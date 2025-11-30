مصر: إلغاء نتائج 45 دائرة.. وطعون في انتخابات مجلس النواب 2025

Egypt is witnessing the largest electoral annulment crisis in its modern history, following the cancellation of results from 45 electoral districts in the first phase of the 2025 House of Representatives elections, out of a total of 70 districts, while appeals from the second phase remain pending, awaiting a final ruling in the coming days.

Annulment of Elections in 26 Districts

The Supreme Administrative Court issued final and conclusive rulings on Saturday evening, annulling the results of an additional 26 districts, raising the total to 45 annulled districts out of 70 in the individual system during the first phase, which represents about 64% of the individual seats in that phase.

Annulment of Elections in 19 Districts

This was preceded by a decision from the National Election Authority on November 18 to annul the results of 19 districts through a direct administrative decision, following a public intervention from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, who called on November 17 for "thorough scrutiny" and "the annulment of any result tainted by a defect" to ensure a parliament that "truly reflects the will of the people."

The official reasons for the annulment included "substantial defects" such as: significant discrepancies between the number of votes in the sub and general committees, failure to deliver the numerical counting reports to the candidates' agents, the presence of electoral advertisements outside polling stations on voting day, and the inability of some candidates' agents to monitor the counting process.

The annulled districts were spread across 9 governorates, led by Sohag with 7 districts, followed by Giza with 5 districts, and then Qena and Beheira with 4 and 3 districts respectively.

Among the most notable annulled districts are: Imbaba and Kerdasa in Giza, the Qous and Qift districts in Qena, and several districts in the Tamia and Juhayna centers in Sohag.

Rescheduled Voting Dates for the Runoff

The National Election Authority has set December 3 and 4 as the dates for rescheduled voting in the annulled districts from the first phase, with the runoff in the second phase taking place on December 17 and 18, and the final complete results for the country to be announced on December 25, 2025.

259 Appeals Before the Judiciary

Meanwhile, the Supreme Administrative Court is still considering 259 appeals submitted against the results of the second phase, which were partially announced on November 28, and final rulings are expected by December 14, which could raise the number of annulled districts to more than 60 across the republic.

The head of the National Election Authority, Counselor Hazem Badawy, confirmed that "every documented violation will be annulled immediately," noting that the number of accepted appeals represents an unprecedented percentage compared to previous rounds, attributing this to "increased legal awareness among candidates and the meticulous follow-up of the administrative judiciary."

The Fate of the First Session of the New House of Representatives

This crisis is seen as potentially delaying the first session of the new House of Representatives, constitutionally scheduled for January 4, 2026, and may open the door to a scenario of extending the current council's term or even calling for extensive supplementary elections in case the appeals worsen.

The coming days will be crucial in determining the final picture of the upcoming Egyptian House of Representatives, amid increasing calls for a complete re-election of the 2025 House of Representatives.