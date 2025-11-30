أزمة المهاجرين تتفاقم.. بيرو تعلن الطوارئ وتنشر الجيش على حدودها

في خطوة درامية تعكس تصاعد التوترات الإقليمية، أعلنت الحكومة البيروفية حالة طوارئ على الحدود الجنوبية مع تشيلي، ونشرت قوات مسلحة إضافية لتعزيز الرقابة الجمركية والأمنية، في خطوة تستمر لمدة 60 يوماً، رداً على تدفق محتمل لمهاجرين غير نظاميين –غالبيتهم فنزويليون– يحاولون الدخول إلى بيرو هرباً من الخطاب السياسي المتشدد في تشيلي.

ووفقاً لوزارة الخارجية البيروفية، تتابع السلطات أزمة المهاجرين المتصاعدة على الحدود الجنوبية، حيث تجمع عشرات المهاجرين في منطقة شاكالوتا قرب مدينة أريكا التشيلية، محاولين عبور الحدود رغم الرفض الأولي من السلطات البيروفية.

وأكد الرئيس البيروفي خوسيه جيري في تغريدة على منصة «إكس» أن «الإعلان عن حالة الطوارئ سيولد الطمأنينة أمام خطر دخول مهاجرين غير مصرح لهم، ما قد يهدد الأمن المدني»، مضيفاً أن الجيش سيدعم الشرطة الوطنية في السيطرة على المناطق الحدودية، خصوصاً في مقاطعة طوكنا، حيث أبلغ الجنرال أرتورو فالفيردي عن وجود أكثر من 100 مهاجر في المنطقة.
الانتخابات التشيلية سبب الأزمة

وتعود جذور هذه الأزمة إلى الانتخابات الرئاسية التشيلية، حيث يتنافس المرشح اليميني المتطرف خوسيه أنطونيو كاست، المفضل في الاستطلاعات، مع اليسارية جانيت جارا في الجولة الثانية يوم 14 ديسمبر، حيث كان كاست قد حذر من «القبض على المهاجرين غير الشرعيين وترحيلهم» إذا فاز، ما أثار موجة من الذعر بين مجتمع المهاجرين في تشيلي، الذين يبلغ عددهم مئات الآلاف، غالبيتهم فنزويليون هربوا من الأزمة الاقتصادية والسياسية في بلادهم منذ 2015.

ووفقاً لتقارير منظمة الهجرة الدولية، يعيش أكثر من 500 ألف فنزويلي في تشيلي، وكثير منهم من دون وثائق رسمية، ما جعلهم عرضة للترحيل الجماعي الموعود.
مهاجرين غير نظاميين

تحركات لمنع أزمة إنسانية

من جانبها، أعلنت بيرو –التي تستضيف بالفعل أكثر من مليون مهاجر فنزويلي– أن «القدرات ممتلئة بالكامل، ولا نستطيع استقبال المزيد». وأكد وزير الخارجية هوغو دي زيلا في مؤتمر صحفي أن بيرو لن تسمح بالهجرة غير النظامية، مشيراً إلى «الحدود المسامية» التي تتجاوز 100 كيلومتر في طوكنا، كما أعلنت الوزارة تشكيل لجنة ثنائية مشتركة مع تشيلي تبدأ عملها يوم 1 ديسمبر، لتنسيق الجهود ومنع الأزمة الإنسانية.

وتفاقمت الأزمة الحالية بعد تصريحات كاست، التي وصفها وزير الأمن التشيلي لويس كورديرو بأنها «خطاب يحمل عواقب»، محذراً من كارثة إنسانية. وفي فنزويلا، أدت الأزمة الاقتصادية الناتجة عن العقوبات الدولية والفساد إلى نزوح أكثر من 7 ملايين شخص، معظمهم إلى أمريكا الجنوبية، وفقاً للأمم المتحدة. أما في تشيلي، فأدى الازدحام السكاني إلى ارتفاع الجريمة بنسبة 20% في المناطق الحدودية، ما غذى الشعور المعادي للمهاجرين خلال الحملة الانتخابية.
