وقالت ليتوانيا إن مهربين يطلقون مناطيد أرصاد جوية لنقل سجائر مهربة، محملة رئيس بيلاروس ألكسندر لوكاشينكو مسؤولية السماح بهذه الممارسة.
ووصفت المناطيد بأحد أشكال الهجوم متعدد الأساليب.
وشهد قطاع الطيران الأوروبي اضطرابات متكررة خلال الأشهر الماضية؛ بسبب دخول طائرات مسيّرة المجال الجوي لمطارات منها كوبنهاغن وبروكسل.
وأغلق مطار فيلنيوس 10 مرات على الأقل منذ أوائل أكتوبر الماضي، كما أغلقت في الشهر نفسه معبريها على الحدود مع بيلاروس رداً على إطلاق مناطيد التهريب، لكنها أعادت فتحهما الأسبوع الماضي بعد أن بدا أن انتهاكات المجال الجوي توقفت.
In the latest incident in a series of disruptions affecting flights in the Baltic region, Vilnius Airport in Lithuania announced today (Sunday) that it has temporarily suspended operations due to suspicions of balloons in its airspace.
Lithuania stated that smugglers are launching weather balloons to transport smuggled cigarettes, holding Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko responsible for allowing this practice.
It described the balloons as one form of a multi-faceted attack.
The European aviation sector has experienced repeated disruptions in recent months due to drones entering the airspace of airports including Copenhagen and Brussels.
Vilnius Airport has closed at least 10 times since early October, and in the same month, it closed its crossings on the border with Belarus in response to the launch of smuggling balloons, but reopened them last week after it appeared that airspace violations had ceased.