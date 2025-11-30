In a new escalation that opens the doors to tension wide between Caracas and Washington, Venezuela has expressed its official anger following the announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump to close the airspace over its territory entirely, a move that the Venezuelan government described as not just a fleeting political measure, but a "colonial threat" targeting the sovereignty of the country and directly affecting its national security.

The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry stated that "Venezuela condemns the colonial threat that seeks to undermine the sovereignty of its airspace and denounces it, as it constitutes a new provocative, illegal, and unjustified aggression against the Venezuelan people."

The statement added that Venezuela "categorically rejects the message published by President (Trump) on social media," pointing out that Trump "strangely issues orders and threatens the sovereignty of Venezuelan national airspace, the integrity of the country's territory, its air security, and the full sovereignty of the Venezuelan state."

The ministry considered that this type of statement constitutes a unilateral hostile act, contradicting the simplest principles of international law, and comes as part of a continuous aggressive policy against Venezuela.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that the airspace over Venezuela and its surroundings would be completely closed, without providing further details.

Trump wrote in a post on the Truth Social platform: "To all airlines, pilots, drug dealers, and human traffickers, take into account that the airspace over Venezuela and its surroundings will be completely closed."

The U.S. president accuses Venezuela of complicity in the drug trade that floods the American market, a charge that Venezuela has repeatedly denied.

For months, U.S. forces have been conducting airstrikes targeting boats believed to be transporting drugs in the Caribbean region.

This week, President Trump informed a group of military personnel that the United States would begin "very soon" ground operations to stop suspected Venezuelan drug traffickers.