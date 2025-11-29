تسبب قصف روسي عنيف على العاصمة الأوكرانية كييف في انقطاع الكهرباء عن نحو 600 ألف شخص. وقال مسؤولون إن طائرات مسيرة وصواريخ روسية هاجمت العاصمة الأوكرانية كييف، في ساعة مبكرة من صباح، اليوم (السبت)، ما أدى إلى سقوط قتيل وعدة إصابات، وسط دوي انفجارات وتساقط حطام طائرات مسيرة.
هجوم على شبكة الكهرباء
وأكد رئيس الإدارة العسكرية في كييف تيمور تكاتشينكو وقوع غارات على 6 مواقع، لافتاً إلى تضرر مبانٍ سكنية وبنايات أخرى في المدينة التي يبلغ عدد سكانها 3 ملايين نسمة.
وقال إن «طائرات مسيرة روسية تحلق فوق المدينة، والدفاعات الجوية ترد. مواقع عدة استهدفت في محيط العاصمة»، وندد بالهجوم، معتبراً أنه محاولة من الروس لإرهاب السكان المدنيين.
وأعلن عمدة كييف فيتالي كليتشكو انقطاع الكهرباء عن بعض مناطق العاصمة. وكتب في قناته على "تليغرام": "الجزء الغربي من كييف حالياً بدون كهرباء. يعمل مهندسو الطاقة على استعادة إمدادات الطاقة. وحذر السكان بضرورة البقاء في الملاجئ أثناء الهجوم.
وأفادت وزارة الطاقة الأوكرانية، اليوم، بأن أكثر من 600 ألف مستهلك يعانون من انقطاع الكهرباء بعد هجوم روسي ليلاً على شبكة الطاقة.
وأظهرت صور نُشرت على الإنترنت مبنى سكنياً واحداً على الأقل تشتعل فيه النيران وطواقم الإنقاذ تعمل بجانب المباني المتضررة وفي شوارع يتناثر فيها الحطام.
هجوم مسيرات أوكرانية
وأصيب شخصان في مقاطعة فولغوغراد الروسية، إضافةً لتضرر مستودع وعدد من المباني السكنية، جراء هجوم مسيرات أوكرانية، وفق مأ أعلنت إدارة المقاطعة نقلاً عن الحاكم أندريه بوتشاروف.
وقال بوتشاروف إن أنظمة الدفاع الجوي التابعة لوزارة الدفاع الروسية تصدت لهجوم إرهابي شنته طائرات مسيرة على مرافق البنية التحتية المدنية في مقاطعة فولغوغراد، ما أدى لإصابة شخصين وتضرر مستودع.
وفي وقت سابق، تعرضت كييف لهجوم ليلي آخر بطائرات مسيرة وصواريخ روسية أدى إلى مقتل 7 أشخاص، وفق مسؤولين، واندلاع حرائق في أبنية سكنية.
مناقشات حول خطة السلام
وكانت وكالة "بلومبيرغ نيوز" نقلت أمس (الجمعة)، عن مصدر مطلع، أن وفداً أوكرانياً في طريقه إلى الولايات المتحدة لإجراء مزيد من المناقشات حول خطة السلام التي طرحها الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب.
ورجحت أن يجتمع الوفد الأوكراني، الذي يضم مسؤول الأمن الأوكراني الكبير رستم أوميروف والنائب الأول لوزير الخارجية سيرغي كيسليتسيا، مع المبعوث الأمريكي ستيف ويتكوف وصهر الرئيس جاريد كوشنر في فلوريدا.
وقال الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي في وقت سابق: إن محادثات بين مسؤولين أوكرانيين وأمريكيين بشأن التوصل إلى مقترحات لإنهاء الحرب مع روسيا ستجرى قريباً.
وأضاف زيلينسكي أن كبار المسؤولين الأوكرانيين من الجيش ووزارة الخارجية والمخابرات سيشاركون في المحادثات الرامية إلى وضع حد للصراع الذي يقترب من دخول عامه الرابع.
A heavy Russian bombardment on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, caused a power outage affecting around 600,000 people. Officials stated that Russian drones and missiles attacked the Ukrainian capital early this morning (Saturday), resulting in one death and several injuries, amid the sound of explosions and the debris of downed drones.
Attack on the Electricity Network
The head of the military administration in Kyiv, Tymur Tkachchenko, confirmed that strikes occurred at six locations, noting damage to residential buildings and other structures in the city, which has a population of 3 million.
He stated, "Russian drones are flying over the city, and air defenses are responding. Several sites were targeted in the vicinity of the capital," condemning the attack as an attempt by the Russians to terrorize the civilian population.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced a power outage in some areas of the capital. He wrote on his Telegram channel: "The western part of Kyiv is currently without electricity. Energy engineers are working to restore power supplies. He warned residents to stay in shelters during the attack.
The Ukrainian Ministry of Energy reported today that more than 600,000 consumers are experiencing power outages following a Russian attack on the energy grid overnight.
Images posted online showed at least one residential building on fire, with rescue crews working alongside damaged buildings and in streets littered with debris.
Ukrainian Drone Attack
Two people were injured in Russia's Volgograd region, along with damage to a warehouse and several residential buildings, due to a Ukrainian drone attack, according to the regional administration as reported by Governor Andrei Bocharov.
Bocharov stated that the air defense systems of the Russian Ministry of Defense repelled a terrorist attack launched by drones on civilian infrastructure facilities in the Volgograd region, resulting in two injuries and damage to a warehouse.
Earlier, Kyiv was subjected to another nighttime attack by Russian drones and missiles that resulted in the deaths of seven people, according to officials, and fires broke out in residential buildings.
Discussions on the Peace Plan
Bloomberg News reported yesterday (Friday) from a knowledgeable source that a Ukrainian delegation is on its way to the United States for further discussions on the peace plan proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.
It is expected that the Ukrainian delegation, which includes senior Ukrainian security official Rustem Umerov and First Deputy Foreign Minister Serhiy Kyslytsya, will meet with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner in Florida.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated earlier that talks between Ukrainian and American officials regarding proposals to end the war with Russia will take place soon.
Zelensky added that senior Ukrainian officials from the military, foreign ministry, and intelligence will participate in the discussions aimed at putting an end to the conflict, which is approaching its fourth year.