يزور الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين الثلاثاء القادم الهند، لإجراء مباحثات مع رئيس الوزراء الهندي ناريندرا مودي تتناول العلاقات الثنائية والقضايا الدولية.
وذكر الكرملين في بيان، أن بوتين سيعقد مباحثات رسمية مع مودي خلال زيارته إلى نيودلهي، على أن يلتقي أيضاً رئيسة البلاد دروبادي مورمو في اجتماع منفصل، موضحاً أن الجانبين سيوقعان عدداً من الوثائق الحكومية والتجارية دون الكشف عن تفاصيلها.
وقال الكرملين: «هذه الزيارة تكتسب أهمية كبيرة، إذ توفر فرصة لمناقشة جدول الأعمال الواسع للعلاقات الروسية-الهندية باعتبارها شراكة إستراتيجية مميّزة وممتازة»، مضيفاً: أن العلاقة بين البلدين تشمل مجالات سياسية وثنائية وتجارية واقتصادية وعلمية وتكنولوجية وثقافية وإنسانية.
بدورها، أوضحت وزارة الخارجية الهندية في بيان، أن الزيارة المرتقبة لبوتين ستتيح فرصة لقيادتي الهند وروسيا لوضع رؤية لتعزيز الشراكة الإستراتيجية الخاصة والمتميزة، وتبادل وجهات النظر حول القضايا الإقليمية والعالمية ذات الاهتمام المشترك.
Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit India next Tuesday to hold talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding bilateral relations and international issues.
The Kremlin stated in a statement that Putin will hold official talks with Modi during his visit to New Delhi and will also meet with the country's President Droupadi Murmu in a separate meeting, noting that both sides will sign a number of governmental and commercial documents without disclosing their details.
The Kremlin said: "This visit is of great importance as it provides an opportunity to discuss the broad agenda of Russian-Indian relations, considering it a distinguished and excellent strategic partnership," adding that the relationship between the two countries encompasses political, bilateral, commercial, economic, scientific, technological, cultural, and humanitarian fields.
For its part, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs clarified in a statement that Putin's upcoming visit will provide an opportunity for the leaderships of India and Russia to set a vision for enhancing their special and distinguished strategic partnership and to exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.