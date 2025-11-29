A heavy Russian bombardment on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, caused a power outage affecting around 600,000 people. Officials stated that Russian drones and missiles attacked the Ukrainian capital early this morning (Saturday), resulting in one death and several injuries, amid the sound of explosions and the debris of downed drones.



Attack on the Electricity Network



The head of the military administration in Kyiv, Tymur Tkachchenko, confirmed that strikes occurred at six locations, noting damage to residential buildings and other structures in the city, which has a population of 3 million.



He stated, "Russian drones are flying over the city, and air defenses are responding. Several sites were targeted in the vicinity of the capital," condemning the attack as an attempt by the Russians to terrorize the civilian population.



Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced a power outage in some areas of the capital. He wrote on his Telegram channel: "The western part of Kyiv is currently without electricity. Energy engineers are working to restore power supplies. He warned residents to stay in shelters during the attack.



The Ukrainian Ministry of Energy reported today that more than 600,000 consumers are experiencing power outages following a Russian attack on the energy grid overnight.



Images posted online showed at least one residential building on fire, with rescue crews working alongside damaged buildings and in streets littered with debris.



Ukrainian Drone Attack



Two people were injured in Russia's Volgograd region, along with damage to a warehouse and several residential buildings, due to a Ukrainian drone attack, according to the regional administration as reported by Governor Andrei Bocharov.



Bocharov stated that the air defense systems of the Russian Ministry of Defense repelled a terrorist attack launched by drones on civilian infrastructure facilities in the Volgograd region, resulting in two injuries and damage to a warehouse.



Earlier, Kyiv was subjected to another nighttime attack by Russian drones and missiles that resulted in the deaths of seven people, according to officials, and fires broke out in residential buildings.



Discussions on the Peace Plan



Bloomberg News reported yesterday (Friday) from a knowledgeable source that a Ukrainian delegation is on its way to the United States for further discussions on the peace plan proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.



It is expected that the Ukrainian delegation, which includes senior Ukrainian security official Rustem Umerov and First Deputy Foreign Minister Serhiy Kyslytsya, will meet with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner in Florida.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated earlier that talks between Ukrainian and American officials regarding proposals to end the war with Russia will take place soon.



Zelensky added that senior Ukrainian officials from the military, foreign ministry, and intelligence will participate in the discussions aimed at putting an end to the conflict, which is approaching its fourth year.