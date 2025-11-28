حذّرت منظمة العفو الدولية من أن السلطات الإسرائيلية لا تزال ترتكب ما تصفه بـ«الإبادة الجماعية» ضد الفلسطينيين في قطاع غزة، رغم مرور أكثر من شهر على الهدنة الهشة التي توسطت فيها الولايات المتحدة بين إسرائيل وحركة «حماس»، ودخلت حيز التنفيذ في 10 أكتوبر الماضي، بعد عامين من الحرب المدمّرة.

وقالت الأمينة العامة للمنظمة أنييس كالامار، في بيان حديث، إن هذه الهدنة «تشكّل خطر الوهم الخطير بأن الحياة في غزة تعود إلى طبيعتها»، مضيفة: «لكن بينما خفّفت السلطات والقوات الإسرائيلية حجم هجماتها وسمحت بدخول كميات محدودة من المساعدات الإنسانية، فإن العالم لا يجب أن يُخدع. إبادة إسرائيل لم تنتهِ».

وأوضحت كالامار أن التقرير اعتمد على شهادات من سكان غزة، ودراسات وتقارير دولية متعددة، من بينها تقارير للأمم المتحدة، لتأكيد استمرار ما تعتبره انتهاكات ممنهجة ضد السكان المدنيين.

الإبادة الجماعية وفق القانون الدولي

تستند منظمة العفو الدولية في توصيفها القانوني إلى اتفاقية الأمم المتحدة للإبادة الجماعية لعام 1948، التي تعرّف الإبادة بأنها أي من 5 أفعال تُرتكب بقصد تدمير جماعة قومية أو عرقية أو دينية، كلياً أو جزئياً.

وبحسب تقريرها الشامل الصادر في ديسمبر 2024، ترى المنظمة أن إسرائيل تُتهم بارتكاب الإبادة من خلال 3 من هذه الأفعال، من بينها «فرض شروط حياة محسوبة لإحداث التدمير الجسدي للفلسطينيين»، إضافة إلى القتل، والإيذاء الجسدي أو النفسي الخطير.

وفي تحديثها الأخير، شدّدت «العفو الدولية» على أن «إسرائيل تواصل تقييد الدخول الشديد للإمدادات واستعادة الخدمات الأساسية للبقاء، مثل المياه والكهرباء والرعاية الصحية»، مؤكدة أنه «رغم انخفاض وتيرة الهجمات وبعض التحسينات المحدودة، لا يوجد تغيير جوهري في الشروط التي تفرضها إسرائيل على الفلسطينيين في غزة، ولا دليل على تغيّر النية الإبادية».

ووفقاً لوزارة الصحة في غزة، التي تقول الأمم المتحدة إنها تعتبر أرقامها موثوقة، قُتل أكثر من 352 فلسطينياً برصاص أو قصف إسرائيلي منذ بدء الهدنة.

رد الفعل الإسرائيلي على اتهامات «الإبادة»

بحسب وكالة «فرانس برس»، لم تُصدر وزارة الخارجية الإسرائيلية تعليقاً فورياً على التقرير الجديد لمنظمة العفو الدولية، إلا أنها سبق أن رفضت بقوة اتهامات مماثلة، ووصفتها بأنها «كاذبة تماماً» و«مبنية على أكاذيب».

وفي ديسمبر 2024، وصفت الخارجية الإسرائيلية «منظمة العفو» بأنها «منظمة مشينة ومتعرّضة لتحيزات متطرفة»، مؤكدة أن «إسرائيل تدافع عن نفسها وفقاً للقانون الدولي»، وأن عملياتها العسكرية في غزة تستهدف «مواقع عسكرية وإرهابية»، على حد وصفها، مع اتخاذ ما تقول إنها «إجراءات لتقليل الخسائر المدنية».

تحقيقات أممية: الإبادة «جارية» في غزة

وفي موازاة ذلك، أكدت لجنة تحقيق دولية مستقلة أنشأتها الأمم المتحدة في سبتمبر 2025 أن «الإبادة الجماعية جارية في غزة»، مشيرة إلى أن إسرائيل ارتكبت –بحسب ما توصّلت إليه– 4 من الأفعال الخمسة الواردة في تعريف الإبادة منذ أكتوبر 2023، من بينها القتل، والإيذاء الجسدي، وفرض شروط حياة تدميرية، ومنع الولادات.

وفي العام الماضي، أصدرت محكمة العدل الدولية أمراً مؤقتاً لإسرائيل بـ«منع ومعاقبة التحريض المباشر والعام على الإبادة في غزة»، في إطار الدعوى التي رفعتها جنوب أفريقيا، ما زاد من ضغوط المساءلة القانونية على تل أبيب.

وتؤكد كالامار أن «نمط سلوك إسرائيل في غزة، بما في ذلك رفض المساعدات الحياتية بشكل متعمّد لفلسطينيين مصابين أو جوعى أو عرضة لأمراض خطيرة، يهدّد بقاءهم»، معتبرة أن هذا السلوك يدخل مباشرة في إطار «فرض شروط حياة محسوبة للتدمير».

دعوات لوقف تسليح إسرائيل

ودعت منظمة العفو الدولية المجتمع الدولي إلى التعامل مع الهدنة الجارية بحذر شديد وعدم اعتبارها مؤشراً على انتهاء الانتهاكات، مطالبة بوقف جميع عمليات نقل الأسلحة إلى إسرائيل «حتى تتوقف الجرائم المرتكبة بحق الفلسطينيين في غزة»، على حد تعبيرها.

كما شددت على ضرورة تمكين مراقبي حقوق الإنسان والصحفيين من الوصول الكامل إلى القطاع لتوثيق ما يجري على الأرض من وقائع وانتهاكات بشكل مستقل وشفاف، محذّرة من أن القيود المفروضة على دخول هؤلاء «تُبقي كثيراً من الجرائم في الظل».

وختمت كالامار تحذيرها بالتأكيد على أن «المسؤولين الإسرائيليين الذين يديرون ويشرفون على الإبادة ما زالوا في السلطة»، معتبرة أن الهدنة الحالية قد لا تكون أكثر من «ستار دخان» يخفي وراءه استمرار سياسة «الإبادة الجماعية» ضد سكان غزة.