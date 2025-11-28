في تطور دراماتيكي يُهدد بإعادة إشعال أزمة سياسية داخلية كبرى في أوكرانيا، أعلنت هيئات مكافحة الفساد الوطنية، اليوم (الجمعة)، عن إجراء مداهمات في منزل ورئاسة مكتب رئيس الديوان الرئاسي أندري يرمك، الرجل الثاني في هرم السلطة بعد الرئيس فولوديمير زيلينسكي، وهو المفاوض الرئيسي في جولة المحادثات السلمية الحالية.
100 مليون دولار رشاوى في قطاع الطاقة النووية
ووفقاً للمكتب الوطني لمكافحة الفساد (NABU) والنيابة المتخصصة في مكافحة الفساد (SAPO)، فإن هذه الإجراءات التحقيقية تأتي في إطار توسيع التحقيق في فضيحة رشاوى في قطاع الطاقة النووية، التي يُقدر حجمها بنحو 100 مليون دولار أمريكي.
وأكد يرمك نفسه في بيان قصير عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي أن المداهمات جارية في شقته، مشدداً على تعاونه الكامل مع التحقيقات، حيث «لا عوائق أمام المحققين، وقد منحوا وصولاً كاملاً إلى الشقة، والمحامون موجودون في الموقع يتفاعلون مع قوات الإنفاذ».
تفاصيل فضيحة رشاوى الطاقة النووية
برزت القضية في أوائل نوفمبر الماضي، بعد كشف المكتب الوطني لمكافحة الفساد، عن مخطط إجرامي رفيع المستوى في قلب الحكومة، يتضمن تلقي مسؤولين كبار عمولات رشوة بنسبة 10- 15% من عقود تجارية مع شركة «إنيرجواتوم»، الشركة الحكومية للطاقة النووية التي تعد أهم مصدر للطاقة في أوكرانيا.
واتُهم تيمور منديتش، صديق قديم وشريك أعمال لزيلينسكي في شركة الإنتاج التلفزيوني «كفارتال 95» التي أسسها الرئيس قبل دخوله السياسة، بأنه المنظم الرئيسي للشبكة، وهرب منديتش إلى الخارج ساعات قبل وصول المحققين لاعتقاله، ما أثار تساؤلات حول من أنبَهه.
8 مشتبهين كبار في دائرة السلطة
حتى الآن، اتهم المكتب الوطني لمكافحة الفساد، ثمانية مشتبهين كباراً، بما في ذلك وزير الطاقة السابق هيرمان هالوشتشينكو (من 2021 إلى يوليو 2025)، والنائب السابق لرئيس الوزراء أوليكسي تشيرنيشوف، بالإضافة إلى مسؤولين حاليين وسابقين.
وأدى التحقيق إلى استقالة وزيري طاقة وعدالة في وقت سابق هذا الشهر، وفرض زيلينسكي عقوبات على منديتش وممول رئيسي له، رجل الأعمال أوليكساندر تسوكيرمان.
ويستند التحقيق إلى أكثر من 1000 ساعة من التسجيلات السرية لمحادثات، أُفرج عن تفاصيل بعضها للإعلام، حيث يظهر في إحداها مشتبه به يقول إن «بناء هياكل دفاعية لمحطات الطاقة ضد الهجمات الروسية أمر مثير للأسف، إذ يمكن سرقة الأموال بدلاً من ذلك».
يرمك الشخصية الأقوى بعد زيلينسكي
يُعتبر يرمك، البالغ من العمر 54 عاماً، الشخصية الأقوى بعد زيلينسكي مباشرة، إذ يدير مكتب الرئاسة الذي يُشكّل القناة الرئيسية لشؤون الرئيس السياسية، ويسيطر على السياسة الخارجية، بما في ذلك مفاوضات السلام.
وقد قاد يرمك الوفد الأوكراني في جنيف الأسبوع الماضي مع وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو، لمناقشة اقتراح مضاد أوكراني مكون من 19 نقطة، ردّاً على خطة سلام روسية مؤيدة لـ28 نقطة أصدرها الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب فجأة، والتي تطالب بتسويات تُشبه مطالب موسكو.
غضب شعبي
لكن هذه التطورات تعيد الفضيحة إلى الواجهة في وقت حرج، حيث يواجه زيلينسكي غضباً شعبياً واسعاً بسبب انقطاعات الكهرباء اليومية لساعات طويلة ناتجة عن القصف الروسي على البنية التحتية الطاقوية، ما يجعل سرقة أموال الطاقة جريمة مزدوجة.
