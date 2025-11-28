بعد يوم من وفاة الجندية سارة بيكستروم (20 عاما) متأثرة بجروحها، في حين لا يزال الجندي أندرو وولف (24 عاما) في حالة حرجة بعد خضوعه لعملية جراحية، أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، إن إدارته تدرس احتمال ترحيل عائلة رحمان الله لكانوال، المشتبه به في إطلاق النار على اثنين من أعضاء الحرس الوطني في واشنطن.


وفي رده على سؤال من أحد الصحفيين عما إذا كان ينوي طرد زوجة لكانوال وأطفاله من الولايات المتحدة، قال ترمب: «حسناً، نحن ننظر في ذلك الآن، نحن ننظر في الوضع كله مع العائلة».


وأعلن ترمب أمس أنه يعتزم وقف الهجرة من دول العالم الثالث بصورة دائمة، معتبراً أن ذلك يسمح للنظام الأمريكي بالتعافي بشكل كامل.

لكانوال منفذ الهجوم
ودخل لكانوال (29 عاماً) الولايات المتحدة في 2021 ضمن برنامج «مرحبا بالحلفاء» الذي سمح بدخول آلاف الأفغان بعد انسحاب الولايات المتحدة من أفغانستان وعودة طالبان للسلطة، لكنه قاد (الأربعاء) سيارته إلى واشنطن وأطلق النار على الجنديين في هجوم وصفه المسؤولون بـ«على شكل كمين» باستخدام مسدس، وتم توقيفه.


وقال مدير وكالة الاستخبارات المركزية، جون راتكليف، إن لكانوال عمل سابقاً مع الوكالة في أفغانستان، فيما أعلنت خدمات الجنسية والهجرة الأمريكية تعليق جميع معالجة طلبات الهجرة للمواطنين الأفغان إلى أجل غير مسمى، وبدء مراجعة شاملة لجميع بطاقات الإقامة الخضراء الصادرة لمهاجرين من دول تعتبر عالية المخاطر.