A Belgian newspaper reported that the foreign policy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia aims to achieve the national interests of the kingdom in a changing world in terms of global power dynamics.



The newspaper "Brussels Morning," in an article titled "Vision 2030 and Its Impact on Saudi Arabia's Foreign Relations," stated that the kingdom pursues a strategy of traditional multi-alliance, by maintaining strong alliances with major global powers, particularly with the United States, while simultaneously trying to expand its partnerships with other major international powers, such as China, Russia, and the European Union. It added that the goals of Saudi foreign policy focus on regional stability, diplomatic mediation, diversifying economic sources away from oil income dependency, and maintaining Saudi sovereignty independence regarding its international dealings. "Brussels Morning" pointed out that Saudi foreign policy is based on establishing pragmatic multi-party axes, allowing the kingdom to engage with multiple global powers to enhance geopolitical resilience and avoid over-reliance on any single party. It stated that the Saudi-American alliance, which has lasted for 90 years, remains a cornerstone, especially in the fields of security and defense cooperation. The kingdom has expanded the scope of its alliances with other international powers, indicating its recognition of the multipolar global system. Its engagement with both emerging and established economies has strengthened cooperation in energy, finance, and technology.



This multilateral diplomacy would enable the kingdom to protect its national interests in a world characterized by geopolitical ambiguity and uncertainty. It has also made Saudi Arabia a key international player that cannot be ignored. The Belgian newspaper observed that the essence of the kingdom's foreign relations strategy lies in a sincere commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East, especially as Saudi Arabia advocates against aggression towards states, non-interference in the affairs of nations, and respect for state sovereignty. Additionally, Saudi Arabia is increasingly adopting a balanced role concerning security challenges, aiming to contain threats and promote stability, which is considered a critical factor for achieving its development and interests.



The newspaper added that diversifying the economy away from reliance solely on oil income is one of the main drivers of Saudi foreign policy; the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia uses its diplomatic relations to promote oil diplomacy aimed at stabilizing oil markets through investments in renewable energy and modern technology. Furthermore, the leadership of the Islamic world, which is held by the kingdom, is considered a "soft power" that Saudi Arabia utilizes, alongside its diplomatic and economic efforts, to enhance its influence in Asia, Africa, and beyond.