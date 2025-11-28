Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit India next Tuesday to hold talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding bilateral relations and international issues.



The Kremlin stated in a statement that Putin will hold official talks with Modi during his visit to New Delhi and will also meet with the country's President Droupadi Murmu in a separate meeting, noting that both sides will sign a number of governmental and commercial documents without disclosing their details.



The Kremlin said: "This visit is of great importance as it provides an opportunity to discuss the broad agenda of Russian-Indian relations, considering it a distinguished and excellent strategic partnership," adding that the relationship between the two countries encompasses political, bilateral, commercial, economic, scientific, technological, cultural, and humanitarian fields.



For its part, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs clarified in a statement that Putin's upcoming visit will provide an opportunity for the leaderships of India and Russia to set a vision for enhancing their special and distinguished strategic partnership and to exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.