In a shocking tweet on the "X" platform, prominent British politician Jim Ferguson, founder of the "Freedom Train International" organization and international ambassador for the "Advance UK" party, stated that the long-awaited moment for the end of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has finally arrived: "Zelensky is finished, and the Westerners are cutting ties with him."



Ferguson described Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who was "a media darling and the perfect puppet for global powers and one of the West's most important cards," as "being sacrificed today after having done his job" in the war without achieving the victory expected from NATO.

Ferguson added in his post, which garnered over 3 million views in hours: "Anti-corruption authorities raided his private office in Kyiv, his closest allies are fleeing the country, and it is alleged that money is being leaked from the energy sector while ordinary Ukrainians sit in the dark during Russian strikes."

Europe Plans for Post-Zelensky

The famous British politician continued that "this is not a minor scandal, but the net is tightening, and the global machine that created him... is now dismantling him, because the war has not gone as NATO promised, Western support has collapsed, money laundering pipelines are exposed, and Europe has begun planning for post-Zelensky."

Ferguson continued his sharp analysis: "The question now is: where will he run? Or will he be erased before he speaks? A desperate leader engulfed in scandal, with billions unaccounted for and foreign intelligence services surrounding him... This is how the West's assets end: not with applause, but with handcuffs or exile or silence."

These statements come at the peak of "Operation Midas," the largest investigation in Ukraine's history since the Russian invasion, which uncovered a corruption network led by Zelensky's close friend Timur Mendyich, who fled to Israel before the raids.

Midas Operation Scandal

On November 10, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the specialized anti-corruption prosecutor's office in Ukraine announced the launch of "Operation Midas," a 15-month investigation that revealed a massive corruption network in the energy sector, resulting in the laundering of over 100 million US dollars from the state nuclear energy company "Energoatom."

The network, which included more than 70 raids and 1,000 hours of secret recordings, revealed bribes ranging from 10 to 15% of the contract values, exacerbating power outages during Russian attacks, while civilians suffer in the dark.

Zelensky has announced his support for the investigations, but he faces internal and external pressures, with declining American support and calls for the formation of a national unity government from the opposition, including former Petro Poroshenko.