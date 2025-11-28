The Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, announced today (Friday) that his country has received the revised plan from the United States following the U.S.-Ukrainian consultations in Geneva.



Peskov stated during a press briefing: "The main criteria have been delivered, and discussions will take place in Moscow next week," adding, "We want to move towards peace despite our belief that Zelensky is an illegitimate president."



He pointed out that the issue of recognizing the reality on the ground is determined through negotiations.



In contrast, Andriy Yermak, the head of the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, clarified that the president will not agree to cede territory to Russia in exchange for peace.



Chief Ukrainian negotiator Yermak confirmed to the American magazine "The Atlantic" that no sane person would sign a document to concede Ukrainian territories as long as Volodymyr Zelensky is the president of the country, noting that this is contrary to the constitution, and emphasizing that the only realistic topic of discussion now is determining the contact line.



The chief Ukrainian negotiator indicated that the proposal reached in the Abu Dhabi negotiations does not contradict his country's interests and respects its red lines.



Russian President Vladimir Putin stated yesterday (Thursday) during a press conference in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, that fighting would cease with Ukraine's withdrawal from the territories it occupies in Donbas, and if it does not withdraw, we will achieve our goals through military force.



Putin noted that a final agreement on the settlement in Ukraine has not yet been reached, and the proposal could serve as a basis for a future agreement, but there is no final formula for peace yet, stressing: "Washington takes our positions into account."



He added that the American delegation is scheduled to arrive in Moscow next week to discuss the proposal with Russian officials.