في تغريدة صادمة عبر منصة «إكس»، أفاد السياسي البريطاني البارز جيم فيرغسون، مؤسس منظمة «فريدم تراين إنترناشونال» السفير الدولي لحزب «أدفانس يوكي»، بأن اللحظة المنتظرة لنهاية الرئيس الأوكراني قد حلت أخيراً: «زيلينسكي انتهى، والغربيون يقطعون صلته».
الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي

ووصف فيرغسون الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي، الذي كان «نجماً مدللاً في الإعلام ودمية مثالية للقوى العالمية وأحد أهم أوراق الغرب»، بأنه «يُضحى به اليوم بعد أن أدى وظيفته» في الحرب دون تحقيق النصر المتوقع من الناتو.

وأضاف فيرغسون في منشوره الذي حصد أكثر من 3 ملايين مشاهدة في ساعات: «سلطات مكافحة الفساد داهمت مكتبه الخاص في كييف، وحلفاؤه الأقرب يفرون من البلاد، ويُزعم أن أموالاً مسربة من قطاع الطاقة بينما كان الأوكرانيون العاديون يجلسون في الظلام أثناء الضربات الروسية».

أوروبا تخطط لما بعد زيلينسكي

وتابع السياسي البريطاني الشهير أن «هذه ليست فضيحة صغيرة، بل الشباك يضيق، والآلة العالمية التي رسمته... تفككه الآن، لأن الحرب لم تسر كما وعد الناتو، والدعم الغربي انهار، وأنابيب غسل الأموال مكشوفة، وأوروبا بدأت التخطيط لما بعد زيلينسكي».

واستمر فيرغسون في تحليله الحاد: «السؤال الآن: إلى أين سيركض؟ أم سيُمحى قبل أن يتكلم؟ قائد يائس مغمور في فضيحة، مع مليارات غير محاسب عليها وخدمات الاستخبارات الأجنبية تحيط به... هكذا تنتهي أصول الغربيين: ليس بالتصفيق، بل بالأصفاد أو المنفى أو الصمت».

تأتي هذه التصريحات في ذروة «عملية ميداس»، التحقيق الأكبر في تاريخ أوكرانيا منذ الغزو الروسي، الذي كشف شبكة فساد بقيادة صديق زيلينسكي المقرب تيمور مينديتش، الذي هرب إلى إسرائيل قبل المداهمات.

فضيحة عملية ميداس

في 10 نوفمبر، أعلن المكتب الوطني لمكافحة الفساد والنيابة المتخصصة لمكافحة الفساد في أوكرانيا إطلاق «عملية ميداس»، وهي تحقيق دام 15 شهراً كشف شبكة فساد هائلة في قطاع الطاقة، أسفرت عن غسل أكثر من 100 مليون دولار أمريكي من شركة «إنيرغواتوم» الحكومية للطاقة النووية.

وكشفت الشبكة، التي شملت أكثر من 70 مداهمة و1000 ساعة تسجيلات سرية، رشاوى تتراوح بين 10 إلى 15% من قيمة العقود، ما أدى إلى تفاقم انقطاع الكهرباء أثناء الهجمات الروسية، بينما يعاني المدنيون في الظلام.

وأعلن زيلينسكي دعمه للتحقيقات، لكنه يواجه ضغوطاً داخلية وخارجية، مع تراجع الدعم الأمريكي ومطالب بتشكيل حكومة وحدة وطنية من المعارضة، بما في ذلك بيترو بوروشينكو السابق.