ويُطالب نواب معارضون وأعضاء في حزب زيلينسكي باستقالة يرمك فوراً، رغم رفض الرئيس طرده حتى الآن، معتبرين أنه كان يسعى لتقويض استقلالية NABU قبل التحقيق.
وأشارت لجنة الاتحاد الأوروبي إلى أن التحقيق «يُظهر أن هيئات مكافحة الفساد في أوكرانيا تعمل بجد»، بينما رحب المتحدث باسم الكرملين دميتري بيسكوف بالأمر كدليل على «هزة في النظام السياسي الأوكراني».
وحتى الآن، لم يصدر تعليق رسمي من زيلينسكي، الذي دافع عن يرمك سابقاً، لكن الخبراء يرون في هذه الأزمة فرصة نادرة لإصلاحات مكافحة الفساد، خصوصاً مع الضغوط الأمريكية لمراجعة تدقيق دولي للمساعدات الغربية البالغة 54 - 108 مليارات دولار، التي يُزعم أن جزءاً منها اختُلِسَ.
وأكد المكتب الوطني لمكافحة الفساد، أنه سيُفصِل المزيد من التفاصيل لاحقاً، مما يُبقي التوتر قائماً في كييف وسط الحرب المستمرة.
In a dramatic development that threatens to reignite a major internal political crisis in Ukraine, national anti-corruption agencies announced today (Friday) that they are conducting raids at the home and office of the head of the presidential office, Andriy Yermak, the second man in the power hierarchy after President Volodymyr Zelensky, and the main negotiator in the current peace talks.
$100 million in bribes in the nuclear energy sector
According to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), these investigative actions are part of an expansion of the investigation into a bribery scandal in the nuclear energy sector, estimated to be around $100 million.
Yermak himself confirmed in a brief statement on social media that the raids are ongoing at his apartment, emphasizing his full cooperation with the investigations, stating that "there are no obstacles for the investigators, and they have been granted full access to the apartment, with lawyers present on-site interacting with law enforcement."
Details of the nuclear energy bribery scandal
The case emerged in early November after the National Anti-Corruption Bureau revealed a high-level criminal scheme at the heart of the government, involving senior officials receiving bribes of 10-15% commissions from business contracts with Energoatom, the state nuclear energy company that is Ukraine's main energy source.
Timur Mendyts, a longtime friend and business partner of Zelensky in the television production company Kvartal 95, which the president founded before entering politics, has been accused of being the main organizer of the network. Mendyts fled abroad just hours before investigators arrived to arrest him, raising questions about who tipped him off.
8 major suspects in the power circle
So far, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau has charged eight major suspects, including former Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko (from 2021 to July 2025), former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov, as well as current and former officials.
The investigation has led to the resignation of two ministers of energy and justice earlier this month, and Zelensky has imposed sanctions on Mendyts and a major financier of his, businessman Oleksandr Tsukerman.
The investigation is based on over 1,000 hours of secret recordings of conversations, some details of which have been released to the media, where one suspect is heard saying that "building defensive structures for power plants against Russian attacks is unfortunately exciting, as the money can be stolen instead."
Yermak, the strongest figure after Zelensky
Yermak, 54, is considered the strongest figure immediately after Zelensky, as he manages the presidential office, which serves as the main channel for the president's political affairs, and controls foreign policy, including peace negotiations.
Yermak led the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva last week with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to discuss a 19-point Ukrainian counter-proposal in response to a suddenly issued 28-point Russian peace plan by U.S. President Donald Trump, which calls for compromises resembling Moscow's demands.
Public anger
However, these developments bring the scandal back to the forefront at a critical time, as Zelensky faces widespread public anger due to daily long electricity outages caused by Russian bombings on energy infrastructure, making the theft of energy funds a double crime.
Opposition deputies and members of Zelensky's party are demanding Yermak's immediate resignation, despite the president's refusal to dismiss him so far, arguing that he has been seeking to undermine the independence of NABU before the investigation.
The European Union committee noted that the investigation "shows that anti-corruption agencies in Ukraine are working hard," while Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov welcomed it as evidence of a "jolt in the Ukrainian political system."
So far, there has been no official comment from Zelensky, who has previously defended Yermak, but experts see this crisis as a rare opportunity for anti-corruption reforms, especially with U.S. pressure for a review of the international audit of Western aid amounting to $54 - $108 billion, part of which is alleged to have been embezzled.
The National Anti-Corruption Bureau confirmed that it will provide more details later, keeping tensions high in Kyiv amid the ongoing war.