في تطور دراماتيكي يفتح الباب أمام أزمة سياسية جديدة في كييف، أعلن الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي، اليوم (الجمعة)، استقالة رئيس ديوانه الرئاسي وأقرب مساعديه أندري يرمك، بعد ساعات من مداهمات نفذتها هيئات مكافحة الفساد في شقته بالعاصمة الأوكرانية على خلفية ما بات يُعرف بـ«فضيحة الرشاوى النووية».
إشادة.. ثم استقالة
ورغم العاصفة السياسية، حرص زيلينسكي في كلمته المسجلة التي بثها عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي على الإشادة بدور يرمك في قيادة المسار التفاوضي خلال السنوات الماضية، قائلاً: «أتقدم بشكر أندري لتمثيله موقف أوكرانيا في مسار المفاوضات كما يجب تماماً، وكان موقفاً وطنياً دائماً»، قبل أن يضيف محذراً من الانشغال عن الهدف الرئيسي: «لا يجب أن يُشتتنا شيء عن الدفاع عن أوكرانيا».
وكشف الرئيس الأوكراني أن يرمك تقدم باستقالته، موضحاً أن البحث عن خلف له سيبدأ غداً (السبت)، بالتزامن مع إعادة هيكلة شاملة لديوان الرئاسة، الذي يعد القناة السياسية الأولى لملفاته الداخلية والخارجية.
من هو أندري يرمك؟
يُعد أندري يرمك (54 عاماً) أحد أكثر الشخصيات نفوذاً في دوائر صنع القرار الأوكرانية، إذ بدأ مسيرته كمحامٍ في مجال الملكية الفكرية ومنتج سينمائي، قبل أن يتحول إلى صديق مقرب من زيلينسكي منذ فترة عمل الأخير ممثلاً كوميدياً.
أسهم يرمك في إدارة حملة زيلينسكي الانتخابية عام 2019، ثم تولى ملفات السياسة الخارجية، ليُعيَّن لاحقاً رئيساً للديوان الرئاسي في فبراير 2020، ويتحول إلى «حارس البوابة» في مكتب الرئيس، وصاحب الكلمة المؤثرة في التعيينات والقرارات الكبرى، و«الرفيق الدائم» لزيلينسكي خلال الأيام الأولى للغزو الروسي عام 2022 حين كانت كييف مهددة بالسقوط.
مفاوض رئيسي مع واشنطن
خلال الأسبوع الماضي، قاد يرمك الوفد الأوكراني في جنيف إلى جانب وزير الخارجية الأوكراني في مفاوضات مع وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو، لبحث مسار السلام والرد على خطة روسية مضادة. وناقش الوفد الأوكراني مقترحاً مكوناً من 19 نقطة رداً على خطة سلام روسية من 28 نقطة طرحها الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بشكل مفاجئ، وتطالب بتسليم كامل منطقة دونباس لموسكو قبل وقف إطلاق النار.
لكن المداهمات التي طالت مقر إقامته اليوم، وصُورت على الهواء تقريباً أمام عدسات الصحفيين الذين وثقوا دخول نحو 10 محققين إلى الحي الحكومي في كييف، أنهت مسيرته السياسية على نحو مفاجئ، وأدخلت مكتب الرئيس في مرحلة «إعادة تشكيل حساسة».
فضيحة الرشاوى النووية
التحقيقات التي أطاحت بيرمك بدأت تتفاعل منذ أوائل نوفمبر، عندما أعلن المكتب الوطني لمكافحة الفساد (NABU) والنيابة المتخصصة في مكافحة الفساد (SAPO) فتح تحقيق في مخطط إجرامي على مستوى رفيع داخل الحكومة، يتضمن حصول مسؤولين كبار على عمولات تتراوح بين 10 و15% من عقود تجارية مع شركة «إنيرجواتوم» الحكومية للطاقة النووية، بقيمة إجمالية تصل إلى نحو 100 مليون دولار.
ووفق ما تم الكشف عنه، اتُّهم تيمور منديتش، صديق قديم وشريك أعمال للرئيس زيلينسكي في شركة الإنتاج التلفزيوني «كفارتال 95»، بأنه العقل المدبر للمخطط، قبل أن يفر إلى الخارج قبل ساعات من محاولة توقيفه.
