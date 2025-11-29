In a shocking move that sparked widespread controversy, the U.S. State Department announced on Friday the immediate suspension of visa issuance for holders of Afghan passports, amid strict measures to protect national security and public safety, according to its statement on "X". This decision comes just one day after a shooting incident carried out by an Afghan citizen against two National Guard soldiers in Washington, prompting U.S. President Donald Trump to announce his intention to permanently halt immigration from "third world countries," threatening to cancel millions of granted applications and deport anyone who does not provide "added value" to the United States.

The U.S. State Department stated in a post on its account on "X": "The department is taking all necessary measures to protect American national security and public safety."

President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he intends to halt immigration from third world countries, one day after an Afghan citizen shot two National Guard soldiers in Washington.

Trump wrote on social media, "I will permanently stop immigration from all third world countries to allow the American system to fully recover," even threatening to cancel "millions" of accepted applications granted during the tenure of his predecessor Joe Biden and "deport anyone who does not provide added value to the United States."

This post, which carries an angry tone, represents an escalation in Trump's anti-immigration policy during his second term, accompanied by a campaign to deport large numbers of immigrants.

Trump announced in a televised speech the death of Sarah Beckstrom, one of the two National Guard members who were shot near the White House in an attack carried out, according to authorities, by a 29-year-old Afghan who arrived in the United States in 2021 after serving in the U.S. military in Afghanistan.

Trump noted that the other injured soldier "is fighting for his life and is in very critical condition."

Joseph Edlow, the director of the immigration department, stated on Thursday that he "ordered a comprehensive and thorough review of every green card granted to any foreign citizen from countries that pose a concern."

These green cards, which grant permanent residency in the United States, will be reviewed for immigrants from Afghanistan as well as 18 other countries including Venezuela, Haiti, and Iran.

According to official data, more than 1.6 million foreign nationals holding green cards, equivalent to 12% of permanent residents, originate from one of these countries.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security revealed on Friday that the "third world" countries referred to by Trump in his recent decision to ban the reception of immigrants from them are 19 countries listed in a travel ban.

The 19 countries include: Libya, Sudan, Yemen, Somalia, Iran, Afghanistan, Burma (Myanmar), Burundi, Chad, Cuba, the Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela.