في تصعيد جديد يفتح أبواب التوتر على مصراعيها بين كاراكاس وواشنطن، فجّرت فنزويلا غضبها الرسمي بعد إعلان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إغلاق المجال الجوي فوق أراضيها بالكامل، في خطوة وصفتها الحكومة الفنزويلية بأنها ليست مجرد إجراء سياسي عابر، بل «تهديد استعماري» يستهدف سيادة البلاد ويمس أمنها الوطني بشكل مباشر.

وقالت الخارجية الفنزويلية، إن «فنزويلا تندد بالتهديد الاستعماري الذي يسعى إلى المساس بسيادة مجالها الجوي وتدينه، إذ يشكل عدوانا جديدا مستفزا وغير مشروع وغير مبرر ضد الشعب الفنزويلي».

وأضاف البيان أن فنزويلا «ترفض رفضا قاطعا الرسالة التي نشرها الرئيس (ترمب) على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي».. مشيرة إلى أن ترمب «يقوم بشكل غريب بإصدار أوامر وبتهديد سيادة المجال الجوي الوطني الفنزويلي، وسلامة أراضي (البلد)، وأمنه الجوي، والسيادة الكاملة للدولة الفنزويلية».

واعتبرت الوزارة أن هذا النوع من التصريحات يشكل عملا عدائيا أحادي الجانب، ويتعارض مع أبسط مبادئ القانون الدولي، ويأتي في إطار سياسة عدوانية متواصلة ضد فنزويلا.

و أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب (السبت)، أنه سيتم إغلاق المجال الجوي فوق فنزويلا ومحيطها بالكامل، دون تقديم مزيد من التفاصيل.

وكتب ترمب في منشور على منصة تروث سوشيال: «إلى جميع شركات الطيران والطيارين وتجار المخدرات ومهربي البشر، فلتأخذوا في الاعتبار أنه سيتم إغلاق المجال الجوي فوق فنزويلا ومحيطها بالكامل».

ويتهم الرئيس الأمريكي فنزويلا بالتواطؤ في تجارة المخدرات التي تُغرق السوق الأمريكية، وهي التهمة التي نفتها فنزويلا مرارا.

وتنفذ القوات الأمريكية منذ شهور ضربات جوية مستهدفة قوارب يعتقد أنها تنقل مخدرات في منطقة البحر الكاريبي.

وأبلغ الرئيس ترمب مجموعة من العسكريين هذا الأسبوع أن الولايات المتحدة ستبدأ «قريبا جدا» عمليات برية لوقف تجار المخدرات الفنزويليين المشتبه بهم.