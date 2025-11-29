كتبت صحيفة بلجيكية أن السياسة الخارجية للمملكة العربية السعودية تهدف إلى تحقيق المصالح الوطنية للمملكة في عالم متغير من حيث ديناميات القوة العالمية.


وذكرت صحيفة «بروكسل مورنينغ»، في مقال بعنوان «رؤية 2030 وأثرها في العلاقات الخارجية للسعودية»، أن المملكة تنتهج إستراتيجية تعدد التحالفات التقليدية، من خلال الحفاظ على تحالفات قوية مع القوى العالمية الكبرى، خصوصاً مع الولايات المتحدة، وفي الوقت نفسه تحاول توسيع نطاق شراكاتها مع القوى الدولية الكبرى، مثل الصين، وروسيا، والاتحاد الأوروبي. وزادت أن أهداف السياسة الخارجية السعودية تركّز على الاستقرار الإقليمي، والوساطات الدبلوماسية، وتنويع مصادر الاقتصاد بعيداً عن إدمان الدخل النفطي، والحفاظ على استقلال السيادة السعودية في ما يتعلق بتعاملاتها الدولية. وأشارت «بروكسل مورنينغ» إلى أن السياسة الخارجية السعودية تقوم على إقامة محاور براغماتيكية متعددة الأطراف، بحيث تتعامل المملكة مع قوى عالمية متعددة لتعزيز المرونة الجيوبوليتيكية، وتفادي الاعتماد أكثر مما يلزم على طرف فحسب. وقالت إن التحالف السعودي الأمريكي المستمر منذ 90 عاماً يظل حجر الزاوية، خصوصاً في مجالي التعاون الأمني والدفاعي. وعززت المملكة نطاق تحالفاتها مع قوى دولية أخرى، ما ينمُّ عن إدراك المملكة أن النظام العالمي متعدد الأقطاب. وأدى تعاملها مع اقتصادات ناشئة وعريقة إلى تعزيز التعاون في مجالات الطاقة، والتمويل، والتكنولوجيا.


ومن شأن تلك الدبلوماسية المتعددة الأطراف أن تتيح للمملكة حماية مصالحها الوطنية في عالم تتسم فيه الجيوبولوتيكا بالضبابية والغموض. كما أنها أضحت بفضل ذلك لاعباً دولياً رئيسياً يستحيل تجاهله. ورأت الصحيفة البلجيكية أن جوهر إستراتيجية العلاقات الخارجية للمملكة يتمثل في التزام صادق بالسلام والاستقرار في الشرق الأوسط، خصوصاً أن السعودية تدعو إلى عدم الاعتداء على الدول، وعدم التدخل في شؤون الدول، واحترام سيادة الدول. كما أن السعودية تنتهج بشكل متزايد دوراً متوازناً في ما يتعلق بالتحديات الأمنية، بهدف احتواء التهديدات، وتشجيع الاستقرار الذي يعتبر عاملاً حاسماً لتحقيق تنميتها ومصالحها.


وأضافت الصحيفة أن تنويع الاقتصاد بعيداً عن الاعتماد على دخل النفط وحده يعد أحد المحركات الأساسية للسياسة الخارجية السعودية؛ إذ إن المملكة العربية السعودية تستخدم علاقاتها الدبلوماسية لتشجيع الدبلوماسية النفطية الهادفة لتحقيق الاستقرار في أسواق النفط، من خلال الاستثمارات في الطاقة المتجددة، والتكنولوجيا الحديثة. كما أن زعامة العالم الإسلامي، التي تنعقد للمملكة، تعتبر «قوة ناعمة» تستخدمها المملكة، جنباً إلى جنب مساعيها الدبلوماسية والاقتصادية، لتعزيز نفوذها في آسيا، وأفريقيا، وما وراءهما.