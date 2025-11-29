وسط تحقيق موسع بشأن محاولة انقلاب مشتبه بها للإطاحة بالرئيس إلهام علييف، داهمت الشرطة في أذربيجان، اليوم (السبت)، منزل علي كريملي، زعيم أحد أحزاب المعارضة الرئيسية في البلاد.


ونقلت وسائل إعلام غربية عن مصدر في الحكومة قوله إن الإجراء المتخذ بحق كريملي، الذي يقود حزب الجبهة الشعبية الأذربيجانية منذ عام 2000، مرتبط بقضية جنائية قائمة ضد رامز مهدييف، وهو حليف قديم للرئيس السابق حيدر علييف، الذي قاد أذربيجان حتى وقت قصير قبل وفاته في 2003.


وأوضح المصدر أن السلطات تعتقد أن مهدييف كان يقدم تمويلاً لكريملي الذي انضم ومهدييف إلى حكومة حيدر علييف رئيساً لديوان الرئاسة خلال السنوات الأولى من ولاية الحكومة في 1994.


وأشار سيمور هازي، أحد نواب كريملي، إلى أن اثنين من أعضاء حزب الجبهة الشعبية الأذربيجانية، وهما فائق أميرلي، ومحمد إبراهيم، اعتُقلا أيضاً اليوم، ويرفض جهاز أمن الدولة الأذربيجاني التعليق على عملية التفتيش.


وكان إلهام علييف، نجل حيدر، أقال مهدييف في 2019، فيما اعتُبر في ذلك الوقت خطوة تهدف إلى إبعاد المسؤولين الذين جرى تعيينهم خلال فترة ولاية والده.


ووضعت محكمة في باكو الشهر الماضي مهدييف (87 عاماً) قيد الإقامة الجبرية لمدة أربعة أشهر، بعد اتهامه بارتكاب جرائم منها محاولات للاستيلاء على السلطة.


واعتُقل كريملي عدة مرات في ما يتعلق بتنظيم احتجاجات في أذربيجان، الدولة الغنية بالنفط والغاز التي تتعرض لانتقادات من قبل حكومات غربية، بسبب سجلها في مجال حقوق الإنسان.