Israeli occupation forces imposed a curfew for the second consecutive day in the Tubas governorate in the West Bank, amid a heavy presence in most areas of the governorate, and stormed the Shuafat and Balata camps, northeast of Jerusalem.



Increase in the number of detainees



The Palestinian news agency "Wafa" reported today (Thursday) that the director of the "Prisoners' Club" in Tubas, Kamal Bani Odeh, stated that the Israeli army is still raiding many homes of citizens in most areas of Tubas governorate, detaining others and taking them to field investigation centers, noting that the number of detainees has increased to more than 100, half of whom are from the town of Tamoun.



He added that 27 of the detainees were released late at night, while some remained handcuffed after their release until they reached their homes, confirming that the Israeli army assaults citizens and abuses them during the raids on their homes, in addition to destroying the contents of the houses.



Assault on Red Crescent teams



Sources in the Palestinian Red Crescent reported that its teams dealt with 16 injuries among citizens due to assaults by Israeli soldiers, with 5 injuries being transported to the hospital, while the remaining cases were handled on-site.



The Tubas governorate is witnessing a wide and ongoing assault, involving large forces from the Israeli army, which continues to close the main entrances to the governorate with earth mounds, in addition to closing many secondary roads, while the skies of the governorate are witnessing intensive flights of reconnaissance drones.



Use of toxic gas



The Israeli army stormed the Shuafat camp, northeast of occupied Jerusalem, and local sources told "Wafa" that the army raided the Ras Khamis neighborhood in the camp and fired tear gas canisters at citizens and their homes, with no injuries reported. A wide combing operation was carried out without any arrests being reported.



The army arrested citizens from the Balata camp east of Nablus, and security sources reported that army vehicles stormed the camp, raided several homes there, searched them, and tampered with their contents before arresting two individuals.



Settlers attack farmers



On Thursday, settlers attacked a number of farmers in the Al-Dweir area in the lands of Beit Lid town east of Tulkarem. Eyewitnesses confirmed to "Wafa" that more than 15 settlers attacked 3 farmers with sticks while they were picking olives, injuring them in the head; the farmers are residents of the Fanduqamiya town in Qalqilya governorate.



They pointed out that the people of Beit Lid rushed to their aid, forcing the settlers to flee the site, and the injured were transported to a hospital in Nablus.