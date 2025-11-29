فاز سياسي ناميبي يدعى أدولف هتلر بإعادة انتخابه للمرة الخامسة لعضوية مجلس بلدي كبير في ناميبيا. لكنه اضطر أن يغيِّر اسمه!

وتمسك أدولف هتلر أونونا، البالغ من العمر 57 عاماً، بأنه ليس له أي اهتمام بالهيمنة، والإبادة الجماعية، وهما صفتان تلصقان دوماً بالديكتاتور النازي أدولف هتلر، الذي تسبب في اندلاع الحرب العالمية الثانية. وأضاف أن والده لم يكن يعرف شيئاً عن فظائع هتلر عندما اختار أن يسميه عليه. وأبلغ أونونا صحيفة «ذا ناميبيان» بأنه قرر تغيير أوراقه الثبوتية، مُسقطاً اسمه الوسيط (هتلر). وقال: أدولف هتلر ليس اسمي.

أنا أدولف أونونا. وزاد: رأيت في الماضي أشخاصاً ينادونني أدولف هتلر، ويحاولون أن يشبِّهوني بشخص لا أعرفه. وظل اسم أدولف هتلر الناميبي مثار اهتمام دولي منذ سنوات عدة. وقال إنه تعب من اضطراره كل مرة إلى الشرح والتوضيح. وأضاف أنه ظل طوال طفولته يعتقد أن اسمه عادي كبقية الأسماء. لكنه عندما فاز في انتخابات المجلس المحلي في عام 2020 تغير الوضع مع اهتمام الصحافة العالمية.

وأكد أنه ليست له صلة بالأيديولوجية النازية، ولم يكن يعرف أن هتلر كان يريد غزو دول العالم. وأوضح أن شعبيته كبيرة في دائرته الانتخابية. وقال إن شهرته المحلية لم تأتِ من اسمه، بل من واقع عطائه في تنظيم شعب جنوب غرب أفريقيا، الذي ينتمي إليه. ويذكر أن الأسماء الألمانية شائعة في ناميبيا، التي كانت مستعمرة ألمانية منذ العام 1884. وبعد الحرب العالمية الأولى تم وضع «جنوب غرب أفريقيا الألمانية» تحت سيطرة جنوب أفريقيا، إلى أن نالت ناميبيا استقلالها في عام 1990.