Syria condemned in the strongest terms the criminal attack carried out by an Israeli patrol early today (Friday), through its incursion into the territory of the town of Beit Jinn in the Damascus countryside, and its blatant aggression against the residents and their properties, which led to direct clashes as the townspeople confronted the aggressive patrol and forced it to withdraw from Syrian territory.



The Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates stated in a statement: that the actions of the occupying forces, following their failed incursion, to target the town of Beit Jinn with brutal and deliberate shelling constitutes a complete war crime after committing a horrific massacre that resulted in the deaths of more than ten civilians, including women and children, and caused a large displacement movement due to the continued barbaric and deliberate shelling of the homes of the innocent, holding the Israeli occupying authorities fully responsible for this serious aggression and the resulting casualties and destruction.



The ministry considered that the continuation of these criminal attacks threatens security and stability in the region, and comes within the context of a systematic policy to destabilize the situation and impose an aggressive reality by force, reiterating its demand from the United Nations Security Council, the United Nations, and the Arab League for urgent action to put an end to the policy of aggression and the repeated violations carried out by the Israeli occupation against the Syrian people, and to take deterrent measures that ensure respect for international law, the United Nations Charter, Syria's sovereignty, and the unity of its territory.



The statement indicated that Syria will continue to exercise its legitimate right to defend its land and people by all means permitted by international law, and that these crimes will only increase its adherence to its rights and sovereignty and its rejection of all forms of occupation and aggression.



Thirteen Syrians were killed and 25 others were injured in an Israeli shelling on the town of Beit Jinn in the Damascus countryside today, coinciding with the incursion of an Israeli military patrol into the town, according to Syrian television.



The Israeli army acknowledged carrying out the attack on the town and that 6 of its soldiers were injured.