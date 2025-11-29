كشفت السلطات في مولدوفا، اليوم (السبت)، عن دخول طائرتين مسيّرتين روسيتين المجال الجوي للبلاد.
وقالت وزارة الداخلية في مولدوفا إنها رصدت طائرتين مسيّرتين روسيتين تحلقان فوق أراضي مولدوفا، ما أدى إلى إغلاق المجال الجوي للبلاد، مضيفة في بيان أن الطائرتين حلقتا لاحقاً داخل أوكرانيا.
وأشارت إلى أنه في سياق هذا الحادث الذي شكل تهديداً خطيراً على سلامة الطيران، فقد أُغلِق المجال الجوي لمولدوفا لمدة ساعة و10 دقائق من الساعة 22:43 إلى 23:53 بناءً على أوامر من هيئة الطيران المدني.
وأضافت: «لم يتم رصد أي أجسام أو حطام أو عناصر تُشكل خطراً على السكان، وغادرت الطائرتان المسيّرتان المجال الجوي الوطني نهائياً، متجهتين إلى عمق الأراضي الأوكرانية»، مبينة أن طائرتين تجاريتين كانتا متجهتين من باريس وبرشلونة إلى كيشيناو حُوِّل مسارهما إلى رومانيا، كما أحجمت طائرة أخرى عن الإقلاع من كيشيناو مؤقتاً.
وذكرت وزارة الدفاع المولدوفية في بيان أن المجال الجوي المولدوفي أغلِق مؤقتاً لنحو ساعة و10 دقائق، بين الساعة 22:43 و23:53 كإجراء طارئ، بعدما حلقت طائرتان مسيّرتان مجهولتان بشكل غير قانوني فوق الأراضي الوطنية، وشكّلتا تهديداً مباشراً لسلامة الطيران، مضيفة أن المسيّرتين من طراز «غيربيرا» الروسي، ولم ترصدهما أجهزة الرادار المولدوفية، لكن سلطات الحدود الأوكرانية أكدت توغلهما.
وأعربت الوزارة عن إدانة مولدوفا بشدة هذه الأعمال غير المشروعة والخطيرة، التي عرّضت سلامة الرحلات المدنية والأرواح للخطر، واصفةً هذه الانتهاكات بأنها «أعمال عدائية للترهيب وزعزعة الاستقرار».
واستدعت وزارة الخارجية في مولدوفا السفير الروسي أوليغ أوزيروف مراراً على خلفية هذه الحوادث، فيما ندّدت الرئيسة مايا ساندو على منصة «X» بالضربات الروسية على أوكرانيا ليل (الجمعة-السبت) مُشيرة إلى أن الهجوم العنيف الذي وقع الساعة العاشرة صباحاً لا يتناسب مع لغة الدبلوماسية ولا لغة دولة تدّعي التفاوض من أجل السلام.
وأضافت: «في طريقها لقتل المدنيين، انتهكت الطائرات الروسية المسيّرة المجال الجوي المولدوفي مرة أخرى، ونُدين هذه الهجمات وندعم أوكرانيا».
The authorities in Moldova revealed today (Saturday) the entry of two Russian drones into the country's airspace.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs in Moldova stated that it detected two Russian drones flying over Moldovan territory, which led to the closure of the country's airspace. It added in a statement that the two drones later flew into Ukraine.
It noted that in the context of this incident, which posed a serious threat to aviation safety, Moldova's airspace was closed for one hour and ten minutes from 22:43 to 23:53 based on orders from the Civil Aviation Authority.
It added: "No objects, debris, or elements posing a danger to the population were detected, and the two drones left the national airspace entirely, heading deep into Ukrainian territory." It indicated that two commercial flights heading from Paris and Barcelona to Chișinău were redirected to Romania, and another plane temporarily refrained from taking off from Chișinău.
The Moldovan Ministry of Defense stated in a statement that Moldovan airspace was temporarily closed for about one hour and ten minutes, between 22:43 and 23:53 as an emergency measure, after two unidentified drones illegally flew over national territory, posing a direct threat to aviation safety. It added that the drones were of the Russian "Gerbera" model and were not detected by Moldovan radar, but Ukrainian border authorities confirmed their incursion.
The ministry strongly condemned these illegal and dangerous acts, which jeopardized the safety of civil flights and lives, describing these violations as "hostile acts of intimidation and destabilization."
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Moldova has repeatedly summoned Russian Ambassador Oleg Ozerov in light of these incidents, while President Maia Sandu condemned the Russian strikes on Ukraine on the platform "X," pointing out that the violent attack that occurred at ten o'clock in the morning is inconsistent with the language of diplomacy or the language of a state claiming to negotiate for peace.
She added: "In its path to kill civilians, Russian drones have once again violated Moldovan airspace, and we condemn these attacks and support Ukraine."