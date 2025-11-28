نجا 45 بحاراً من الموت بعد سلسلة انفجارات عنيفة هزّت اليوم (الجمعة) ناقلتي نفط تابعتين لما يُعرف بـ«أسطول الظل الروسي» في مياه البحر الأسود، قبالة السواحل التركية قرب مضيق البوسفور، ما أدى إلى اندلاع حرائق في غرف المحركات وإطلاق عمليات إنقاذ واسعة شاركت فيها السلطات التركية، دون تسجيل أي خسائر في الأرواح.

حادثة الناقلة «كايروس»

وأعلنت وزارة النقل التركية أن الناقلة «كايروس» (بطول 274 متراً وسعة 149,989 طناً) كانت تبحر فارغة «بالاست» من مصر متجهة إلى ميناء نوفوروسيسك الروسي، عندما تعرضت لانفجار عنيف أشعل حريقاً كبيراً في غرفة المحركات على بعد 28 ميلاً بحرياً (نحو 52 كيلومتراً) شمال مضيق البوسفور.

وأفادت الوكالة البحرية التركية بأن الحادثة نجمت – بحسب إفادات الطاقم – عن «تأثير خارجي»، إذ تحدث البحارة عن اصطدام محتمل بعوائم أو لغم بحري متجول، بينما أكدت المديرية العامة لشؤون البحارة التركية أن البحارة الـ25 الذين كانوا على متن «كايروس» تم إجلاؤهم جميعاً بسلام، بفضل تدخل سريع من قوارب إنقاذ وسفينة سحب وسفينة طوارئ وصلت إلى الموقع في وقت وجيز.

وأشارت وكالة الشحن «تريبيكا» إلى أن الناقلة – التي ترفع حالياً علم غامبيا بعد تغييره من علم سابق – تواجه خطر الغرق مع استمرار دخول المياه إلى هيكلها، مؤكدة أنها مدرجة على قوائم العقوبات الأوروبية منذ مايو 2025 والبريطانية منذ يوليو 2025، بعد بيعها في أغسطس لشركة صينية تُدعى «ألافيا تريدينغ»، وأنها كانت تُعرف سابقاً باسم «كاتيوسكا».

انفجار ثانٍ على متن «فيرت»

وبعد نحو نصف ساعة من حادثة «كايروس»، أبلغت الناقلة «فيرت» (بسعة 115,643 طناً ومبنية عام 2018) عن حادثة مشابهة على بعد 35 ميلاً بحرياً شرقاً في البحر الأسود، إذ وقع انفجار أو اصطدام يُشتبه أيضاً بأنه ناجم عن جسم عائم أو لغم، ما تسبب في تصاعد دخان كثيف من غرفة المحركات.

وأُرسلت وحدات إنقاذ تركية وناقلة تجارية للمساعدة، وأكدت السلطات أن البحارة الـ20 على متن «فيرت» في حالة جيدة، وتم نقلهم إلى برّ الأمان دون إصابات. ومثل «كايروس»، ترفع «فيرت» علم غامبيا بعد أن بيعت في يناير 2025 إلى شركة صينية، وهي مدرجة على لوائح العقوبات الأمريكية والأوروبية منذ مطلع 2025، بعد أن أمضت معظم العام متوقفة في غرب البحر الأسود.

ما هو «أسطول الظل الروسي»؟

تندرج الناقلتان ضمن ما يُعرف بـ«أسطول الظل الروسي»، وهو شبكة من السفن والناقلات المحظورة التي تعتمد عليها موسكو في تصدير جزء من نفطها بعيداً عن أعين العقوبات الغربية المفروضة منذ الغزو الكامل لأوكرانيا عام 2022، وفق بيانات منصات مراقبة الشحن البحري.

ولم تُكشف هوية مديري السفينتين، كما لم تُسجّل استجابة فورية على طلبات التعليق، ما يزيد الغموض بشأن الملكية الفعلية ودور الشركات الوسيطة التي تتولى تشغيل هذه الناقلات في مناطق التوتر.

ألغام البحر الأسود ومخاطر الملاحة

وتأتي هذه الحوادث في سياق سلسلة من الوقائع المشابهة شهدها البحر الأسود خلال السنوات الماضية، من بينها اصطدام ناقلات وسفن تجارية بألغام بحرية متجولة، بعضها من بقايا العمليات العسكرية بين روسيا وأوكرانيا.

هذه الألغام – التي تنفلت أحياناً من مواضعها الأصلية بسبب العواصف أو تغيّر التيارات – تثير مخاوف متزايدة بشأن سلامة الملاحة في واحد من أهم الممرات البحرية لنقل النفط والحبوب والسلع الحيوية. ورغم ذلك، أكدت الوكالة البحرية التركية أن حركة الشحن عبر مضيق البوسفور، الشريان التجاري الرئيسي للنفط الروسي والسلع الأخرى، مستمرة دون انقطاع حتى الآن.

غياب التعليق الروسي والأوكراني

حتى لحظة إعداد التقرير، لم تصدر تعليقات رسمية من موسكو أو كييف حول الحادثين، فيما يرى خبراء الشحن والطاقة أن ما جرى يمثل «تذكيراً قاسياً» بتأثير التوترات الجيوسياسية في البحر الأسود على سلاسل الإمداد العالمية، خصوصاً مع استمرار الضغوط الغربية على صادرات النفط الروسي.

وتتابع السلطات التركية التحقيق في ملابسات الانفجارات لتحديد السبب الدقيق، وما إذا كانت ناجمة عن ألغام بحرية متجولة، أم عن هجمات متعمدة تستهدف ناقلات «أسطول الظل»، في تطور قد يزيد من سخونة جبهة البحر الأسود في مرحلة شديدة الحساسية للاقتصاد العالمي وأسواق الطاقة.