تسبب قصف روسي عنيف على العاصمة الأوكرانية كييف في انقطاع الكهرباء عن نحو 600 ألف شخص. وقال مسؤولون إن طائرات مسيرة وصواريخ روسية هاجمت العاصمة الأوكرانية كييف، في ساعة مبكرة من صباح، اليوم (السبت)، ما أدى إلى سقوط قتيل وعدة إصابات، وسط دوي انفجارات وتساقط حطام طائرات مسيرة.


هجوم على شبكة الكهرباء


وأكد رئيس الإدارة العسكرية في كييف تيمور تكاتشينكو وقوع غارات على 6 مواقع، لافتاً إلى تضرر مبانٍ سكنية وبنايات أخرى في المدينة التي يبلغ عدد سكانها 3 ملايين نسمة.


وقال إن «طائرات مسيرة روسية تحلق فوق المدينة، والدفاعات الجوية ترد. مواقع عدة استهدفت في محيط العاصمة»، وندد بالهجوم، معتبراً أنه محاولة من الروس لإرهاب السكان المدنيين.


وأعلن عمدة كييف فيتالي كليتشكو انقطاع الكهرباء عن بعض مناطق العاصمة. وكتب في قناته على "تليغرام": "الجزء الغربي من كييف حالياً بدون كهرباء. يعمل مهندسو الطاقة على استعادة إمدادات الطاقة. وحذر السكان بضرورة البقاء في الملاجئ أثناء الهجوم.


وأفادت وزارة الطاقة الأوكرانية، اليوم، بأن أكثر من 600 ألف مستهلك يعانون من انقطاع الكهرباء بعد هجوم روسي ليلاً على شبكة الطاقة.


وأظهرت صور نُشرت على الإنترنت مبنى سكنياً واحداً على الأقل تشتعل فيه النيران وطواقم الإنقاذ تعمل بجانب المباني المتضررة وفي شوارع يتناثر فيها الحطام.


هجوم مسيرات أوكرانية


وأصيب شخصان في مقاطعة فولغوغراد الروسية، إضافةً لتضرر مستودع وعدد من المباني السكنية، جراء هجوم مسيرات أوكرانية، وفق مأ أعلنت إدارة المقاطعة نقلاً عن الحاكم أندريه بوتشاروف.


وقال بوتشاروف إن أنظمة الدفاع الجوي التابعة لوزارة الدفاع الروسية تصدت لهجوم إرهابي شنته طائرات مسيرة على مرافق البنية التحتية المدنية في مقاطعة فولغوغراد، ما أدى لإصابة شخصين وتضرر مستودع.


وفي وقت سابق، تعرضت كييف لهجوم ليلي آخر بطائرات مسيرة وصواريخ روسية أدى إلى مقتل 7 أشخاص، وفق مسؤولين، واندلاع حرائق في أبنية سكنية.


مناقشات حول خطة السلام


وكانت وكالة "بلومبيرغ نيوز" نقلت أمس (الجمعة)، عن مصدر مطلع، أن وفداً أوكرانياً في طريقه إلى الولايات المتحدة لإجراء مزيد من المناقشات حول خطة السلام التي طرحها الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب.


ورجحت أن يجتمع الوفد الأوكراني، الذي يضم مسؤول الأمن الأوكراني الكبير رستم أوميروف والنائب الأول لوزير الخارجية سيرغي كيسليتسيا، مع المبعوث الأمريكي ستيف ويتكوف وصهر الرئيس جاريد كوشنر في فلوريدا.


وقال الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي في وقت سابق: إن محادثات بين مسؤولين أوكرانيين وأمريكيين بشأن التوصل إلى مقترحات لإنهاء الحرب مع روسيا ستجرى قريباً.


وأضاف زيلينسكي أن كبار المسؤولين الأوكرانيين من الجيش ووزارة الخارجية والمخابرات سيشاركون في المحادثات الرامية إلى وضع حد للصراع الذي يقترب من دخول عامه الرابع.