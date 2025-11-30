أزمة المهاجرين تتفاقم.. بيرو تعلن الطوارئ وتنشر الجيش على حدودها

In a dramatic move reflecting the escalation of regional tensions, the Peruvian government declared a state of emergency on the southern border with Chile and deployed additional armed forces to enhance customs and security oversight, a measure that will last for 60 days, in response to a potential influx of irregular migrants – the majority of whom are Venezuelans – attempting to enter Peru to escape the hardline political rhetoric in Chile.

According to the Peruvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, authorities are monitoring the escalating migrant crisis on the southern border, where dozens of migrants have gathered in the Chacalluta area near the Chilean city of Arica, trying to cross the border despite initial rejection from Peruvian authorities.

Peruvian President José Geri confirmed in a tweet on the platform "X" that "the declaration of a state of emergency will generate reassurance against the threat of unauthorized migrants entering, which could jeopardize civil security," adding that the army will support the national police in controlling border areas, particularly in the Tacna province, where General Arturo Valverde reported the presence of over 100 migrants in the area.



The Chilean Elections as the Cause of the Crisis

The roots of this crisis trace back to the Chilean presidential elections, where far-right candidate José Antonio Kast, the frontrunner in the polls, is competing against leftist candidate Janet Jara in the second round on December 14. Kast had warned of "detaining and deporting illegal migrants" if he wins, which sparked a wave of panic among the migrant community in Chile, numbering in the hundreds of thousands, most of whom are Venezuelans fleeing the economic and political crisis in their country since 2015.

According to reports from the International Organization for Migration, more than 500,000 Venezuelans live in Chile, many of whom are without official documentation, making them vulnerable to the promised mass deportations.



Moves to Prevent a Humanitarian Crisis

For its part, Peru – which is already hosting over a million Venezuelan migrants – announced that "capacities are fully filled, and we cannot accommodate more." Foreign Minister Hugo de Zela confirmed in a press conference that Peru will not allow irregular migration, pointing to the "porous borders" extending over 100 kilometers in Tacna. The ministry also announced the formation of a joint bilateral committee with Chile starting work on December 1 to coordinate efforts and prevent the humanitarian crisis.

The current crisis has worsened following Kast's statements, which Chilean Security Minister Luis Cordero described as "a discourse with consequences," warning of a humanitarian disaster. In Venezuela, the economic crisis resulting from international sanctions and corruption has led to the displacement of over 7 million people, most of whom have moved to South America, according to the United Nations. Meanwhile, in Chile, population congestion has led to a 20% rise in crime in border areas, fueling anti-migrant sentiment during the election campaign.

