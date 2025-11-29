فيما كشفت وزارة الصحة في غزة تجاوز قتلى الغارات الإسرائيلية من المدنيين الـ70 ألف مدني، دعت وزارة الخارجية والمغتربين الفلسطينية، اليوم (السبت)، إلى تعزيز التضامن الدولي مع فلسطين، ورفض الصمت والتقاعس الذي غيّب مساءلة إسرائيل على جرائمها.


بدورها، قالت وزارة الصحة الفلسطينية إن عدد القتلى في العدوان الإسرائيلي على غزة ارتفع إلى 70,100 شخص، موضحة أن 354 فلسطينياً قُتلوا بنيران إسرائيلية منذ سريان وقف إطلاق النار.


وأوضحت الوزارة أن جثتين وصلتا إلى مستشفيات قطاع غزة في الساعات الـ48 الماضية، إحداهما انتُشلت من تحت الأنقاض، مؤكدة أن الارتفاع في حصيلة القتلى يعود إلى إدراج بيانات 299 جثة بعد معالجتها واعتمادها من الجهات المختصة.


من جهة أخرى، أعلنت منظمة الأمم المتحدة للطفولة (يونيسف) اليوم تسجيل نحو 9300 حالة سوء تغذية حاد لدى أطفال دون سن الخامسة في قطاع غزة خلال أكتوبر الفائت.


وقالت المنظمة في بيان إن مستويات سوء التغذية المرتفعة لا تزال تُعرّض حياة الأطفال ورفاههم في قطاع غزة للخطر، ويتفاقم ذلك مع حلول فصل الشتاء الذي يُسرّع انتشار الأمراض ويزيد من خطر الوفاة بين الأطفال الأكثر ضعفاً.


ونقلت وسائل إعلام فلسطينية عن رئيس وحدة المعلومات في وزارة الصحة بقطاع غزة زاهر الوحيدي أن تقرير اليونيسيف يدل على عدم تحسن الأوضاع بالقطاع.