في واقعة هي الأحدث في سلسلة من الاضطرابات التي تشهدها الرحلات الجوية في الدولة الواقعة بمنطقة البلطيق، أعلن مطار فيلنيوس في ليتوانيا، اليوم (الأحد)، وقف عملياته مؤقتاً بسبب الاشتباه في وجود مناطيد في مجاله الجوي.


وقالت ليتوانيا إن مهربين يطلقون مناطيد أرصاد جوية لنقل سجائر مهربة، محملة رئيس بيلاروس ألكسندر لوكاشينكو مسؤولية السماح بهذه الممارسة.


ووصفت المناطيد بأحد أشكال الهجوم متعدد الأساليب.


وشهد قطاع الطيران الأوروبي اضطرابات متكررة خلال الأشهر الماضية؛ بسبب دخول طائرات مسيّرة المجال الجوي لمطارات منها كوبنهاغن وبروكسل.


وأغلق مطار فيلنيوس 10 مرات على الأقل منذ أوائل أكتوبر الماضي، كما أغلقت في الشهر نفسه معبريها على الحدود مع بيلاروس رداً على إطلاق مناطيد التهريب، لكنها أعادت فتحهما الأسبوع الماضي بعد أن بدا أن انتهاكات المجال الجوي توقفت.