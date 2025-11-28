في تطور دراماتيكي يفتح الباب أمام أزمة سياسية جديدة في كييف، أعلن الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي، اليوم (الجمعة)، استقالة رئيس ديوانه الرئاسي وأقرب مساعديه أندري يرمك، بعد ساعات من مداهمات نفذتها هيئات مكافحة الفساد في شقته بالعاصمة الأوكرانية على خلفية ما بات يُعرف بـ«فضيحة الرشاوى النووية».

إشادة.. ثم استقالة

ورغم العاصفة السياسية، حرص زيلينسكي في كلمته المسجلة التي بثها عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي على الإشادة بدور يرمك في قيادة المسار التفاوضي خلال السنوات الماضية، قائلاً: «أتقدم بشكر أندري لتمثيله موقف أوكرانيا في مسار المفاوضات كما يجب تماماً، وكان موقفاً وطنياً دائماً»، قبل أن يضيف محذراً من الانشغال عن الهدف الرئيسي: «لا يجب أن يُشتتنا شيء عن الدفاع عن أوكرانيا».

وكشف الرئيس الأوكراني أن يرمك تقدم باستقالته، موضحاً أن البحث عن خلف له سيبدأ غداً (السبت)، بالتزامن مع إعادة هيكلة شاملة لديوان الرئاسة، الذي يعد القناة السياسية الأولى لملفاته الداخلية والخارجية.

من هو أندري يرمك؟

يُعد أندري يرمك (54 عاماً) أحد أكثر الشخصيات نفوذاً في دوائر صنع القرار الأوكرانية، إذ بدأ مسيرته كمحامٍ في مجال الملكية الفكرية ومنتج سينمائي، قبل أن يتحول إلى صديق مقرب من زيلينسكي منذ فترة عمل الأخير ممثلاً كوميدياً.

أسهم يرمك في إدارة حملة زيلينسكي الانتخابية عام 2019، ثم تولى ملفات السياسة الخارجية، ليُعيَّن لاحقاً رئيساً للديوان الرئاسي في فبراير 2020، ويتحول إلى «حارس البوابة» في مكتب الرئيس، وصاحب الكلمة المؤثرة في التعيينات والقرارات الكبرى، و«الرفيق الدائم» لزيلينسكي خلال الأيام الأولى للغزو الروسي عام 2022 حين كانت كييف مهددة بالسقوط.

مفاوض رئيسي مع واشنطن

خلال الأسبوع الماضي، قاد يرمك الوفد الأوكراني في جنيف إلى جانب وزير الخارجية الأوكراني في مفاوضات مع وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو، لبحث مسار السلام والرد على خطة روسية مضادة. وناقش الوفد الأوكراني مقترحاً مكوناً من 19 نقطة رداً على خطة سلام روسية من 28 نقطة طرحها الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بشكل مفاجئ، وتطالب بتسليم كامل منطقة دونباس لموسكو قبل وقف إطلاق النار.

لكن المداهمات التي طالت مقر إقامته اليوم، وصُورت على الهواء تقريباً أمام عدسات الصحفيين الذين وثقوا دخول نحو 10 محققين إلى الحي الحكومي في كييف، أنهت مسيرته السياسية على نحو مفاجئ، وأدخلت مكتب الرئيس في مرحلة «إعادة تشكيل حساسة».

فضيحة الرشاوى النووية

التحقيقات التي أطاحت بيرمك بدأت تتفاعل منذ أوائل نوفمبر، عندما أعلن المكتب الوطني لمكافحة الفساد (NABU) والنيابة المتخصصة في مكافحة الفساد (SAPO) فتح تحقيق في مخطط إجرامي على مستوى رفيع داخل الحكومة، يتضمن حصول مسؤولين كبار على عمولات تتراوح بين 10 و15% من عقود تجارية مع شركة «إنيرجواتوم» الحكومية للطاقة النووية، بقيمة إجمالية تصل إلى نحو 100 مليون دولار.

