Amid an extensive investigation into a suspected coup attempt to overthrow President Ilham Aliyev, police in Azerbaijan raided the home of Ali Kerimli today (Saturday), the leader of one of the main opposition parties in the country.



Western media reported a government source stating that the action taken against Kerimli, who has led the Azerbaijan Popular Front Party since 2000, is related to an ongoing criminal case against Ramiz Mehdiyev, a longtime ally of former President Heydar Aliyev, who led Azerbaijan until shortly before his death in 2003.



The source explained that authorities believe Mehdiyev was providing funding to Kerimli, who, along with Mehdiyev, joined Heydar Aliyev's government as head of the presidential administration during the early years of the government in 1994.



Seymur Hazi, one of Kerimli's deputies, noted that two members of the Azerbaijan Popular Front Party, Faig Amirli and Mohammad Ibrahim, were also arrested today, and the Azerbaijani State Security Service is refusing to comment on the search operation.



Ilham Aliyev, the son of Heydar, dismissed Mehdiyev in 2019, which was seen at the time as a move to distance officials appointed during his father's tenure.



A court in Baku placed Mehdiyev (87 years old) under house arrest for four months last month after he was accused of crimes including attempts to seize power.



Kerimli has been arrested several times in connection with organizing protests in Azerbaijan, a country rich in oil and gas that has faced criticism from Western governments for its human rights record.