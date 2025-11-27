نجحت مصر في استعادة 131 مواطنًا مصريًا كانوا محتجزين في ليبيا، حيث وصلوا مساء أمس (الأربعاء) على متن رحلة خاصة قادمة من طرابلس إلى مطار القاهرة الدولي.
وبحسب بيان صادر عن وزارة الخارجية والهجرة وشئون المصريين بالخارج، اليوم (الخميس) فقد استقبل الرحلة بمطار القاهرة السفير حداد عبد التواب الجوهري، مساعد وزير الخارجية للشئون القنصلية والمصريين في الخارج، مؤكدًا أن عودة هؤلاء المواطنين جاءت نتيجة جهود حثيثة ومتواصلة بذلتها السفارة المصرية في طرابلس بالتنسيق المباشر مع الجهات الليبية المختصة، وبالتعاون الوثيق مع كافة القطاعات المعنية داخل الوزارة.
وكشف مساعد الوزير عما تم خلال العام 2025 في هذا السياق، حيث تم استعادة 1132 مواطنًا مصريًا من طرابلس والمنطقة الغربية في ليبيا، وإعادة أكثر من 1500 مواطن مصري من بني غازي والمنطقة الشرقية، وبذلك يتجاوز إجمالي المصريين الذين تم استعادتهم من ليبيا خلال عام 2025 أكثر من 2600 مواطن.
وجددت مصر عبر وزارة الخارجية النداء لمواطنيها بأهمية اتباع الطرق الشرعية والقانونية في إجراءات السفر والدخول إلى الدول المجاورة، محذرًة من الانجرار وراء عصابات الهجرة غير الشرعية التي تعرض حياة المواطنين لأخطار جسيمة، وتتسبب في وقوعهم فريسة للاحتجاز والابتزاز.
Egypt has successfully repatriated 131 Egyptian citizens who were detained in Libya, as they arrived last night (Wednesday) on a special flight from Tripoli to Cairo International Airport.
According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Immigration, and Egyptian Expatriates Affairs today (Thursday), the flight was welcomed at Cairo Airport by Ambassador Hossam Abdel Tawab El-Gohary, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Consular Affairs and Egyptians Abroad, who confirmed that the return of these citizens was the result of diligent and continuous efforts made by the Egyptian Embassy in Tripoli in direct coordination with the relevant Libyan authorities, and in close cooperation with all concerned sectors within the ministry.
The Assistant Minister revealed what had been accomplished during the year 2025 in this context, where 1,132 Egyptian citizens were repatriated from Tripoli and the western region of Libya, and over 1,500 Egyptian citizens were returned from Benghazi and the eastern region, thus exceeding the total number of Egyptians repatriated from Libya during the year 2025 to more than 2,600 citizens.
Egypt, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reiterated its call to its citizens about the importance of following legal and legitimate procedures for traveling and entering neighboring countries, warning against falling prey to illegal immigration gangs that expose citizens' lives to serious dangers and result in them becoming victims of detention and extortion.