ووفق ما تم الكشف عنه، اتُّهم تيمور منديتش، صديق قديم وشريك أعمال للرئيس زيلينسكي في شركة الإنتاج التلفزيوني «كفارتال 95»، بأنه العقل المدبر للمخطط، قبل أن يفر إلى الخارج قبل ساعات من محاولة توقيفه.

يرمك: تعاون كامل مع التحقيق

في بيان مقتضب عبر وسائل التواصل، أكد يرمك تعاونه التام مع أجهزة مكافحة الفساد، قائلاً إن المحققين حصلوا على «وصول كامل» إلى شقته، وإن محاميه حاضرون في الموقع للتنسيق مع سلطات إنفاذ القانون. وشدد على أن «لا عوائق أمام التحقيق»، في محاولة لنفي أي شبهة عرقلة للعدالة.

وتشير مصادر التحقيق إلى أن القضية تستند إلى أكثر من 1000 ساعة من التسجيلات السرية، أُفرج عن أجزاء منها، يظهر فيها أحد المتهمين وهو يلمّح إلى أن «بناء هياكل دفاعية لمحطات الطاقة ضد الهجمات الروسية أمر مؤسف، لأنه يمنع الاستفادة من الأموال».

8 متهمين وقصور فاخرة

حتى الآن، وجّه المكتب الوطني لمكافحة الفساد اتهامات إلى 8 مسؤولين كبار على الأقل، من بينهم النائب السابق لرئيس الوزراء أوليكسي تشيرنيشوف، الذي يُزعم أنه تلقى ما يصل إلى 1.2 مليار دولار من المشاركين في المخطط، وأنفق جزءاً كبيراً منها في بناء 4 قصور فاخرة جنوب كييف.

وأفضت التحقيقات كذلك إلى استقالة وزيري الطاقة والعدل هذا الشهر، بينما فرض زيلينسكي عقوبات على منديتش وممول رئيسي له، في محاولة لاحتواء الغضب الشعبي والتأكيد على جدية مكافحة الفساد.

غضب شعبي وضغوط دولية

تأتي الفضيحة في وقت تعاني فيه أوكرانيا انقطاعات يومية في الكهرباء لساعات طويلة بسبب القصف الروسي المتواصل للبنية التحتية للطاقة، ما جعل الرأي العام يرى في سرقة أموال مخصصة لهذا القطاع «جريمة مضاعفة».

وطالب نواب معارضون، إلى جانب بعض أعضاء حزب زيلينسكي نفسه، بإقالة يرمك فوراً، معتبرين أن بقاءه في ظل التحقيقات الجارية يقوّض الثقة الشعبية ويضعف موقف كييف التفاوضي أمام حلفائها، وفي مقدمتهم الولايات المتحدة.

ترحيب روسي وتعليق أوروبي

على الجانب الآخر، استقبلت موسكو التطورات بنبرة لا تخلو من الشماتة، إذ اعتبر المتحدث باسم الكرملين دميتري بيسكوف أن ما يحدث «دليل على اهتزاز النظام السياسي في أوكرانيا».

في المقابل، رأت لجنة الاتحاد الأوروبي أن القضية «تُظهر أن هيئات مكافحة الفساد في أوكرانيا تعمل بجد»، في إشارة إلى أن استمرار الدعم الأوروبي مشروط بإصلاحات حقيقية في بنية الدولة ومؤسساتها.

محاولة لإنقاذ الحكومة

رغم نفي يرمك أي علاقة له بالمخطط، تُقرأ استقالته على نطاق واسع كخطوة استباقية لتجنيب الحكومة تصويتاً محتملاً بحجب الثقة في البرلمان، خصوصاً في ظل ضغوط أمريكية متزايدة لإجراء مراجعة دقيقة لمسار المساعدات الغربية، التي تقدر بين 54 و108 مليارات دولار، وسط مزاعم متكررة بأن جزءاً منها تعرض للاختلاس أو سوء الإدارة.

وفي انتظار تعيين خليفة له، تبدو كييف مقبلة على مرحلة سياسية حساسة، تحاول فيها الموازنة بين طمأنة الحلفاء الخارجيين وترميم الثقة الداخلية، فيما تواصل خوض حربها مع موسكو على أكثر من جبهة: ميدانية، وسياسية، ومالية.