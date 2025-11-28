Amnesty International has warned that Israeli authorities continue to commit what it describes as "genocide" against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, despite more than a month having passed since the fragile ceasefire mediated by the United States between Israel and Hamas, which came into effect on October 10, following two years of devastating war.

In a recent statement, the organization's Secretary General Agnes Callamard said that this ceasefire "poses the dangerous illusion that life in Gaza is returning to normal," adding: "But while Israeli authorities and forces have reduced the scale of their attacks and allowed limited amounts of humanitarian aid to enter, the world must not be deceived. Israel's genocide has not ended."

Callamard explained that the report relied on testimonies from Gaza residents, as well as multiple international studies and reports, including those from the United Nations, to confirm the ongoing systematic violations against the civilian population.

Genocide Under International Law

Amnesty International bases its legal characterization on the United Nations Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide of 1948, which defines genocide as any of five acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial, or religious group.

According to its comprehensive report issued in December 2024, the organization believes that Israel is accused of committing genocide through three of these acts, including "imposing calculated living conditions to bring about the physical destruction of Palestinians," in addition to killing, and causing serious physical or mental harm.

In its latest update, Amnesty International emphasized that "Israel continues to severely restrict the entry of supplies and the restoration of essential services for survival, such as water, electricity, and healthcare," asserting that "despite a decrease in the frequency of attacks and some limited improvements, there is no substantial change in the conditions imposed by Israel on Palestinians in Gaza, nor is there any evidence of a change in genocidal intent."

According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, which the United Nations considers its figures reliable, more than 352 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli gunfire or bombardment since the ceasefire began.

Israeli Reaction to "Genocide" Accusations

According to Agence France-Presse, the Israeli Foreign Ministry did not issue an immediate comment on Amnesty International's new report, but it has previously strongly rejected similar accusations, describing them as "completely false" and "based on lies."

In December 2024, the Israeli Foreign Ministry described "Amnesty" as "a disgraceful organization subject to extreme biases," asserting that "Israel defends itself in accordance with international law," and that its military operations in Gaza target "military and terrorist sites," as it claims, while taking what it says are "measures to minimize civilian casualties."

UN Investigations: Genocide "Ongoing" in Gaza

Meanwhile, an independent international commission of inquiry established by the United Nations in September 2025 confirmed that "genocide is ongoing in Gaza," noting that Israel has committed—according to its findings—four of the five acts mentioned in the definition of genocide since October 2023, including killing, physical harm, imposing destructive living conditions, and preventing births.

Last year, the International Court of Justice issued a temporary order to Israel to "prevent and punish direct and public incitement to genocide in Gaza," as part of a lawsuit filed by South Africa, increasing legal accountability pressure on Tel Aviv.

Callamard emphasizes that "Israel's pattern of behavior in Gaza, including the deliberate refusal of life-saving assistance to injured or starving Palestinians or those vulnerable to serious diseases, threatens their survival," considering that this behavior directly falls within the framework of "imposing calculated living conditions for destruction."

Calls to Stop Arming Israel

Amnesty International has urged the international community to approach the ongoing ceasefire with great caution and not to consider it an indication that violations have ended, calling for a halt to all arms transfers to Israel "until the crimes committed against Palestinians in Gaza stop," as it stated.

It also stressed the need to enable human rights monitors and journalists to have full access to the territory to document what is happening on the ground in an independent and transparent manner, warning that the restrictions imposed on their entry "keep many crimes in the shadows."

Callamard concluded her warning by asserting that "Israeli officials who manage and oversee the genocide are still in power," considering that the current ceasefire may be nothing more than a "smokescreen" hiding the continuation of the policy of "genocide" against the residents of Gaza.