يرمك: تعاون كامل مع التحقيق
في بيان مقتضب عبر وسائل التواصل، أكد يرمك تعاونه التام مع أجهزة مكافحة الفساد، قائلاً إن المحققين حصلوا على «وصول كامل» إلى شقته، وإن محاميه حاضرون في الموقع للتنسيق مع سلطات إنفاذ القانون. وشدد على أن «لا عوائق أمام التحقيق»، في محاولة لنفي أي شبهة عرقلة للعدالة.
وتشير مصادر التحقيق إلى أن القضية تستند إلى أكثر من 1000 ساعة من التسجيلات السرية، أُفرج عن أجزاء منها، يظهر فيها أحد المتهمين وهو يلمّح إلى أن «بناء هياكل دفاعية لمحطات الطاقة ضد الهجمات الروسية أمر مؤسف، لأنه يمنع الاستفادة من الأموال».
8 متهمين وقصور فاخرة
حتى الآن، وجّه المكتب الوطني لمكافحة الفساد اتهامات إلى 8 مسؤولين كبار على الأقل، من بينهم النائب السابق لرئيس الوزراء أوليكسي تشيرنيشوف، الذي يُزعم أنه تلقى ما يصل إلى 1.2 مليار دولار من المشاركين في المخطط، وأنفق جزءاً كبيراً منها في بناء 4 قصور فاخرة جنوب كييف.
وأفضت التحقيقات كذلك إلى استقالة وزيري الطاقة والعدل هذا الشهر، بينما فرض زيلينسكي عقوبات على منديتش وممول رئيسي له، في محاولة لاحتواء الغضب الشعبي والتأكيد على جدية مكافحة الفساد.
غضب شعبي وضغوط دولية
تأتي الفضيحة في وقت تعاني فيه أوكرانيا انقطاعات يومية في الكهرباء لساعات طويلة بسبب القصف الروسي المتواصل للبنية التحتية للطاقة، ما جعل الرأي العام يرى في سرقة أموال مخصصة لهذا القطاع «جريمة مضاعفة».
وطالب نواب معارضون، إلى جانب بعض أعضاء حزب زيلينسكي نفسه، بإقالة يرمك فوراً، معتبرين أن بقاءه في ظل التحقيقات الجارية يقوّض الثقة الشعبية ويضعف موقف كييف التفاوضي أمام حلفائها، وفي مقدمتهم الولايات المتحدة.
ترحيب روسي وتعليق أوروبي
على الجانب الآخر، استقبلت موسكو التطورات بنبرة لا تخلو من الشماتة، إذ اعتبر المتحدث باسم الكرملين دميتري بيسكوف أن ما يحدث «دليل على اهتزاز النظام السياسي في أوكرانيا».
في المقابل، رأت لجنة الاتحاد الأوروبي أن القضية «تُظهر أن هيئات مكافحة الفساد في أوكرانيا تعمل بجد»، في إشارة إلى أن استمرار الدعم الأوروبي مشروط بإصلاحات حقيقية في بنية الدولة ومؤسساتها.
محاولة لإنقاذ الحكومة
رغم نفي يرمك أي علاقة له بالمخطط، تُقرأ استقالته على نطاق واسع كخطوة استباقية لتجنيب الحكومة تصويتاً محتملاً بحجب الثقة في البرلمان، خصوصاً في ظل ضغوط أمريكية متزايدة لإجراء مراجعة دقيقة لمسار المساعدات الغربية، التي تقدر بين 54 و108 مليارات دولار، وسط مزاعم متكررة بأن جزءاً منها تعرض للاختلاس أو سوء الإدارة.
وفي انتظار تعيين خليفة له، تبدو كييف مقبلة على مرحلة سياسية حساسة، تحاول فيها الموازنة بين طمأنة الحلفاء الخارجيين وترميم الثقة الداخلية، فيما تواصل خوض حربها مع موسكو على أكثر من جبهة: ميدانية، وسياسية، ومالية.
In a dramatic development that opens the door to a new political crisis in Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced today (Friday) the resignation of his chief of staff and closest aide Andriy Yermak, just hours after anti-corruption agencies raided his apartment in the Ukrainian capital amid what has come to be known as the "nuclear bribery scandal."
Praise... then Resignation
Despite the political storm, Zelensky was keen in his recorded speech, broadcast via social media, to praise Yermak's role in leading the negotiation process over the past years, stating: "I thank Andriy for representing Ukraine's position in the negotiation process as it should be, and it has always been a national position," before adding a warning against being distracted from the main goal: "Nothing should divert us from defending Ukraine."
