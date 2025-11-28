Forty-five sailors escaped death after a series of violent explosions shook two oil tankers belonging to what is known as the "Russian Shadow Fleet" in the Black Sea today (Friday), off the Turkish coast near the Bosporus Strait, leading to fires in the engine rooms and the launch of extensive rescue operations involving Turkish authorities, with no reported loss of life.

The Incident of the Tanker "Kairos"

The Turkish Ministry of Transport announced that the tanker "Kairos" (274 meters long and with a capacity of 149,989 tons) was sailing empty "ballast" from Egypt heading to the Russian port of Novorossiysk when it was subjected to a violent explosion that ignited a large fire in the engine room, 28 nautical miles (about 52 kilometers) north of the Bosporus Strait.

The Turkish maritime agency reported that the incident was caused – according to crew statements – by "external impact," as sailors spoke of a possible collision with buoys or a drifting naval mine, while the Turkish General Directorate of Maritime Affairs confirmed that all 25 sailors on board "Kairos" were safely evacuated, thanks to a swift intervention by rescue boats, a tugboat, and an emergency vessel that arrived at the scene promptly.

The shipping agency "Tribeca" indicated that the tanker – which currently flies the Gambian flag after changing from a previous flag – faces the risk of sinking as water continues to enter its hull, confirming that it has been listed on European sanctions lists since May 2025 and British lists since July 2025, after being sold in August to a Chinese company called "Alavia Trading," and that it was previously known as "Katyushka."

Second Explosion on Board "Vert"

About half an hour after the "Kairos" incident, the tanker "Vert" (with a capacity of 115,643 tons and built in 2018) reported a similar incident 35 nautical miles east in the Black Sea, where an explosion or collision is also suspected to have been caused by a floating object or mine, resulting in thick smoke rising from the engine room.

Turkish rescue units and a commercial tanker were sent to assist, and authorities confirmed that the 20 sailors on board "Vert" were in good condition and were evacuated to safety without injuries. Like "Kairos," "Vert" flies the Gambian flag after being sold in January 2025 to a Chinese company, and it has been listed on U.S. and European sanctions lists since early 2025, after spending most of the year idle in the western Black Sea.

What is the "Russian Shadow Fleet"?

The two tankers are part of what is known as the "Russian Shadow Fleet," a network of banned ships and tankers that Moscow relies on to export part of its oil away from the eyes of Western sanctions imposed since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, according to data from maritime monitoring platforms.

The identities of the managers of the two vessels have not been disclosed, and there has been no immediate response to requests for comment, increasing the ambiguity surrounding the actual ownership and the role of intermediary companies operating these tankers in tense areas.

Black Sea Mines and Navigation Risks

These incidents come in the context of a series of similar occurrences in the Black Sea over the past years, including collisions of tankers and commercial ships with drifting naval mines, some of which are remnants of military operations between Russia and Ukraine.

These mines – which sometimes drift from their original positions due to storms or changing currents – raise increasing concerns about the safety of navigation in one of the most important maritime corridors for transporting oil, grains, and vital goods. Nevertheless, the Turkish maritime agency confirmed that shipping traffic through the Bosporus Strait, the main commercial artery for Russian oil and other goods, continues uninterrupted so far.

Lack of Russian and Ukrainian Comment

As of the time of this report, no official comments have been issued by Moscow or Kyiv regarding the two incidents, while shipping and energy experts view what happened as a "harsh reminder" of the impact of geopolitical tensions in the Black Sea on global supply chains, especially with ongoing Western pressures on Russian oil exports.

Turkish authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the explosions to determine the exact cause, and whether they were caused by drifting naval mines or deliberate attacks targeting "Shadow Fleet" tankers, in a development that could escalate tensions in the Black Sea at a highly sensitive stage for the global economy and energy markets.