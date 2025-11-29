في خطوة صادمة أثارت جدلاً واسعاً، أعلنت وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية الجمعة وقف إصدار التأشيرات فوراً لحاملي جوازات السفر الأفغانية، وسط إجراءات صارمة لحماية الأمن القومي والسلامة العامة، حسب بيانها على «إكس». ويأتي هذا القرار بعد يوم واحد من حادثة إطلاق نار نفذها مواطن أفغاني على جنديين من الحرس الوطني في واشنطن، ما دفع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب للإعلان عن عزمه وقف الهجرة من «دول العالم الثالث» بصورة دائمة، مهدداً بإلغاء ملايين الطلبات الممنوحة وترحيل أي شخص لا يُقدّم «قيمة إضافية» للولايات المتحدة.
وقالت الخارجية الأمريكية في منشور على حسابها في «إكس»: «تتخذ الوزارة جميع الإجراءات اللازمة لحماية الأمن القومي الأمريكي والسلامة العامة».
وأعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب الخميس أنه يعتزم وقف الهجرة من دول العالم الثالث، بعد يوم من إطلاق مواطن أفغاني النار على جنديين من الحرس الوطني في واشنطن.
وكتب ترمب عبر وسائل التواصل «سأوقف الهجرة بصورة دائمة من كل دول العالم الثالث للسماح للنظام الأمريكي بالتعافي بشكل كامل»، مهدداً حتى بإلغاء «ملايين» الطلبات المقبولة التي مُنحت في عهد سلفه جو بايدن و«ترحيل أي شخص لا يقدم للولايات المتحدة قيمة إضافية».
ويشكل هذا المنشور الذي يحمل نبرة غاضبة تصعيداً في السياسة المعادية للهجرة التي ينتهجها ترمب في ولايته الثانية وترافقت مع حملة ترحيل لأعداد كبيرة من المهاجرين.
وكان ترمب أعلن في خطاب متلفز وفاة سارة بيكستروم، وهي أحد عنصرَي الحرس الوطني اللذين تعرضا لإطلاق نار قرب البيت الأبيض في هجوم نفذه، بحسب السلطات، أفغاني يبلغ 29 عاماً وصل إلى الولايات المتحدة عام 2021 بعد خدمته في صفوف الجيش الأمريكي في أفغانستان.
وأشار ترمب إلى أن الجندي الآخر الذي أُصيب «يُصارع الموت وفي حال حرجة جداً».
وقال مدير دائرة الهجرة جوزيف إدلو الخميس إنه «أمر بمراجعة شاملة ودقيقة لكل تصريح إقامة (غرين كارد) مُنح لأي مواطن أجنبي من الدول التي تشكل مصدراً للقلق».
وستُعاد مراجعة هذه التصاريح التي تمنح الإقامة الدائمة في الولايات المتحدة لمهاجرين من أفغانستان إضافة إلى 18 دولة أخرى بينها فنزويلا وهايتي وإيران.
وبحسب البيانات الرسمية، يتحدر أكثر من 1.6 مليون أجنبي من حاملي تصاريح الإقامة (غرين كارد)، أي ما يعادل 12% من المقيمين الدائمين، من إحدى هذه الدول.
وكشفت وزارة الأمن الداخلي الأمريكية، الجمعة، أن دول «العالم الثالث» التي قصدها ترمب في قراره الأخير بحظر استقبال المهاجرين منها هي 19 دولة مدرجة في قائمة لحظر السفر.
وتشمل الدول الـ19 كلاً من: ليبيا، والسودان، واليمن، والصومال، وإيران، وأفغانستان، وبورما (ميانمار)، وبوروندي، وتشاد، وكوبا، وجمهورية الكونغو، وغينيا الاستوائية، وإريتريا، وهايتي، ولاوس، وسيراليون، وتوغو، وتركمانستان، وفنزويلا.
In a shocking move that sparked widespread controversy, the U.S. State Department announced on Friday the immediate suspension of visa issuance for holders of Afghan passports, amid strict measures to protect national security and public safety, according to its statement on "X". This decision comes just one day after a shooting incident carried out by an Afghan citizen against two National Guard soldiers in Washington, prompting U.S. President Donald Trump to announce his intention to permanently halt immigration from "third world countries," threatening to cancel millions of granted applications and deport anyone who does not provide "added value" to the United States.
The U.S. State Department stated in a post on its account on "X": "The department is taking all necessary measures to protect American national security and public safety."
President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he intends to halt immigration from third world countries, one day after an Afghan citizen shot two National Guard soldiers in Washington.
Trump wrote on social media, "I will permanently stop immigration from all third world countries to allow the American system to fully recover," even threatening to cancel "millions" of accepted applications granted during the tenure of his predecessor Joe Biden and "deport anyone who does not provide added value to the United States."
This post, which carries an angry tone, represents an escalation in Trump's anti-immigration policy during his second term, accompanied by a campaign to deport large numbers of immigrants.
Trump announced in a televised speech the death of Sarah Beckstrom, one of the two National Guard members who were shot near the White House in an attack carried out, according to authorities, by a 29-year-old Afghan who arrived in the United States in 2021 after serving in the U.S. military in Afghanistan.
Trump noted that the other injured soldier "is fighting for his life and is in very critical condition."
Joseph Edlow, the director of the immigration department, stated on Thursday that he "ordered a comprehensive and thorough review of every green card granted to any foreign citizen from countries that pose a concern."
These green cards, which grant permanent residency in the United States, will be reviewed for immigrants from Afghanistan as well as 18 other countries including Venezuela, Haiti, and Iran.
According to official data, more than 1.6 million foreign nationals holding green cards, equivalent to 12% of permanent residents, originate from one of these countries.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security revealed on Friday that the "third world" countries referred to by Trump in his recent decision to ban the reception of immigrants from them are 19 countries listed in a travel ban.
The 19 countries include: Libya, Sudan, Yemen, Somalia, Iran, Afghanistan, Burma (Myanmar), Burundi, Chad, Cuba, the Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela.