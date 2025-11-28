دانت سورية بأشد العبارات الاعتداء الإجرامي الذي قامت به دورية إسرائيلي فجر اليوم (الجمعة)، من خلال توغلها داخل أراضي بلدة بيت جن في ريف دمشق، واعتدائها السافر على الأهالي وممتلكاتهم، ما أدى إلى اندلاع اشتباكات مباشرة نتيجة تصدي أهالي البلدة للدورية المعتدية وأجبارها على الانسحاب من الأراضي السورية.


وقالت وزارة الخارجية والمغتربين السورية في بيان: أن إقدام قوات الاحتلال عقب فشل توغلها على استهداف بلدة بيت جن بقصف وحشي ومتعمد يشكل جريمة حرب مكتملة الأركان بعد أن ارتكبت مجزرة مروعة راح ضحيتها أكثر من عشرة مدنيين بينهم نساء وأطفال وتسببت بحركة نزوح كبيرة نتيجة استمرار القصف الهمجي والمتعمد على منازل الآمنين، محملة سلطات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي المسؤولية الكاملة عن هذا العدوان الخطير، وما نجم عنه من ضحايا ودمار.


واعتبرت الوزارة أن استمرار هذه الاعتداءات الإجرامية يهدد الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة، ويأتي في سياق سياسة منهجية لزعزعة الأوضاع وفرض واقع عدواني بالقوة، مجددة مطالبة بلادها من مجلس الأمن الدولي والأمم المتحدة وجامعة الدول العربية بالتحرك العاجل لوضع حد لسياسة العدوان والانتهاكات المتكررة التي يقوم بها الاحتلال الإسرائيلي بحق الشعب السوري، واتخاذ إجراءات رادعة تضمن احترام القانون الدولي وميثاق الأمم المتحدة وسيادة سورية ووحدة أراضيها.


وأشار البيان إلى أن سورية ستواصل ممارسة حقها المشروع في الدفاع عن أرضها وشعبها بكل الوسائل التي يقرها القانون الدولي، وأن هذه الجرائم لن تزيدها إلا تمسكاً بحقوقها وسيادتها ورفضها لكل أشكال الاحتلال والعدوان.


وقُتل 13 سورياً وأصيب 25 آخرون في قصف إسرائيلي على بلدة بيت جن بريف دمشق اليوم، بالتزامن مع توغل دورية عسكرية إسرائيلية داخل البلدة، بحسب التلفزيون السوري.


وأقر جيش الإسرائيلي بتنفيذ الهجوم على البلدة وإصابة 6 من جنوده.