One day after the death of soldier Sarah Bickstrom (20 years old) from her injuries, while soldier Andrew Wolf (24 years old) remains in critical condition after undergoing surgery, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that his administration is considering the possibility of deporting the family of Rahmanullah Lakanwal, the suspect in the shooting of two National Guard members in Washington.



In response to a question from a reporter about whether he intends to deport Lakanwal's wife and children from the United States, Trump said, "Well, we are looking into that right now, we are looking at the whole situation with the family."



Trump announced yesterday that he intends to permanently halt immigration from third-world countries, considering that this would allow the American system to fully recover.



Lakanwal (29 years old) entered the United States in 2021 under the "Welcome Allies" program, which allowed thousands of Afghans to enter after the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the return of the Taliban to power. However, he drove his car to Washington on Wednesday and opened fire on the two soldiers in an attack described by officials as "ambush-style" using a handgun, and he was apprehended.



CIA Director John Ratcliffe stated that Lakanwal had previously worked with the agency in Afghanistan, while U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced the suspension of all processing of immigration applications for Afghan citizens indefinitely and the initiation of a comprehensive review of all green cards issued to immigrants from countries considered high-risk.