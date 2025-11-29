فاز سياسي ناميبي يدعى أدولف هتلر بإعادة انتخابه للمرة الخامسة لعضوية مجلس بلدي كبير في ناميبيا. لكنه اضطر أن يغيِّر اسمه!
وتمسك أدولف هتلر أونونا، البالغ من العمر 57 عاماً، بأنه ليس له أي اهتمام بالهيمنة، والإبادة الجماعية، وهما صفتان تلصقان دوماً بالديكتاتور النازي أدولف هتلر، الذي تسبب في اندلاع الحرب العالمية الثانية. وأضاف أن والده لم يكن يعرف شيئاً عن فظائع هتلر عندما اختار أن يسميه عليه. وأبلغ أونونا صحيفة «ذا ناميبيان» بأنه قرر تغيير أوراقه الثبوتية، مُسقطاً اسمه الوسيط (هتلر). وقال: أدولف هتلر ليس اسمي.
أنا أدولف أونونا. وزاد: رأيت في الماضي أشخاصاً ينادونني أدولف هتلر، ويحاولون أن يشبِّهوني بشخص لا أعرفه. وظل اسم أدولف هتلر الناميبي مثار اهتمام دولي منذ سنوات عدة. وقال إنه تعب من اضطراره كل مرة إلى الشرح والتوضيح. وأضاف أنه ظل طوال طفولته يعتقد أن اسمه عادي كبقية الأسماء. لكنه عندما فاز في انتخابات المجلس المحلي في عام 2020 تغير الوضع مع اهتمام الصحافة العالمية.
وأكد أنه ليست له صلة بالأيديولوجية النازية، ولم يكن يعرف أن هتلر كان يريد غزو دول العالم. وأوضح أن شعبيته كبيرة في دائرته الانتخابية. وقال إن شهرته المحلية لم تأتِ من اسمه، بل من واقع عطائه في تنظيم شعب جنوب غرب أفريقيا، الذي ينتمي إليه. ويذكر أن الأسماء الألمانية شائعة في ناميبيا، التي كانت مستعمرة ألمانية منذ العام 1884. وبعد الحرب العالمية الأولى تم وضع «جنوب غرب أفريقيا الألمانية» تحت سيطرة جنوب أفريقيا، إلى أن نالت ناميبيا استقلالها في عام 1990.
A Namibian politician named Adolf Hitler has been re-elected for the fifth time to a major municipal council in Namibia. However, he had to change his name!
Adolf Hitler Unona, 57 years old, insists that he has no interest in domination or genocide, two traits that are always associated with the Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler, who caused the outbreak of World War II. He added that his father knew nothing of Hitler's atrocities when he chose to name him after him. Unona told The Namibian newspaper that he decided to change his identification documents, dropping his middle name (Hitler). He said: Adolf Hitler is not my name.
I am Adolf Unona. He added: I have seen people in the past call me Adolf Hitler, trying to compare me to someone I do not know. The name Adolf Hitler from Namibia has been a subject of international interest for several years. He said he is tired of having to explain and clarify every time. He added that throughout his childhood, he believed his name was as ordinary as other names. But when he won the local council elections in 2020, the situation changed with global media attention.
He confirmed that he has no connection to Nazi ideology and did not know that Hitler wanted to invade countries around the world. He explained that he is quite popular in his electoral constituency. He said that his local fame did not come from his name, but from his contributions to organizing the people of South West Africa, to which he belongs. It is worth noting that German names are common in Namibia, which was a German colony since 1884. After World War I, "German South West Africa" was placed under the control of South Africa until Namibia gained its independence in 1990.