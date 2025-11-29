كشفت السلطات في مولدوفا، اليوم (السبت)، عن دخول طائرتين مسيّرتين روسيتين المجال الجوي للبلاد.


وقالت وزارة الداخلية في مولدوفا إنها رصدت طائرتين مسيّرتين روسيتين تحلقان فوق أراضي مولدوفا، ما أدى إلى إغلاق المجال الجوي للبلاد، مضيفة في بيان أن الطائرتين حلقتا لاحقاً داخل أوكرانيا.


وأشارت إلى أنه في سياق هذا الحادث الذي شكل تهديداً خطيراً على سلامة الطيران، فقد أُغلِق المجال الجوي لمولدوفا لمدة ساعة و10 دقائق من الساعة 22:43 إلى 23:53 بناءً على أوامر من هيئة الطيران المدني.


وأضافت: «لم يتم رصد أي أجسام أو حطام أو عناصر تُشكل خطراً على السكان، وغادرت الطائرتان المسيّرتان المجال الجوي الوطني نهائياً، متجهتين إلى عمق الأراضي الأوكرانية»، مبينة أن طائرتين تجاريتين كانتا متجهتين من باريس وبرشلونة إلى كيشيناو حُوِّل مسارهما إلى رومانيا، كما أحجمت طائرة أخرى عن الإقلاع من كيشيناو مؤقتاً.


وذكرت وزارة الدفاع المولدوفية في بيان أن المجال الجوي المولدوفي أغلِق مؤقتاً لنحو ساعة و10 دقائق، بين الساعة 22:43 و23:53 كإجراء طارئ، بعدما حلقت طائرتان مسيّرتان مجهولتان بشكل غير قانوني فوق الأراضي الوطنية، وشكّلتا تهديداً مباشراً لسلامة الطيران، مضيفة أن المسيّرتين من طراز «غيربيرا» الروسي، ولم ترصدهما أجهزة الرادار المولدوفية، لكن سلطات الحدود الأوكرانية أكدت توغلهما.


وأعربت الوزارة عن إدانة مولدوفا بشدة هذه الأعمال غير المشروعة والخطيرة، التي عرّضت سلامة الرحلات المدنية والأرواح للخطر، واصفةً هذه الانتهاكات بأنها «أعمال عدائية للترهيب وزعزعة الاستقرار».


واستدعت وزارة الخارجية في مولدوفا السفير الروسي أوليغ أوزيروف مراراً على خلفية هذه الحوادث، فيما ندّدت الرئيسة مايا ساندو على منصة «X» بالضربات الروسية على أوكرانيا ليل (الجمعة-السبت) مُشيرة إلى أن الهجوم العنيف الذي وقع الساعة العاشرة صباحاً لا يتناسب مع لغة الدبلوماسية ولا لغة دولة تدّعي التفاوض من أجل السلام.


وأضافت: «في طريقها لقتل المدنيين، انتهكت الطائرات الروسية المسيّرة المجال الجوي المولدوفي مرة أخرى، ونُدين هذه الهجمات وندعم أوكرانيا».