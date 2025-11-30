في تصعيد جديد يفتح أبواب التوتر على مصراعيها بين كاراكاس وواشنطن، فجّرت فنزويلا غضبها الرسمي بعد إعلان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إغلاق المجال الجوي فوق أراضيها بالكامل، في خطوة وصفتها الحكومة الفنزويلية بأنها ليست مجرد إجراء سياسي عابر، بل «تهديد استعماري» يستهدف سيادة البلاد ويمس أمنها الوطني بشكل مباشر.
وقالت الخارجية الفنزويلية، إن «فنزويلا تندد بالتهديد الاستعماري الذي يسعى إلى المساس بسيادة مجالها الجوي وتدينه، إذ يشكل عدوانا جديدا مستفزا وغير مشروع وغير مبرر ضد الشعب الفنزويلي».
وأضاف البيان أن فنزويلا «ترفض رفضا قاطعا الرسالة التي نشرها الرئيس (ترمب) على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي».. مشيرة إلى أن ترمب «يقوم بشكل غريب بإصدار أوامر وبتهديد سيادة المجال الجوي الوطني الفنزويلي، وسلامة أراضي (البلد)، وأمنه الجوي، والسيادة الكاملة للدولة الفنزويلية».
واعتبرت الوزارة أن هذا النوع من التصريحات يشكل عملا عدائيا أحادي الجانب، ويتعارض مع أبسط مبادئ القانون الدولي، ويأتي في إطار سياسة عدوانية متواصلة ضد فنزويلا.
و أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب (السبت)، أنه سيتم إغلاق المجال الجوي فوق فنزويلا ومحيطها بالكامل، دون تقديم مزيد من التفاصيل.
وكتب ترمب في منشور على منصة تروث سوشيال: «إلى جميع شركات الطيران والطيارين وتجار المخدرات ومهربي البشر، فلتأخذوا في الاعتبار أنه سيتم إغلاق المجال الجوي فوق فنزويلا ومحيطها بالكامل».
ويتهم الرئيس الأمريكي فنزويلا بالتواطؤ في تجارة المخدرات التي تُغرق السوق الأمريكية، وهي التهمة التي نفتها فنزويلا مرارا.
وتنفذ القوات الأمريكية منذ شهور ضربات جوية مستهدفة قوارب يعتقد أنها تنقل مخدرات في منطقة البحر الكاريبي.
وأبلغ الرئيس ترمب مجموعة من العسكريين هذا الأسبوع أن الولايات المتحدة ستبدأ «قريبا جدا» عمليات برية لوقف تجار المخدرات الفنزويليين المشتبه بهم.
In a new escalation that opens the doors to tension wide between Caracas and Washington, Venezuela has expressed its official anger following the announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump to close the airspace over its territory entirely, a move that the Venezuelan government described as not just a fleeting political measure, but a "colonial threat" targeting the sovereignty of the country and directly affecting its national security.
The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry stated that "Venezuela condemns the colonial threat that seeks to undermine the sovereignty of its airspace and denounces it, as it constitutes a new provocative, illegal, and unjustified aggression against the Venezuelan people."
The statement added that Venezuela "categorically rejects the message published by President (Trump) on social media," pointing out that Trump "strangely issues orders and threatens the sovereignty of Venezuelan national airspace, the integrity of the country's territory, its air security, and the full sovereignty of the Venezuelan state."
The ministry considered that this type of statement constitutes a unilateral hostile act, contradicting the simplest principles of international law, and comes as part of a continuous aggressive policy against Venezuela.
U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that the airspace over Venezuela and its surroundings would be completely closed, without providing further details.
Trump wrote in a post on the Truth Social platform: "To all airlines, pilots, drug dealers, and human traffickers, take into account that the airspace over Venezuela and its surroundings will be completely closed."
The U.S. president accuses Venezuela of complicity in the drug trade that floods the American market, a charge that Venezuela has repeatedly denied.
For months, U.S. forces have been conducting airstrikes targeting boats believed to be transporting drugs in the Caribbean region.
This week, President Trump informed a group of military personnel that the United States would begin "very soon" ground operations to stop suspected Venezuelan drug traffickers.