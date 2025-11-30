تشهد مصر أكبر أزمة بطلان انتخابي في تاريخها الحديث، بعد إلغاء نتائج 45 دائرة انتخابية من المرحلة الأولى لانتخابات مجلس النواب 2025، من أصل 70 دائرة، فيما لا تزال طعون المرحلة الثانية معلقة تنتظر الفصل النهائي خلال الأيام القليلة المقبلة.

بطلان انتخابات 26 دائرة

وأصدرت المحكمة الإدارية العليا، مساء السبت، أحكاماً نهائية وباتة بإبطال نتائج 26 دائرة إضافية، لترتفع الحصيلة الإجمالية إلى 45 دائرة ملغاة من أصل 70 دائرة في نظام الفردي بالمرحلة الأولى، وهو ما يمثل نحو 64% من المقاعد الفردية في تلك المرحلة.

مصر: إلغاء نتائج 45 دائرة.. وطعون في انتخابات مجلس النواب 2025

بطلان انتخابات 19 دائرة

سبق ذلك قرار الهيئة الوطنية للانتخابات في 18 نوفمبر بإلغاء نتائج 19 دائرة بقرار إداري مباشر، بعد تدخل علني من الرئيس المصري عبدالفتاح السيسي الذي طالب في 17 نوفمبر بـ«التدقيق التام» و«إلغاء أي نتيجة مشوبة بعيب»؛ لضمان برلمان «يعبر عن إرادة الشعب فعلاً».

تضمنت الأسباب الرسمية للبطلان «عيوباً جوهرية» شملت: تفاوتاً كبيراً بين أعداد الأصوات في اللجان الفرعية والعامة، عدم تسليم محاضر الحصر العددي لوكلاء المرشحين، وجود إعلانات انتخابية أمام اللجان يوم التصويت، وعدم تمكين وكلاء بعض المرشحين من متابعة عملية الفرز.

وتوزعت الدوائر الملغاة على 9 محافظات، تصدرتها سوهاج بـ7 دوائر، تلتها الجيزة بـ5 دوائر، ثم قنا والبحيرة بـ4 و3 دوائر على التوالي.

ومن أبرز الدوائر الملغاة: إمبابة وكرداسة بالجيزة، ودائرة قوص وقفط بقنا، وعدد من دوائر مركز طما وجهينة بسوهاج.

موعد إعادة التصويت في جولة الإعادة

وحددت الهيئة الوطنية يومي 3 و4 ديسمبر المقبلين موعداً لإعادة التصويت في الدوائر الملغاة من المرحلة الأولى، على أن تجرى الإعادة في المرحلة الثانية يومي 17 و18 ديسمبر، مع إعلان النتائج النهائية الكاملة للبلاد في 25 ديسمبر 2025.

259 طعناً أمام القضاء

في المقابل، لا تزال المحكمة الإدارية العليا تنظر في 259 طعناً مقدمة على نتائج المرحلة الثانية التي أُعلنت جزئياً يوم 28 نوفمبر، ومن المتوقع صدور الأحكام النهائية بحلول 14 ديسمبر، مما قد يرفع عدد الدوائر الملغاة إلى أكثر من 60 دائرة على مستوى الجمهورية.

وأكد رئيس الهيئة الوطنية للانتخابات المستشار حازم بدوي، أن «كل مخالفة موثقة سيتم إلغاؤها فوراً»، مشيراً إلى أن عدد الطعون المقبولة شكل نسبة غير مسبوقة مقارنة بالدورات السابقة، وأرجع ذلك إلى «زيادة الوعي القانوني لدى المرشحين والمتابعة الدقيقة للقضاء الإداري».

مصير أول جلسة لمجلس النواب الجديد

ويُرى أن هذه الأزمة قد تؤخر أول جلسة لمجلس النواب الجديد المقررة دستورياً في 4 يناير 2026، وربما تفتح الباب أمام سيناريو تمديد عمل المجلس الحالي أو حتى دعوة لانتخابات تكميلية موسعة في حال تفاقم الطعون.

وتبقى الأيام القليلة المقبلة حاسمة لتحديد الصورة النهائية لمجلس النواب المصري القادم، وسط دعوات متزايدة لإعادة انتخابات مجلس النواب 2025 كاملة.