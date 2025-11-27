Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam launched an attack on Hezbollah, asserting that "its weapon did not protect its leaders, nor the Lebanese, nor the victory in Gaza. He acknowledged that Lebanon is lagging in the issue of weapon control and the establishment of state authority and sovereignty.

A one-sided war of attrition

Salam emphasized during his meeting with a delegation from the "Administrative Board of the Press Club" today (Thursday) that Lebanon is in a one-sided war of attrition that is escalating, and we do not need Arab and foreign envoys to sound the alarm. However, he refused to describe the situation as bleak, pointing out that there are other developments indicating the beginning of a restoration of trust.

Salam said, "We are the ones who set the deadlines for the weapon control process; the first phase is supposed to end by the end of the year, and it includes the area south of the Litani River, where weapons and military infrastructure must be removed.

As for the area north of the Litani, at this stage, the principle of weapon containment should be applied, meaning preventing its transfer and use, with a transition to the subsequent phases of weapon control in various regions later on."

A weapon that did not deter aggression

Salam confirmed that "Lebanon is lagging in the issue of weapon control and the establishment of state authority and sovereignty, as stipulated in the Taif Agreement," noting that the resistance played a role in liberating the south and that Hezbollah had a fundamental role in it.

The Prime Minister strongly criticized "Hezbollah's narrative" regarding its weapon, saying: "The party claims that its weapon deters aggression, and deterrence means preventing the enemy from attacking, but it has attacked, and the weapon did not deter it. Moreover, this weapon did not protect either the party's leaders or the Lebanese and their properties, as evidenced by dozens of erased villages."

Salam questioned: "Is Hezbollah's weapon currently capable of deterring the ongoing Israeli aggressions?" He answered: "This weapon provides neither deterrence nor protection nor victory in Gaza. We did not implement Resolution 1701 in 2006, and it must be remembered that the preamble of the ceasefire agreement specifies the six parties that have the right to bear arms."

In response to a question about what Khamenei's advisor said, Salam stated that he is "not concerned, and what matters to him now is the economy and the launch of economic activity to provide job opportunities. In this context, it is essential to complete the financial gap law and address the conditions of banks to restore deposits."

Iranian media reported that Ali Akbar Velayati, an advisor to the Iranian leader, stated that Hezbollah's presence today is indispensable for Lebanon.