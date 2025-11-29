The authorities in Moldova revealed today (Saturday) the entry of two Russian drones into the country's airspace.



The Ministry of Internal Affairs in Moldova stated that it detected two Russian drones flying over Moldovan territory, which led to the closure of the country's airspace. It added in a statement that the two drones later flew into Ukraine.



It noted that in the context of this incident, which posed a serious threat to aviation safety, Moldova's airspace was closed for one hour and ten minutes from 22:43 to 23:53 based on orders from the Civil Aviation Authority.



It added: "No objects, debris, or elements posing a danger to the population were detected, and the two drones left the national airspace entirely, heading deep into Ukrainian territory." It indicated that two commercial flights heading from Paris and Barcelona to Chișinău were redirected to Romania, and another plane temporarily refrained from taking off from Chișinău.



The Moldovan Ministry of Defense stated in a statement that Moldovan airspace was temporarily closed for about one hour and ten minutes, between 22:43 and 23:53 as an emergency measure, after two unidentified drones illegally flew over national territory, posing a direct threat to aviation safety. It added that the drones were of the Russian "Gerbera" model and were not detected by Moldovan radar, but Ukrainian border authorities confirmed their incursion.



The ministry strongly condemned these illegal and dangerous acts, which jeopardized the safety of civil flights and lives, describing these violations as "hostile acts of intimidation and destabilization."



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Moldova has repeatedly summoned Russian Ambassador Oleg Ozerov in light of these incidents, while President Maia Sandu condemned the Russian strikes on Ukraine on the platform "X," pointing out that the violent attack that occurred at ten o'clock in the morning is inconsistent with the language of diplomacy or the language of a state claiming to negotiate for peace.



She added: "In its path to kill civilians, Russian drones have once again violated Moldovan airspace, and we condemn these attacks and support Ukraine."