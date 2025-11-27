Egypt has successfully repatriated 131 Egyptian citizens who were detained in Libya, as they arrived last night (Wednesday) on a special flight from Tripoli to Cairo International Airport.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Immigration, and Egyptian Expatriates Affairs today (Thursday), the flight was welcomed at Cairo Airport by Ambassador Hossam Abdel Tawab El-Gohary, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Consular Affairs and Egyptians Abroad, who confirmed that the return of these citizens was the result of diligent and continuous efforts made by the Egyptian Embassy in Tripoli in direct coordination with the relevant Libyan authorities, and in close cooperation with all concerned sectors within the ministry.

The Assistant Minister revealed what had been accomplished during the year 2025 in this context, where 1,132 Egyptian citizens were repatriated from Tripoli and the western region of Libya, and over 1,500 Egyptian citizens were returned from Benghazi and the eastern region, thus exceeding the total number of Egyptians repatriated from Libya during the year 2025 to more than 2,600 citizens.

Egypt, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reiterated its call to its citizens about the importance of following legal and legitimate procedures for traveling and entering neighboring countries, warning against falling prey to illegal immigration gangs that expose citizens' lives to serious dangers and result in them becoming victims of detention and extortion.