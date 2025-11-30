مصر: إلغاء نتائج 45 دائرة.. وطعون في انتخابات مجلس النواب 2025

تشهد مصر أكبر أزمة بطلان انتخابي في تاريخها الحديث، بعد إلغاء نتائج 45 دائرة انتخابية من المرحلة الأولى لانتخابات مجلس النواب 2025، من أصل 70 دائرة، فيما لا تزال طعون المرحلة الثانية معلقة تنتظر الفصل النهائي خلال الأيام القليلة المقبلة.
بطلان انتخابات 26 دائرة
وأصدرت المحكمة الإدارية العليا، مساء السبت، أحكاماً نهائية وباتة بإبطال نتائج 26 دائرة إضافية، لترتفع الحصيلة الإجمالية إلى 45 دائرة ملغاة من أصل 70 دائرة في نظام الفردي بالمرحلة الأولى، وهو ما يمثل نحو 64% من المقاعد الفردية في تلك المرحلة.
بطلان انتخابات 19 دائرة
سبق ذلك قرار الهيئة الوطنية للانتخابات في 18 نوفمبر بإلغاء نتائج 19 دائرة بقرار إداري مباشر، بعد تدخل علني من الرئيس المصري عبدالفتاح السيسي الذي طالب في 17 نوفمبر بـ«التدقيق التام» و«إلغاء أي نتيجة مشوبة بعيب»؛ لضمان برلمان «يعبر عن إرادة الشعب فعلاً».
تضمنت الأسباب الرسمية للبطلان «عيوباً جوهرية» شملت: تفاوتاً كبيراً بين أعداد الأصوات في اللجان الفرعية والعامة، عدم تسليم محاضر الحصر العددي لوكلاء المرشحين، وجود إعلانات انتخابية أمام اللجان يوم التصويت، وعدم تمكين وكلاء بعض المرشحين من متابعة عملية الفرز.
وتوزعت الدوائر الملغاة على 9 محافظات، تصدرتها سوهاج بـ7 دوائر، تلتها الجيزة بـ5 دوائر، ثم قنا والبحيرة بـ4 و3 دوائر على التوالي.
ومن أبرز الدوائر الملغاة: إمبابة وكرداسة بالجيزة، ودائرة قوص وقفط بقنا، وعدد من دوائر مركز طما وجهينة بسوهاج.
موعد إعادة التصويت في جولة الإعادة
وحددت الهيئة الوطنية يومي 3 و4 ديسمبر المقبلين موعداً لإعادة التصويت في الدوائر الملغاة من المرحلة الأولى، على أن تجرى الإعادة في المرحلة الثانية يومي 17 و18 ديسمبر، مع إعلان النتائج النهائية الكاملة للبلاد في 25 ديسمبر 2025.
259 طعناً أمام القضاء
في المقابل، لا تزال المحكمة الإدارية العليا تنظر في 259 طعناً مقدمة على نتائج المرحلة الثانية التي أُعلنت جزئياً يوم 28 نوفمبر، ومن المتوقع صدور الأحكام النهائية بحلول 14 ديسمبر، مما قد يرفع عدد الدوائر الملغاة إلى أكثر من 60 دائرة على مستوى الجمهورية.
وأكد رئيس الهيئة الوطنية للانتخابات المستشار حازم بدوي، أن «كل مخالفة موثقة سيتم إلغاؤها فوراً»، مشيراً إلى أن عدد الطعون المقبولة شكل نسبة غير مسبوقة مقارنة بالدورات السابقة، وأرجع ذلك إلى «زيادة الوعي القانوني لدى المرشحين والمتابعة الدقيقة للقضاء الإداري».
مصير أول جلسة لمجلس النواب الجديد
ويُرى أن هذه الأزمة قد تؤخر أول جلسة لمجلس النواب الجديد المقررة دستورياً في 4 يناير 2026، وربما تفتح الباب أمام سيناريو تمديد عمل المجلس الحالي أو حتى دعوة لانتخابات تكميلية موسعة في حال تفاقم الطعون.
وتبقى الأيام القليلة المقبلة حاسمة لتحديد الصورة النهائية لمجلس النواب المصري القادم، وسط دعوات متزايدة لإعادة انتخابات مجلس النواب 2025 كاملة.
Egypt is witnessing the largest electoral annulment crisis in its modern history, following the cancellation of results from 45 electoral districts in the first phase of the 2025 House of Representatives elections, out of a total of 70 districts, while appeals from the second phase remain pending, awaiting a final ruling in the coming days.
Annulment of Elections in 26 Districts
The Supreme Administrative Court issued final and conclusive rulings on Saturday evening, annulling the results of an additional 26 districts, raising the total to 45 annulled districts out of 70 in the individual system during the first phase, which represents about 64% of the individual seats in that phase.
Annulment of Elections in 19 Districts
This was preceded by a decision from the National Election Authority on November 18 to annul the results of 19 districts through a direct administrative decision, following a public intervention from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, who called on November 17 for "thorough scrutiny" and "the annulment of any result tainted by a defect" to ensure a parliament that "truly reflects the will of the people."
The official reasons for the annulment included "substantial defects" such as: significant discrepancies between the number of votes in the sub and general committees, failure to deliver the numerical counting reports to the candidates' agents, the presence of electoral advertisements outside polling stations on voting day, and the inability of some candidates' agents to monitor the counting process.
The annulled districts were spread across 9 governorates, led by Sohag with 7 districts, followed by Giza with 5 districts, and then Qena and Beheira with 4 and 3 districts respectively.
Among the most notable annulled districts are: Imbaba and Kerdasa in Giza, the Qous and Qift districts in Qena, and several districts in the Tamia and Juhayna centers in Sohag.
Rescheduled Voting Dates for the Runoff
The National Election Authority has set December 3 and 4 as the dates for rescheduled voting in the annulled districts from the first phase, with the runoff in the second phase taking place on December 17 and 18, and the final complete results for the country to be announced on December 25, 2025.
259 Appeals Before the Judiciary
Meanwhile, the Supreme Administrative Court is still considering 259 appeals submitted against the results of the second phase, which were partially announced on November 28, and final rulings are expected by December 14, which could raise the number of annulled districts to more than 60 across the republic.
The head of the National Election Authority, Counselor Hazem Badawy, confirmed that "every documented violation will be annulled immediately," noting that the number of accepted appeals represents an unprecedented percentage compared to previous rounds, attributing this to "increased legal awareness among candidates and the meticulous follow-up of the administrative judiciary."
The Fate of the First Session of the New House of Representatives
This crisis is seen as potentially delaying the first session of the new House of Representatives, constitutionally scheduled for January 4, 2026, and may open the door to a scenario of extending the current council's term or even calling for extensive supplementary elections in case the appeals worsen.
The coming days will be crucial in determining the final picture of the upcoming Egyptian House of Representatives, amid increasing calls for a complete re-election of the 2025 House of Representatives.