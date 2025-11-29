While the Ministry of Health in Gaza revealed that the number of civilian casualties from Israeli airstrikes has exceeded 70,000, the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates called today (Saturday) for strengthening international solidarity with Palestine, and for rejecting the silence and inaction that have obscured accountability for Israel's crimes.



For its part, the Palestinian Ministry of Health stated that the death toll from the Israeli aggression on Gaza has risen to 70,100 people, noting that 354 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire since the ceasefire came into effect.



The ministry clarified that two bodies arrived at hospitals in the Gaza Strip in the past 48 hours, one of which was recovered from under the rubble, confirming that the increase in the death toll is due to the inclusion of data from 299 bodies after processing and approval by the relevant authorities.



On another note, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) announced today that it has recorded approximately 9,300 cases of severe malnutrition among children under the age of five in the Gaza Strip during October.



The organization stated in a statement that the high levels of malnutrition continue to endanger the lives and well-being of children in the Gaza Strip, a situation exacerbated by the onset of winter, which accelerates the spread of diseases and increases the risk of death among the most vulnerable children.



Palestinian media reported that the head of the information unit at the Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip, Zaher Al-Wahidi, indicated that the UNICEF report reflects the lack of improvement in the conditions in the sector.