في خطوة صادمة أثارت جدلاً واسعاً، أعلنت وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية الجمعة وقف إصدار التأشيرات فوراً لحاملي جوازات السفر الأفغانية، وسط إجراءات صارمة لحماية الأمن القومي والسلامة العامة، حسب بيانها على «إكس». ويأتي هذا القرار بعد يوم واحد من حادثة إطلاق نار نفذها مواطن أفغاني على جنديين من الحرس الوطني في واشنطن، ما دفع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب للإعلان عن عزمه وقف الهجرة من «دول العالم الثالث» بصورة دائمة، مهدداً بإلغاء ملايين الطلبات الممنوحة وترحيل أي شخص لا يُقدّم «قيمة إضافية» للولايات المتحدة.

وقالت الخارجية الأمريكية في منشور على حسابها في «إكس»: «تتخذ الوزارة جميع الإجراءات اللازمة لحماية الأمن القومي الأمريكي والسلامة العامة».

وأعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب الخميس أنه يعتزم وقف الهجرة من دول العالم الثالث، بعد يوم من إطلاق مواطن أفغاني النار على جنديين من الحرس الوطني في واشنطن.

وكتب ترمب عبر وسائل التواصل «سأوقف الهجرة بصورة دائمة من كل دول العالم الثالث للسماح للنظام الأمريكي بالتعافي بشكل كامل»، مهدداً حتى بإلغاء «ملايين» الطلبات المقبولة التي مُنحت في عهد سلفه جو بايدن و«ترحيل أي شخص لا يقدم للولايات المتحدة قيمة إضافية».

ويشكل هذا المنشور الذي يحمل نبرة غاضبة تصعيداً في السياسة المعادية للهجرة التي ينتهجها ترمب في ولايته الثانية وترافقت مع حملة ترحيل لأعداد كبيرة من المهاجرين.

وكان ترمب أعلن في خطاب متلفز وفاة سارة بيكستروم، وهي أحد عنصرَي الحرس الوطني اللذين تعرضا لإطلاق نار قرب البيت الأبيض في هجوم نفذه، بحسب السلطات، أفغاني يبلغ 29 عاماً وصل إلى الولايات المتحدة عام 2021 بعد خدمته في صفوف الجيش الأمريكي في أفغانستان.

وأشار ترمب إلى أن الجندي الآخر الذي أُصيب «يُصارع الموت وفي حال حرجة جداً».

وقال مدير دائرة الهجرة جوزيف إدلو الخميس إنه «أمر بمراجعة شاملة ودقيقة لكل تصريح إقامة (غرين كارد) مُنح لأي مواطن أجنبي من الدول التي تشكل مصدراً للقلق».

وستُعاد مراجعة هذه التصاريح التي تمنح الإقامة الدائمة في الولايات المتحدة لمهاجرين من أفغانستان إضافة إلى 18 دولة أخرى بينها فنزويلا وهايتي وإيران.

وبحسب البيانات الرسمية، يتحدر أكثر من 1.6 مليون أجنبي من حاملي تصاريح الإقامة (غرين كارد)، أي ما يعادل 12% من المقيمين الدائمين، من إحدى هذه الدول.

وكشفت وزارة الأمن الداخلي الأمريكية، الجمعة، أن دول «العالم الثالث» التي قصدها ترمب في قراره الأخير بحظر استقبال المهاجرين منها هي 19 دولة مدرجة في قائمة لحظر السفر.

وتشمل الدول الـ19 كلاً من: ليبيا، والسودان، واليمن، والصومال، وإيران، وأفغانستان، وبورما (ميانمار)، وبوروندي، وتشاد، وكوبا، وجمهورية الكونغو، وغينيا الاستوائية، وإريتريا، وهايتي، ولاوس، وسيراليون، وتوغو، وتركمانستان، وفنزويلا.