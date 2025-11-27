فرضت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي لليوم الثاني على التوالي، حظراً للتجول في محافظة طوباس بالضفة الغربية، وسط انتشار مكثف في غالبية مناطق المحافظة، واقتحمت مخيميْ شعفاط وبلاطة، شمال شرقي القدس.


زيادة عدد المحتجزين


ونقلت وكالة الأنباء الفلسطينية «وفا» عن مدير «نادي الأسير» في طوباس، كمال بني عودة، اليوم (الخميس) قوله: إن الجيش الإسرائيلي ما زال يداهم العديد من منازل المواطنين في أغلب مناطق محافظة طوباس، ويحتجز آخرين ويقتادهم إلى مراكز التحقيق الميداني، لافتاً إلى زيادة عدد المحتجزين إلى أكثر من 100 محتجز، نصفهم من بلدة طمون.


وأضاف، أنه تم الإفراج عن 27 من المعتقلين في ساعة متأخرة من الليل، وبقي عدد منهم مكبل اليدين بعد الإفراج حتى وصولهم إلى منازلهم، مؤكداً أن الجيش الإسرائيلي يعتدي على المواطنين، وينكل بهم خلال مداهمة منازلهم عدا عن تدمير محتويات المنازل.


اعتداء على طواقم الهلال الأحمر


وأفادت مصادر في الهلال الأحمر الفلسطيني بأن طواقمه تعاملت مع 16 إصابة لمواطنين جراء اعتداء الجنود الإسرائيليين عليهم بالضرب، حيث نقلت 5 إصابات إلى المستشفى، فيما تم التعامل مع باقي الحالات ميدانياً.


وتشهد محافظة طوباس هجوماً واسعاً ومتواصلاً، تشارك فيه قوات كبيرة من الجيش الإسرائيلي، كما تواصل إغلاق المداخل الرئيسية للمحافظة بالسواتر الترابية، بالإضافة إلى إغلاق العديد من الطرق الفرعية، فيما تشهد أجواء المحافظة تحليقاً مكثفاً لطائرات الاستطلاع المسيرة.


إطلاق الغاز السام


واقتحم الجيش الإسرائيلي مخيم شعفاط، شمال شرق القدس المحتلة، وأفادت مصادر محلية لـ«وفا»، بأن الجيش اقتحم حي رأس خميس بالمخيم، وأطلق قنابل الغاز السام المسيل للدموع صوب المواطنين ومنازلهم، دون أن يبلغ عن وقوع إصابات.ونفذت عملية تمشيط واسعة دون التبليغ عن اعتقالات.


واعتقل الجيش مواطنين من مخيم بلاطة شرقي نابلس، وأفادت مصادر أمنية بأن آليات الجيش اقتحمت المخيم، وداهمت عدة منازل هناك، وفتشتها وعبثت بمحتوياتها، قبل أن تعتقل شخصين.


مستوطنون يهاجمون المزارع


وهاجم مستوطنون، الخميس، عدداً من المزارعين في منطقة الدوير في أراضي بلدة بيت ليد شرق طولكرم. وأكد شهود عيان لـ«وفا»، أن أكثر من 15 مستوطناً هاجموا 3 مزارعين بالعصي أثناء قيامهم بقطف ثمار الزيتون، وأصابوهم في رؤوسهم، والمزارعون من سكان بلدة الفندقومية بمحافظة قلقيلية.


ولفتوا إلى أن أهالي بيت ليد هرعوا لنجدتهم، ما أجبر المستوطنين على الفرار من الموقع، وتم نقل المصابين إلى مستشفى في نابلس.