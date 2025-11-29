A Namibian politician named Adolf Hitler has been re-elected for the fifth time to a major municipal council in Namibia. However, he had to change his name!

Adolf Hitler Unona, 57 years old, insists that he has no interest in domination or genocide, two traits that are always associated with the Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler, who caused the outbreak of World War II. He added that his father knew nothing of Hitler's atrocities when he chose to name him after him. Unona told The Namibian newspaper that he decided to change his identification documents, dropping his middle name (Hitler). He said: Adolf Hitler is not my name.

I am Adolf Unona. He added: I have seen people in the past call me Adolf Hitler, trying to compare me to someone I do not know. The name Adolf Hitler from Namibia has been a subject of international interest for several years. He said he is tired of having to explain and clarify every time. He added that throughout his childhood, he believed his name was as ordinary as other names. But when he won the local council elections in 2020, the situation changed with global media attention.

He confirmed that he has no connection to Nazi ideology and did not know that Hitler wanted to invade countries around the world. He explained that he is quite popular in his electoral constituency. He said that his local fame did not come from his name, but from his contributions to organizing the people of South West Africa, to which he belongs. It is worth noting that German names are common in Namibia, which was a German colony since 1884. After World War I, "German South West Africa" was placed under the control of South Africa until Namibia gained its independence in 1990.