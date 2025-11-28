يزور الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين الثلاثاء القادم الهند، لإجراء مباحثات مع رئيس الوزراء الهندي ناريندرا مودي تتناول العلاقات الثنائية والقضايا الدولية.


وذكر الكرملين في بيان، أن بوتين سيعقد مباحثات رسمية مع مودي خلال زيارته إلى نيودلهي، على أن يلتقي أيضاً رئيسة البلاد دروبادي مورمو في اجتماع منفصل، موضحاً أن الجانبين سيوقعان عدداً من الوثائق الحكومية والتجارية دون الكشف عن تفاصيلها.


وقال الكرملين: «هذه الزيارة تكتسب أهمية كبيرة، إذ توفر فرصة لمناقشة جدول الأعمال الواسع للعلاقات الروسية-الهندية باعتبارها شراكة إستراتيجية مميّزة وممتازة»، مضيفاً: أن العلاقة بين البلدين تشمل مجالات سياسية وثنائية وتجارية واقتصادية وعلمية وتكنولوجية وثقافية وإنسانية.


بدورها، أوضحت وزارة الخارجية الهندية في بيان، أن الزيارة المرتقبة لبوتين ستتيح فرصة لقيادتي الهند وروسيا لوضع رؤية لتعزيز الشراكة الإستراتيجية الخاصة والمتميزة، وتبادل وجهات النظر حول القضايا الإقليمية والعالمية ذات الاهتمام المشترك.