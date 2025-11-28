In a dramatic development that threatens to reignite a major internal political crisis in Ukraine, national anti-corruption agencies announced today (Friday) that they are conducting raids at the home and office of the head of the presidential office, Andriy Yermak, the second man in the power hierarchy after President Volodymyr Zelensky, and the main negotiator in the current peace talks.

$100 million in bribes in the nuclear energy sector

According to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), these investigative actions are part of an expansion of the investigation into a bribery scandal in the nuclear energy sector, estimated to be around $100 million.

Yermak himself confirmed in a brief statement on social media that the raids are ongoing at his apartment, emphasizing his full cooperation with the investigations, stating that "there are no obstacles for the investigators, and they have been granted full access to the apartment, with lawyers present on-site interacting with law enforcement."

Details of the nuclear energy bribery scandal

The case emerged in early November after the National Anti-Corruption Bureau revealed a high-level criminal scheme at the heart of the government, involving senior officials receiving bribes of 10-15% commissions from business contracts with Energoatom, the state nuclear energy company that is Ukraine's main energy source.

Timur Mendyts, a longtime friend and business partner of Zelensky in the television production company Kvartal 95, which the president founded before entering politics, has been accused of being the main organizer of the network. Mendyts fled abroad just hours before investigators arrived to arrest him, raising questions about who tipped him off.

8 major suspects in the power circle

So far, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau has charged eight major suspects, including former Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko (from 2021 to July 2025), former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov, as well as current and former officials.

The investigation has led to the resignation of two ministers of energy and justice earlier this month, and Zelensky has imposed sanctions on Mendyts and a major financier of his, businessman Oleksandr Tsukerman.

The investigation is based on over 1,000 hours of secret recordings of conversations, some details of which have been released to the media, where one suspect is heard saying that "building defensive structures for power plants against Russian attacks is unfortunately exciting, as the money can be stolen instead."

Yermak, the strongest figure after Zelensky

Yermak, 54, is considered the strongest figure immediately after Zelensky, as he manages the presidential office, which serves as the main channel for the president's political affairs, and controls foreign policy, including peace negotiations.

Yermak led the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva last week with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to discuss a 19-point Ukrainian counter-proposal in response to a suddenly issued 28-point Russian peace plan by U.S. President Donald Trump, which calls for compromises resembling Moscow's demands.

Public anger

However, these developments bring the scandal back to the forefront at a critical time, as Zelensky faces widespread public anger due to daily long electricity outages caused by Russian bombings on energy infrastructure, making the theft of energy funds a double crime.

Opposition deputies and members of Zelensky's party are demanding Yermak's immediate resignation, despite the president's refusal to dismiss him so far, arguing that he has been seeking to undermine the independence of NABU before the investigation.

The European Union committee noted that the investigation "shows that anti-corruption agencies in Ukraine are working hard," while Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov welcomed it as evidence of a "jolt in the Ukrainian political system."

So far, there has been no official comment from Zelensky, who has previously defended Yermak, but experts see this crisis as a rare opportunity for anti-corruption reforms, especially with U.S. pressure for a review of the international audit of Western aid amounting to $54 - $108 billion, part of which is alleged to have been embezzled.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau confirmed that it will provide more details later, keeping tensions high in Kyiv amid the ongoing war.