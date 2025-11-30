أزمة المهاجرين تتفاقم.. بيرو تعلن الطوارئ وتنشر الجيش على حدودها

في خطوة درامية تعكس تصاعد التوترات الإقليمية، أعلنت الحكومة البيروفية حالة طوارئ على الحدود الجنوبية مع تشيلي، ونشرت قوات مسلحة إضافية لتعزيز الرقابة الجمركية والأمنية، في خطوة تستمر لمدة 60 يوماً، رداً على تدفق محتمل لمهاجرين غير نظاميين –غالبيتهم فنزويليون– يحاولون الدخول إلى بيرو هرباً من الخطاب السياسي المتشدد في تشيلي.
ووفقاً لوزارة الخارجية البيروفية، تتابع السلطات أزمة المهاجرين المتصاعدة على الحدود الجنوبية، حيث تجمع عشرات المهاجرين في منطقة شاكالوتا قرب مدينة أريكا التشيلية، محاولين عبور الحدود رغم الرفض الأولي من السلطات البيروفية.
وأكد الرئيس البيروفي خوسيه جيري في تغريدة على منصة «إكس» أن «الإعلان عن حالة الطوارئ سيولد الطمأنينة أمام خطر دخول مهاجرين غير مصرح لهم، ما قد يهدد الأمن المدني»، مضيفاً أن الجيش سيدعم الشرطة الوطنية في السيطرة على المناطق الحدودية، خصوصاً في مقاطعة طوكنا، حيث أبلغ الجنرال أرتورو فالفيردي عن وجود أكثر من 100 مهاجر في المنطقة.
الانتخابات التشيلية سبب الأزمة
وتعود جذور هذه الأزمة إلى الانتخابات الرئاسية التشيلية، حيث يتنافس المرشح اليميني المتطرف خوسيه أنطونيو كاست، المفضل في الاستطلاعات، مع اليسارية جانيت جارا في الجولة الثانية يوم 14 ديسمبر، حيث كان كاست قد حذر من «القبض على المهاجرين غير الشرعيين وترحيلهم» إذا فاز، ما أثار موجة من الذعر بين مجتمع المهاجرين في تشيلي، الذين يبلغ عددهم مئات الآلاف، غالبيتهم فنزويليون هربوا من الأزمة الاقتصادية والسياسية في بلادهم منذ 2015.
ووفقاً لتقارير منظمة الهجرة الدولية، يعيش أكثر من 500 ألف فنزويلي في تشيلي، وكثير منهم من دون وثائق رسمية، ما جعلهم عرضة للترحيل الجماعي الموعود.
تحركات لمنع أزمة إنسانية
من جانبها، أعلنت بيرو –التي تستضيف بالفعل أكثر من مليون مهاجر فنزويلي– أن «القدرات ممتلئة بالكامل، ولا نستطيع استقبال المزيد». وأكد وزير الخارجية هوغو دي زيلا في مؤتمر صحفي أن بيرو لن تسمح بالهجرة غير النظامية، مشيراً إلى «الحدود المسامية» التي تتجاوز 100 كيلومتر في طوكنا، كما أعلنت الوزارة تشكيل لجنة ثنائية مشتركة مع تشيلي تبدأ عملها يوم 1 ديسمبر، لتنسيق الجهود ومنع الأزمة الإنسانية.
وتفاقمت الأزمة الحالية بعد تصريحات كاست، التي وصفها وزير الأمن التشيلي لويس كورديرو بأنها «خطاب يحمل عواقب»، محذراً من كارثة إنسانية. وفي فنزويلا، أدت الأزمة الاقتصادية الناتجة عن العقوبات الدولية والفساد إلى نزوح أكثر من 7 ملايين شخص، معظمهم إلى أمريكا الجنوبية، وفقاً للأمم المتحدة. أما في تشيلي، فأدى الازدحام السكاني إلى ارتفاع الجريمة بنسبة 20% في المناطق الحدودية، ما غذى الشعور المعادي للمهاجرين خلال الحملة الانتخابية.
In a dramatic move reflecting the escalation of regional tensions, the Peruvian government declared a state of emergency on the southern border with Chile and deployed additional armed forces to enhance customs and security oversight, a measure that will last for 60 days, in response to a potential influx of irregular migrants – the majority of whom are Venezuelans – attempting to enter Peru to escape the hardline political rhetoric in Chile.
According to the Peruvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, authorities are monitoring the escalating migrant crisis on the southern border, where dozens of migrants have gathered in the Chacalluta area near the Chilean city of Arica, trying to cross the border despite initial rejection from Peruvian authorities.
Peruvian President José Geri confirmed in a tweet on the platform "X" that "the declaration of a state of emergency will generate reassurance against the threat of unauthorized migrants entering, which could jeopardize civil security," adding that the army will support the national police in controlling border areas, particularly in the Tacna province, where General Arturo Valverde reported the presence of over 100 migrants in the area.
The Chilean Elections as the Cause of the Crisis
The roots of this crisis trace back to the Chilean presidential elections, where far-right candidate José Antonio Kast, the frontrunner in the polls, is competing against leftist candidate Janet Jara in the second round on December 14. Kast had warned of "detaining and deporting illegal migrants" if he wins, which sparked a wave of panic among the migrant community in Chile, numbering in the hundreds of thousands, most of whom are Venezuelans fleeing the economic and political crisis in their country since 2015.
According to reports from the International Organization for Migration, more than 500,000 Venezuelans live in Chile, many of whom are without official documentation, making them vulnerable to the promised mass deportations.
Moves to Prevent a Humanitarian Crisis
For its part, Peru – which is already hosting over a million Venezuelan migrants – announced that "capacities are fully filled, and we cannot accommodate more." Foreign Minister Hugo de Zela confirmed in a press conference that Peru will not allow irregular migration, pointing to the "porous borders" extending over 100 kilometers in Tacna. The ministry also announced the formation of a joint bilateral committee with Chile starting work on December 1 to coordinate efforts and prevent the humanitarian crisis.
The current crisis has worsened following Kast's statements, which Chilean Security Minister Luis Cordero described as "a discourse with consequences," warning of a humanitarian disaster. In Venezuela, the economic crisis resulting from international sanctions and corruption has led to the displacement of over 7 million people, most of whom have moved to South America, according to the United Nations. Meanwhile, in Chile, population congestion has led to a 20% rise in crime in border areas, fueling anti-migrant sentiment during the election campaign.