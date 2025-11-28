أعلن الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين أن موسكو ستوقف عملياتها العسكرية في أوكرانيا فورًا إذا وافقت كييف على الانسحاب من الأراضي التي تطالب بها روسيا، محذرًا من أن رفض ذلك سيؤدي إلى طرد القوات الأوكرانية «بالقوة العسكرية».
موسكو ترسم خطاً أحمر.. بوتين يعلن شرط روسيا لوقف الحرب في أوكرانيا

جاءت هذه التصريحات خلال مؤتمر صحافي عقده بوتين في بشكيك، عاصمة قرغيزستان، عقب قمة منظمة معاهدة الأمن الجماعي، حيث أكد أن مقترح السلام الأمريكي يمكن أن يكون «أساسًا للاتفاقات المستقبلية»، لكنه شدد على ضرورة التنازل عن المناطق المتنازع عليها.

وقال بوتين بوضوح: «إذا غادرت القوات الأوكرانية الأراضي المحتلة، سنوقف القتال، وإذا لم تغادر، سنطردها بالقوة العسكرية»، في حين لم يحدد الرئيس الروسي ما إذا كان يقصد فقط دونيتسك ولوغانسك – الأولوية الرئيسية للكرملين – أم يشمل أيضًا خيرسون وزابوريجيا في الجنوب، حيث تسيطر أوكرانيا على أجزاء كبيرة منهما.

بوتين يتوعد بتحقيق أهداف روسيا كاملة

وأضاف بوتين أن التقدم الروسي «غير قابل للكبح»، مشيرًا إلى أن الجيش الروسي أكبر وأقوى، وأن الحرب لن تنتهي إلا بتحقيق «أهدافنا»، بما في ذلك السيطرة الكاملة على هذه المناطق.

في الوقت نفسه، أعرب بوتين عن تفاؤل حذر تجاه المقترح الأمريكي، قائلًا: «نحن نعتقد أن هذا يمكن أن يكون أساسًا للاتفاقات المستقبلية»، لكنه طالب بـ«صياغة دبلوماسية» لبعض النقاط، مثل تلك المتعلقة بعدم هجوم روسيا على أوروبا، التي وصفها بـ«السخيفة».

وأكد بوتين استعداد موسكو لـ«مناقشات جادة» مع الوفد الأمريكي، الذي يقوده المبعوث الخاص ستيف ويتكوف، والذي من المتوقع وصوله إلى موسكو الأسبوع القادم.

ومن المقرر أن يلتقي ويتكوف، الذي زار موسكو عدة مرات هذا العام، ببوتين مباشرة، وقد يصاحبه جاريد كوشنير، صهر ترامب، وسط تسرب حديث لمكالمة هاتفية بين ويتكوف ومستشار بوتين يوري أوشاكوف، أظهرت نصائح أمريكية لروسيا حول كيفية تحقيق تقدم في خطة ترامب.

مرحلة حرجة للحرب الأوكرانية

ويأتي إعلان بوتين في سياق تصعيد دبلوماسي غير مسبوق، حيث أصبحت الحرب الروسية الأوكرانية، التي اندلعت في فبراير 2022، في مرحلة حرجة بعد عودة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إلى البيت الأبيض.

ومنذ بداية نوفمبر الجاري أطلقت إدارة ترامب جهودًا مكثفة للتفاوض، بما في ذلك مقترح سلام أولي يتكون من 28 نقطة، نُشر في الأسابيع الأخيرة بعد محادثات في جنيف بين مسؤولين أمريكيين وأوكرانيين.

كان هذا المقترح الأولي مائلًا نحو المطالب الروسية، حيث نص على تنازل كييف عن منطقتي دونيتسك ولوغانسك (دونباس)، بالإضافة إلى وقف المساعدات العسكرية الأمريكية ومنع نشر قوات غربية في أوكرانيا مستقبلًا.

وأثار ذلك غضبًا في كييف، حيث اعتبره الرئيس فولوديمير زيلينسكي «شكلًا من أشكال الاستسلام»، لكنه أعرب بعد تعديلات في النسخة الجديدة عن أن الخطة «قابلة للعمل»، معتمدًا على لقاء محتمل مع ترمب قريبًا.