دانت سورية بأشد العبارات الاعتداء الإجرامي الذي قامت به دورية إسرائيلي فجر اليوم (الجمعة)، من خلال توغلها داخل أراضي بلدة بيت جن في ريف دمشق، واعتدائها السافر على الأهالي وممتلكاتهم، ما أدى إلى اندلاع اشتباكات مباشرة نتيجة تصدي أهالي البلدة للدورية المعتدية وأجبارها على الانسحاب من الأراضي السورية.
وقالت وزارة الخارجية والمغتربين السورية في بيان: أن إقدام قوات الاحتلال عقب فشل توغلها على استهداف بلدة بيت جن بقصف وحشي ومتعمد يشكل جريمة حرب مكتملة الأركان بعد أن ارتكبت مجزرة مروعة راح ضحيتها أكثر من عشرة مدنيين بينهم نساء وأطفال وتسببت بحركة نزوح كبيرة نتيجة استمرار القصف الهمجي والمتعمد على منازل الآمنين، محملة سلطات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي المسؤولية الكاملة عن هذا العدوان الخطير، وما نجم عنه من ضحايا ودمار.
واعتبرت الوزارة أن استمرار هذه الاعتداءات الإجرامية يهدد الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة، ويأتي في سياق سياسة منهجية لزعزعة الأوضاع وفرض واقع عدواني بالقوة، مجددة مطالبة بلادها من مجلس الأمن الدولي والأمم المتحدة وجامعة الدول العربية بالتحرك العاجل لوضع حد لسياسة العدوان والانتهاكات المتكررة التي يقوم بها الاحتلال الإسرائيلي بحق الشعب السوري، واتخاذ إجراءات رادعة تضمن احترام القانون الدولي وميثاق الأمم المتحدة وسيادة سورية ووحدة أراضيها.
وأشار البيان إلى أن سورية ستواصل ممارسة حقها المشروع في الدفاع عن أرضها وشعبها بكل الوسائل التي يقرها القانون الدولي، وأن هذه الجرائم لن تزيدها إلا تمسكاً بحقوقها وسيادتها ورفضها لكل أشكال الاحتلال والعدوان.
وقُتل 13 سورياً وأصيب 25 آخرون في قصف إسرائيلي على بلدة بيت جن بريف دمشق اليوم، بالتزامن مع توغل دورية عسكرية إسرائيلية داخل البلدة، بحسب التلفزيون السوري.
وأقر جيش الإسرائيلي بتنفيذ الهجوم على البلدة وإصابة 6 من جنوده.
Syria condemned in the strongest terms the criminal attack carried out by an Israeli patrol early today (Friday), through its incursion into the territory of the town of Beit Jinn in the Damascus countryside, and its blatant aggression against the residents and their properties, which led to direct clashes as the townspeople confronted the aggressive patrol and forced it to withdraw from Syrian territory.
The Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates stated in a statement: that the actions of the occupying forces, following their failed incursion, to target the town of Beit Jinn with brutal and deliberate shelling constitutes a complete war crime after committing a horrific massacre that resulted in the deaths of more than ten civilians, including women and children, and caused a large displacement movement due to the continued barbaric and deliberate shelling of the homes of the innocent, holding the Israeli occupying authorities fully responsible for this serious aggression and the resulting casualties and destruction.
The ministry considered that the continuation of these criminal attacks threatens security and stability in the region, and comes within the context of a systematic policy to destabilize the situation and impose an aggressive reality by force, reiterating its demand from the United Nations Security Council, the United Nations, and the Arab League for urgent action to put an end to the policy of aggression and the repeated violations carried out by the Israeli occupation against the Syrian people, and to take deterrent measures that ensure respect for international law, the United Nations Charter, Syria's sovereignty, and the unity of its territory.
The statement indicated that Syria will continue to exercise its legitimate right to defend its land and people by all means permitted by international law, and that these crimes will only increase its adherence to its rights and sovereignty and its rejection of all forms of occupation and aggression.
Thirteen Syrians were killed and 25 others were injured in an Israeli shelling on the town of Beit Jinn in the Damascus countryside today, coinciding with the incursion of an Israeli military patrol into the town, according to Syrian television.
The Israeli army acknowledged carrying out the attack on the town and that 6 of its soldiers were injured.