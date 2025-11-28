In a dramatic development that opens the door to a new political crisis in Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced today (Friday) the resignation of his chief of staff and closest aide Andriy Yermak, just hours after anti-corruption agencies raided his apartment in the Ukrainian capital amid what has come to be known as the "nuclear bribery scandal."

Praise... then Resignation

Despite the political storm, Zelensky was keen in his recorded speech, broadcast via social media, to praise Yermak's role in leading the negotiation process over the past years, stating: "I thank Andriy for representing Ukraine's position in the negotiation process as it should be, and it has always been a national position," before adding a warning against being distracted from the main goal: "Nothing should divert us from defending Ukraine."

The Ukrainian president revealed that Yermak had submitted his resignation, explaining that the search for his successor would begin tomorrow (Saturday), coinciding with a comprehensive restructuring of the presidential office, which is the primary political channel for his internal and external files.

Who is Andriy Yermak?

Andriy Yermak (54 years old) is considered one of the most influential figures in Ukrainian decision-making circles, having started his career as an intellectual property lawyer and film producer before becoming a close friend of Zelensky since the latter's time as a comedic actor.

Yermak contributed to managing Zelensky's election campaign in 2019, then took on foreign policy files, eventually being appointed head of the presidential office in February 2020, becoming the "gatekeeper" in the president's office, a key figure in major appointments and decisions, and Zelensky's "constant companion" during the early days of the Russian invasion in 2022 when Kyiv was under threat of falling.

Key Negotiator with Washington

Last week, Yermak led the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva alongside the Ukrainian foreign minister in negotiations with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to discuss the peace process and respond to a counter Russian plan. The Ukrainian delegation discussed a 19-point proposal in response to a surprising 28-point peace plan put forth by U.S. President Donald Trump, which demands the full transfer of the Donbas region to Moscow before a ceasefire.

However, the raids that targeted his residence today, which were almost broadcast live in front of journalists who documented the entry of about 10 investigators into the government district in Kyiv, abruptly ended his political career and brought the president's office into a phase of "sensitive restructuring."

Nuclear Bribery Scandal

The investigations that led to Yermak's downfall began to unfold in early November when the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) announced the opening of an investigation into a high-level criminal scheme within the government, involving senior officials receiving commissions ranging from 10% to 15% from commercial contracts with the state nuclear energy company "Energoatom," amounting to a total of about $100 million.

According to what has been revealed, Timur Mendyts, a longtime friend and business partner of President Zelensky in the production company "Kvartal 95," was accused of being the mastermind behind the scheme before fleeing abroad just hours before an attempt to arrest him.

Yermak: Full Cooperation with the Investigation

In a brief statement via social media, Yermak confirmed his full cooperation with anti-corruption agencies, stating that investigators had "full access" to his apartment and that his lawyers were present on-site to coordinate with law enforcement authorities. He emphasized that "there are no obstacles to the investigation," in an attempt to deny any suspicion of obstructing justice.

Investigative sources indicate that the case is based on more than 1,000 hours of secret recordings, parts of which have been released, showing one of the accused hinting that "building defensive structures for power plants against Russian attacks is regrettable, as it prevents benefiting from the funds."

8 Accused and Luxury Mansions

So far, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau has charged at least 8 senior officials, including former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov, who is alleged to have received up to $1.2 billion from participants in the scheme, spending a significant portion of it on building 4 luxury mansions south of Kyiv.

The investigations have also led to the resignation of the energy and justice ministers this month, while Zelensky imposed sanctions on Mendyts and a key financier in an attempt to contain public outrage and emphasize the seriousness of the anti-corruption efforts.

Public Anger and International Pressure

The scandal comes at a time when Ukraine is suffering daily electricity outages for long hours due to ongoing Russian bombardment of energy infrastructure, leading public opinion to view the theft of funds allocated for this sector as a "double crime."

Opposition deputies, along with some members of Zelensky's own party, have called for Yermak's immediate dismissal, considering that his continued presence amid ongoing investigations undermines public trust and weakens Kyiv's negotiating position with its allies, particularly the United States.

Russian Welcome and European Comment

On the other hand, Moscow welcomed the developments with a tone not devoid of gloating, as Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov considered what is happening "evidence of the instability of the political system in Ukraine."

In contrast, the European Commission viewed the case as "demonstrating that anti-corruption agencies in Ukraine are working diligently," indicating that continued European support is conditional on real reforms in the state's structure and its institutions.

Attempt to Save the Government

Despite Yermak's denial of any connection to the scheme, his resignation is widely interpreted as a preemptive step to spare the government a potential vote of no confidence in parliament, especially amid increasing American pressure for a thorough review of the course of Western aid, estimated between $54 and $108 billion, amid repeated allegations that part of it has been subject to embezzlement or mismanagement.

While awaiting the appointment of his successor, Kyiv seems to be heading into a sensitive political phase, trying to balance reassuring external allies and restoring internal trust, while continuing to wage its war with Moscow on multiple fronts: military, political, and financial.