The Ukrainian president revealed that Yermak had submitted his resignation, explaining that the search for his successor would begin tomorrow (Saturday), coinciding with a comprehensive restructuring of the presidential office, which is the primary political channel for his internal and external files.
Who is Andriy Yermak?
Andriy Yermak (54 years old) is considered one of the most influential figures in Ukrainian decision-making circles, having started his career as an intellectual property lawyer and film producer before becoming a close friend of Zelensky since the latter's time as a comedic actor.
Yermak contributed to managing Zelensky's election campaign in 2019, then took on foreign policy files, eventually being appointed head of the presidential office in February 2020, becoming the "gatekeeper" in the president's office, a key figure in major appointments and decisions, and Zelensky's "constant companion" during the early days of the Russian invasion in 2022 when Kyiv was under threat of falling.
Key Negotiator with Washington
Last week, Yermak led the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva alongside the Ukrainian foreign minister in negotiations with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to discuss the peace process and respond to a counter Russian plan. The Ukrainian delegation discussed a 19-point proposal in response to a surprising 28-point peace plan put forth by U.S. President Donald Trump, which demands the full transfer of the Donbas region to Moscow before a ceasefire.
However, the raids that targeted his residence today, which were almost broadcast live in front of journalists who documented the entry of about 10 investigators into the government district in Kyiv, abruptly ended his political career and brought the president's office into a phase of "sensitive restructuring."
Nuclear Bribery Scandal
The investigations that led to Yermak's downfall began to unfold in early November when the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) announced the opening of an investigation into a high-level criminal scheme within the government, involving senior officials receiving commissions ranging from 10% to 15% from commercial contracts with the state nuclear energy company "Energoatom," amounting to a total of about $100 million.
According to what has been revealed, Timur Mendyts, a longtime friend and business partner of President Zelensky in the production company "Kvartal 95," was accused of being the mastermind behind the scheme before fleeing abroad just hours before an attempt to arrest him.
Yermak: Full Cooperation with the Investigation
In a brief statement via social media, Yermak confirmed his full cooperation with anti-corruption agencies, stating that investigators had "full access" to his apartment and that his lawyers were present on-site to coordinate with law enforcement authorities. He emphasized that "there are no obstacles to the investigation," in an attempt to deny any suspicion of obstructing justice.
Investigative sources indicate that the case is based on more than 1,000 hours of secret recordings, parts of which have been released, showing one of the accused hinting that "building defensive structures for power plants against Russian attacks is regrettable, as it prevents benefiting from the funds."
8 Accused and Luxury Mansions
So far, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau has charged at least 8 senior officials, including former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov, who is alleged to have received up to $1.2 billion from participants in the scheme, spending a significant portion of it on building 4 luxury mansions south of Kyiv.
The investigations have also led to the resignation of the energy and justice ministers this month, while Zelensky imposed sanctions on Mendyts and a key financier in an attempt to contain public outrage and emphasize the seriousness of the anti-corruption efforts.
Public Anger and International Pressure
The scandal comes at a time when Ukraine is suffering daily electricity outages for long hours due to ongoing Russian bombardment of energy infrastructure, leading public opinion to view the theft of funds allocated for this sector as a "double crime."
Opposition deputies, along with some members of Zelensky's own party, have called for Yermak's immediate dismissal, considering that his continued presence amid ongoing investigations undermines public trust and weakens Kyiv's negotiating position with its allies, particularly the United States.
Russian Welcome and European Comment
On the other hand, Moscow welcomed the developments with a tone not devoid of gloating, as Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov considered what is happening "evidence of the instability of the political system in Ukraine."
In contrast, the European Commission viewed the case as "demonstrating that anti-corruption agencies in Ukraine are working diligently," indicating that continued European support is conditional on real reforms in the state's structure and its institutions.
Attempt to Save the Government
Despite Yermak's denial of any connection to the scheme, his resignation is widely interpreted as a preemptive step to spare the government a potential vote of no confidence in parliament, especially amid increasing American pressure for a thorough review of the course of Western aid, estimated between $54 and $108 billion, amid repeated allegations that part of it has been subject to embezzlement or mismanagement.
While awaiting the appointment of his successor, Kyiv seems to be heading into a sensitive political phase, trying to balance reassuring external allies and restoring internal trust, while continuing to wage its war with Moscow on multiple fronts: military, political, and financial.