شن رئيس الوزراء اللبناني نواف سلام، هجوماً على حزب الله، مؤكداً أن أن «سلاحه لم يحمِ قادته ولا اللبنانيين ولا نصر غزة. وأقر بأن لبنان متأخّر في موضوع حصر السلاح وبسط سلطة الدولة وسيادتها.
حرب استنزاف من طرف واحد

وشدد سلام خلال استقباله وفداً من «الهيئة الإدارية لنادي الصحافة»، اليوم (الخميس)، على أن لبنان في حرب استنزاف من طرف واحد وهي تتصاعد، ولسنا بحاجة لأن يأتي الموفدون العرب والأجانب من أجل دق ناقوس الخطر، إلا أنه رفض وصف الصورة بالسوداوية، لافتاً إلى أن هناك أموراً أخرى تحصل تدل على بدء استعادة الثقة.

وقال سلام «نحن مَن وضعنا المهل لعملية حصر السلاح، فالمرحلة الأولى يُفترَض أن تنتهي مع نهاية العام، وهي تشمل جنوب الليطاني، حيث يجب أن يُزال السلاح والبنى التحتية العسكرية.

أما في شمال الليطاني، ففي هذه المرحلة يجب أن يطبَّق مبدأ احتواء السلاح، أي منع نقله واستخدامه، على أن يتم الانتقال فيما بعد إلى المراحل الأخرى لحصر السلاح في مختلف المناطق».

سلاح لم يرع الاعتداء

وأكد سلام أن «لبنان متأخّر في موضوع حصر السلاح وبسط سلطة الدولة وسيادتها، وهذا ما نص عليه اتفاق الطائف»، لافتاً إلى أن المقاومة كان لها دور في تحرير الجنوب وكان لحزب الله دور أساسي فيها.

وانتقد رئيس الحكومة بشدة «سردية حزب الله» المتعلّقة بسلاحه، وقال: «الحزب يقول إن سلاحه يردع الاعتداء، والردع يعني منع العدو من الاعتداء، ولكنه اعتدى والسلاح لم يردعه. كما أن هذا السلاح لم يحمِ لا قادة الحزب ولا اللبنانيين وممتلكاتهم، والدليل على ذلك عشرات القرى الممسوحة».

وتساءل سلام: «هل سلاح حزب الله قادر حالياً على رد الاعتداءات الإسرائيلية الراهنة»؟. وأجاب: «هذا السلاح لا ردع ولا حمى ولا نصر غزة. ونحن لم نطبّق القرار 1701 في عام 2006، ولا بدّ من التذكير بأن مقدّمة اتفاق وقف الأعمال العدائية تحدِّد الجهات الـ6 التي يحق لها حمل السلاح».

وردّاً على سؤال حول ما قاله مستشار خامنئي، قال سلام إنه «غير معني، وما يهمّه الآن هو الاقتصاد، وانطلاق الحركة الاقتصادية لتوفير فرص العمل. وفي هذا السياق، لا بدّ من إنجاز قانون الفجوة المالية، ومعالجة أوضاع المصارف لاستعادة الودائع».

وكانت وسائل إعلام إيرانية نقلت عن مستشار المرشد الإيراني علي أكبر ولايتي قوله، إن وجود حزب الله اليوم لا غنى عنه بالنسبة للبنان.