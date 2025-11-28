موسكو ترسم خطاً أحمر.. بوتين يعلن شرط روسيا لوقف الحرب في أوكرانيا

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Moscow will immediately halt its military operations in Ukraine if Kyiv agrees to withdraw from the territories claimed by Russia, warning that refusal to do so will lead to the expulsion of Ukrainian forces "by military force."



These statements came during a press conference held by Putin in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, following a summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, where he confirmed that the American peace proposal could serve as "a basis for future agreements," but emphasized the necessity of conceding disputed areas.

Putin stated clearly: "If the Ukrainian forces leave the occupied territories, we will stop fighting, and if they do not leave, we will expel them by military force," while the Russian president did not specify whether he meant only Donetsk and Luhansk – the Kremlin's main priority – or if this also includes Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in the south, where Ukraine controls large parts of both.

Putin vows to achieve Russia's full objectives

Putin added that Russian progress is "unstoppable," pointing out that the Russian army is larger and stronger, and that the war will not end until "our objectives" are achieved, including complete control over these areas.

At the same time, Putin expressed cautious optimism regarding the American proposal, saying: "We believe this could be a basis for future agreements," but he demanded "diplomatic wording" for some points, such as those related to Russia not attacking Europe, which he described as "absurd."

Putin confirmed Moscow's readiness for "serious discussions" with the American delegation, led by special envoy Steve Whitehouse, who is expected to arrive in Moscow next week.

Whitehouse, who has visited Moscow several times this year, is set to meet directly with Putin, and may be accompanied by Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, amidst leaks of a phone call between Whitehouse and Putin's advisor Yuri Ushakov, which showed American advice to Russia on how to make progress in Trump's plan.

A critical phase for the Ukrainian war

Putin's announcement comes in the context of unprecedented diplomatic escalation, as the Russian-Ukrainian war, which erupted in February 2022, has entered a critical phase following the return of American President Donald Trump to the White House.

Since the beginning of November, the Trump administration has launched intensive efforts to negotiate, including an initial peace proposal consisting of 28 points, published in recent weeks after talks in Geneva between American and Ukrainian officials.

This initial proposal leaned towards Russian demands, stipulating Kyiv's concession of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions (Donbas), in addition to halting American military aid and preventing the deployment of Western forces in Ukraine in the future.

This provoked anger in Kyiv, where President Volodymyr Zelensky considered it "a form of surrender," but he expressed after adjustments in the new version that the plan is "workable," relying on a potential meeting with Trump soon.