فرضت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي لليوم الثاني على التوالي، حظراً للتجول في محافظة طوباس بالضفة الغربية، وسط انتشار مكثف في غالبية مناطق المحافظة، واقتحمت مخيميْ شعفاط وبلاطة، شمال شرقي القدس.
زيادة عدد المحتجزين
ونقلت وكالة الأنباء الفلسطينية «وفا» عن مدير «نادي الأسير» في طوباس، كمال بني عودة، اليوم (الخميس) قوله: إن الجيش الإسرائيلي ما زال يداهم العديد من منازل المواطنين في أغلب مناطق محافظة طوباس، ويحتجز آخرين ويقتادهم إلى مراكز التحقيق الميداني، لافتاً إلى زيادة عدد المحتجزين إلى أكثر من 100 محتجز، نصفهم من بلدة طمون.
وأضاف، أنه تم الإفراج عن 27 من المعتقلين في ساعة متأخرة من الليل، وبقي عدد منهم مكبل اليدين بعد الإفراج حتى وصولهم إلى منازلهم، مؤكداً أن الجيش الإسرائيلي يعتدي على المواطنين، وينكل بهم خلال مداهمة منازلهم عدا عن تدمير محتويات المنازل.
اعتداء على طواقم الهلال الأحمر
وأفادت مصادر في الهلال الأحمر الفلسطيني بأن طواقمه تعاملت مع 16 إصابة لمواطنين جراء اعتداء الجنود الإسرائيليين عليهم بالضرب، حيث نقلت 5 إصابات إلى المستشفى، فيما تم التعامل مع باقي الحالات ميدانياً.
وتشهد محافظة طوباس هجوماً واسعاً ومتواصلاً، تشارك فيه قوات كبيرة من الجيش الإسرائيلي، كما تواصل إغلاق المداخل الرئيسية للمحافظة بالسواتر الترابية، بالإضافة إلى إغلاق العديد من الطرق الفرعية، فيما تشهد أجواء المحافظة تحليقاً مكثفاً لطائرات الاستطلاع المسيرة.
إطلاق الغاز السام
واقتحم الجيش الإسرائيلي مخيم شعفاط، شمال شرق القدس المحتلة، وأفادت مصادر محلية لـ«وفا»، بأن الجيش اقتحم حي رأس خميس بالمخيم، وأطلق قنابل الغاز السام المسيل للدموع صوب المواطنين ومنازلهم، دون أن يبلغ عن وقوع إصابات.ونفذت عملية تمشيط واسعة دون التبليغ عن اعتقالات.
واعتقل الجيش مواطنين من مخيم بلاطة شرقي نابلس، وأفادت مصادر أمنية بأن آليات الجيش اقتحمت المخيم، وداهمت عدة منازل هناك، وفتشتها وعبثت بمحتوياتها، قبل أن تعتقل شخصين.
مستوطنون يهاجمون المزارع
وهاجم مستوطنون، الخميس، عدداً من المزارعين في منطقة الدوير في أراضي بلدة بيت ليد شرق طولكرم. وأكد شهود عيان لـ«وفا»، أن أكثر من 15 مستوطناً هاجموا 3 مزارعين بالعصي أثناء قيامهم بقطف ثمار الزيتون، وأصابوهم في رؤوسهم، والمزارعون من سكان بلدة الفندقومية بمحافظة قلقيلية.
ولفتوا إلى أن أهالي بيت ليد هرعوا لنجدتهم، ما أجبر المستوطنين على الفرار من الموقع، وتم نقل المصابين إلى مستشفى في نابلس.
Israeli occupation forces imposed a curfew for the second consecutive day in the Tubas governorate in the West Bank, amid a heavy presence in most areas of the governorate, and stormed the Shuafat and Balata camps, northeast of Jerusalem.
Increase in the number of detainees
The Palestinian news agency "Wafa" reported today (Thursday) that the director of the "Prisoners' Club" in Tubas, Kamal Bani Odeh, stated that the Israeli army is still raiding many homes of citizens in most areas of Tubas governorate, detaining others and taking them to field investigation centers, noting that the number of detainees has increased to more than 100, half of whom are from the town of Tamoun.
He added that 27 of the detainees were released late at night, while some remained handcuffed after their release until they reached their homes, confirming that the Israeli army assaults citizens and abuses them during the raids on their homes, in addition to destroying the contents of the houses.
Assault on Red Crescent teams
Sources in the Palestinian Red Crescent reported that its teams dealt with 16 injuries among citizens due to assaults by Israeli soldiers, with 5 injuries being transported to the hospital, while the remaining cases were handled on-site.
The Tubas governorate is witnessing a wide and ongoing assault, involving large forces from the Israeli army, which continues to close the main entrances to the governorate with earth mounds, in addition to closing many secondary roads, while the skies of the governorate are witnessing intensive flights of reconnaissance drones.
Use of toxic gas
The Israeli army stormed the Shuafat camp, northeast of occupied Jerusalem, and local sources told "Wafa" that the army raided the Ras Khamis neighborhood in the camp and fired tear gas canisters at citizens and their homes, with no injuries reported. A wide combing operation was carried out without any arrests being reported.
The army arrested citizens from the Balata camp east of Nablus, and security sources reported that army vehicles stormed the camp, raided several homes there, searched them, and tampered with their contents before arresting two individuals.
Settlers attack farmers
On Thursday, settlers attacked a number of farmers in the Al-Dweir area in the lands of Beit Lid town east of Tulkarem. Eyewitnesses confirmed to "Wafa" that more than 15 settlers attacked 3 farmers with sticks while they were picking olives, injuring them in the head; the farmers are residents of the Fanduqamiya town in Qalqilya governorate.
They pointed out that the people of Beit Lid rushed to their aid, forcing the settlers to flee the site, and the injured were transported to a hospital in Nablus.