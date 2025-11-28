في تطور دراماتيكي يُهدد بإعادة إشعال أزمة سياسية داخلية كبرى في أوكرانيا، أعلنت هيئات مكافحة الفساد الوطنية، اليوم (الجمعة)، عن إجراء مداهمات في منزل ورئاسة مكتب رئيس الديوان الرئاسي أندري يرمك، الرجل الثاني في هرم السلطة بعد الرئيس فولوديمير زيلينسكي، وهو المفاوض الرئيسي في جولة المحادثات السلمية الحالية.

100 مليون دولار رشاوى في قطاع الطاقة النووية

ووفقاً للمكتب الوطني لمكافحة الفساد (NABU) والنيابة المتخصصة في مكافحة الفساد (SAPO)، فإن هذه الإجراءات التحقيقية تأتي في إطار توسيع التحقيق في فضيحة رشاوى في قطاع الطاقة النووية، التي يُقدر حجمها بنحو 100 مليون دولار أمريكي.

وأكد يرمك نفسه في بيان قصير عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي أن المداهمات جارية في شقته، مشدداً على تعاونه الكامل مع التحقيقات، حيث «لا عوائق أمام المحققين، وقد منحوا وصولاً كاملاً إلى الشقة، والمحامون موجودون في الموقع يتفاعلون مع قوات الإنفاذ».

تفاصيل فضيحة رشاوى الطاقة النووية

برزت القضية في أوائل نوفمبر الماضي، بعد كشف المكتب الوطني لمكافحة الفساد، عن مخطط إجرامي رفيع المستوى في قلب الحكومة، يتضمن تلقي مسؤولين كبار عمولات رشوة بنسبة 10- 15% من عقود تجارية مع شركة «إنيرجواتوم»، الشركة الحكومية للطاقة النووية التي تعد أهم مصدر للطاقة في أوكرانيا.

واتُهم تيمور منديتش، صديق قديم وشريك أعمال لزيلينسكي في شركة الإنتاج التلفزيوني «كفارتال 95» التي أسسها الرئيس قبل دخوله السياسة، بأنه المنظم الرئيسي للشبكة، وهرب منديتش إلى الخارج ساعات قبل وصول المحققين لاعتقاله، ما أثار تساؤلات حول من أنبَهه.

8 مشتبهين كبار في دائرة السلطة

حتى الآن، اتهم المكتب الوطني لمكافحة الفساد، ثمانية مشتبهين كباراً، بما في ذلك وزير الطاقة السابق هيرمان هالوشتشينكو (من 2021 إلى يوليو 2025)، والنائب السابق لرئيس الوزراء أوليكسي تشيرنيشوف، بالإضافة إلى مسؤولين حاليين وسابقين.

وأدى التحقيق إلى استقالة وزيري طاقة وعدالة في وقت سابق هذا الشهر، وفرض زيلينسكي عقوبات على منديتش وممول رئيسي له، رجل الأعمال أوليكساندر تسوكيرمان.

ويستند التحقيق إلى أكثر من 1000 ساعة من التسجيلات السرية لمحادثات، أُفرج عن تفاصيل بعضها للإعلام، حيث يظهر في إحداها مشتبه به يقول إن «بناء هياكل دفاعية لمحطات الطاقة ضد الهجمات الروسية أمر مثير للأسف، إذ يمكن سرقة الأموال بدلاً من ذلك».

يرمك الشخصية الأقوى بعد زيلينسكي

يُعتبر يرمك، البالغ من العمر 54 عاماً، الشخصية الأقوى بعد زيلينسكي مباشرة، إذ يدير مكتب الرئاسة الذي يُشكّل القناة الرئيسية لشؤون الرئيس السياسية، ويسيطر على السياسة الخارجية، بما في ذلك مفاوضات السلام.

وقد قاد يرمك الوفد الأوكراني في جنيف الأسبوع الماضي مع وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو، لمناقشة اقتراح مضاد أوكراني مكون من 19 نقطة، ردّاً على خطة سلام روسية مؤيدة لـ28 نقطة أصدرها الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب فجأة، والتي تطالب بتسويات تُشبه مطالب موسكو.

غضب شعبي

لكن هذه التطورات تعيد الفضيحة إلى الواجهة في وقت حرج، حيث يواجه زيلينسكي غضباً شعبياً واسعاً بسبب انقطاعات الكهرباء اليومية لساعات طويلة ناتجة عن القصف الروسي على البنية التحتية الطاقوية، ما يجعل سرقة أموال الطاقة جريمة مزدوجة.

ويُطالب نواب معارضون وأعضاء في حزب زيلينسكي باستقالة يرمك فوراً، رغم رفض الرئيس طرده حتى الآن، معتبرين أنه كان يسعى لتقويض استقلالية NABU قبل التحقيق.

وأشارت لجنة الاتحاد الأوروبي إلى أن التحقيق «يُظهر أن هيئات مكافحة الفساد في أوكرانيا تعمل بجد»، بينما رحب المتحدث باسم الكرملين دميتري بيسكوف بالأمر كدليل على «هزة في النظام السياسي الأوكراني».

وحتى الآن، لم يصدر تعليق رسمي من زيلينسكي، الذي دافع عن يرمك سابقاً، لكن الخبراء يرون في هذه الأزمة فرصة نادرة لإصلاحات مكافحة الفساد، خصوصاً مع الضغوط الأمريكية لمراجعة تدقيق دولي للمساعدات الغربية البالغة 54 - 108 مليارات دولار، التي يُزعم أن جزءاً منها اختُلِسَ.

وأكد المكتب الوطني لمكافحة الفساد، أنه سيُفصِل المزيد من التفاصيل لاحقاً، مما يُبقي التوتر قائماً في كييف وسط الحرب المستمرة.