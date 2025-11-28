أعلن المتحدث باسم الكرملين، دميتري بيسكوف، اليوم (الجمعة) تسلم بلاده من الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية الخطة المعدلة عقب المشاورات الأمريكية الأوكرانية في جنيف.


وقال بيسكوف خلال إحاطة إعلامية: «تم تسليم المعايير الرئيسية، وستتم المناقشة في موسكو الأسبوع القادم»، مضيفاً: «نريد التحرك نحو السلام رغم اعتقادنا بأن زيلينسكي رئيس غير شرعي»


وأشار إلى أن مسألة الاعتراف بالواقع على الأرض تحسم من خلال المفاوضات.


بالمقابل، أوضح أندريه يرماك مدير مكتب الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي إن الرئيس لن يوافق على التخلي عن أراضٍ لروسيا مقابل السلام.


وأكد كبير المفاوضين الأوكرانيين يرماك لمجلة «ذي أتلانتيك» الأمريكية، أن أي شخص عاقل لن يوقع على وثيقة للتنازل عن الأراضي الأوكرانية ما دام فولوديمير زيلينسكي رئيساً للبلاد، مشيراً إلى أن ذلك معارض للدستور، مبيناً أن كل ما يمكن التحدث عنه واقعياً الآن هو تحديد خط التماس.


وأشار كبير المفاوضين الأوكرانيين إلى أن المقترح الذي تم التوصل إليه في مفاوضات أبو ظبي لا يتعارض مع مصالح بلاده، وأنه يراعي خطوطها الحمراء.


وكان الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين قال أمس (الخميس)، خلال مؤتمر صحافي في بشكيك عاصمة قرغيزستان، إن القتال سيتوقف بانسحاب أوكرانيا من الأراضي التي تحتلها في دونباس، وإن لم تنسحب فسنحقق أهدافنا بالقوة العسكرية.


واشار بوتين إلى إنه لم يتم التوصل إلى اتفاق نهائي بعد بشأن التسوية في أوكرانيا، وقد يكون المقترح أساساً للتوصل إلى اتفاق مستقبلي، لكن لا صيغة نهائية بعد بشأن السلام، مشدداً بالقول: «واشنطن تأخذ مواقفنا في الاعتبار».


وأضاف بوتين أنه من المقرر أن يصل الوفد الأمريكي إلى موسكو الأسبوع القادم لمناقشة المقترح مع مسؤولين روس.