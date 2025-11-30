In the latest incident in a series of disruptions affecting flights in the Baltic region, Vilnius Airport in Lithuania announced today (Sunday) that it has temporarily suspended operations due to suspicions of balloons in its airspace.



Lithuania stated that smugglers are launching weather balloons to transport smuggled cigarettes, holding Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko responsible for allowing this practice.



It described the balloons as one form of a multi-faceted attack.



The European aviation sector has experienced repeated disruptions in recent months due to drones entering the airspace of airports including Copenhagen and Brussels.



Vilnius Airport has closed at least 10 times since early October, and in the same month, it closed its crossings on the border with Belarus in response to the launch of smuggling balloons, but reopened them last week after it appeared that airspace violations had ceased.