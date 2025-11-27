نجحت مصر في استعادة 131 مواطنًا مصريًا كانوا محتجزين في ليبيا، حيث وصلوا مساء أمس (الأربعاء) على متن رحلة خاصة قادمة من طرابلس إلى مطار القاهرة الدولي.

وبحسب بيان صادر عن وزارة الخارجية والهجرة وشئون المصريين بالخارج، اليوم (الخميس) فقد استقبل الرحلة بمطار القاهرة السفير حداد عبد التواب الجوهري، مساعد وزير الخارجية للشئون القنصلية والمصريين في الخارج، مؤكدًا أن عودة هؤلاء المواطنين جاءت نتيجة جهود حثيثة ومتواصلة بذلتها السفارة المصرية في طرابلس بالتنسيق المباشر مع الجهات الليبية المختصة، وبالتعاون الوثيق مع كافة القطاعات المعنية داخل الوزارة.

وكشف مساعد الوزير عما تم خلال العام 2025 في هذا السياق، حيث تم استعادة 1132 مواطنًا مصريًا من طرابلس والمنطقة الغربية في ليبيا، وإعادة أكثر من 1500 مواطن مصري من بني غازي والمنطقة الشرقية، وبذلك يتجاوز إجمالي المصريين الذين تم استعادتهم من ليبيا خلال عام 2025 أكثر من 2600 مواطن.

وجددت مصر عبر وزارة الخارجية النداء لمواطنيها بأهمية اتباع الطرق الشرعية والقانونية في إجراءات السفر والدخول إلى الدول المجاورة، محذرًة من الانجرار وراء عصابات الهجرة غير الشرعية التي تعرض حياة المواطنين لأخطار جسيمة، وتتسبب في وقوعهم فريسة للاحتجاز والابتزاز.