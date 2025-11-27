The U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Syria, Tom Brack, attributed the difficulty of disarming "Hezbollah" to a lack of funding and the low salaries of Lebanese army personnel.



Lack of Resources



Brack expressed his doubts to the "New York Times" about the Lebanese army's ability to achieve its stated goal of disarming "Hezbollah" by the end of this year, but he confirmed that there are no alternatives to this path in terms of stabilizing the situation in Lebanon itself and along its borders with Israel.



The newspaper quoted Lebanese Finance Minister Yassin Jaber as saying that it may not be possible to complete the disarmament process by the end of this year, calling for not to expect miracles from an army that lacks resources, and that the actions of the Israeli army undermine the efforts of the Lebanese army.



On October 20, Brack urged the Lebanese government to expedite the disarmament of "Hezbollah." He warned that "the Lebanese authorities' inaction could push Israel to take unilateral actions, which could herald a new confrontation."



Implementation of the Disarmament Plan



Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam announced earlier that the Lebanese army, based on government directives, must implement a plan to disarm all militia groups, including "Hezbollah," by the end of this year.



The spokesperson for the Israeli army, Nadav Shoshani, stated that "Hezbollah" has not disarmed or dismantled its military structure since the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon a year ago.



Shoshani wrote on the "X" platform: "Exactly one year ago, the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon came into effect. Under this agreement, Hezbollah was supposed to fully disarm and dismantle its military structure, but it has achieved neither."



He added, "Instead, Hezbollah has spent a year rebuilding and rearming itself." He stated, "As long as Hezbollah poses a threat to Israel, we will continue to do whatever is necessary to defend ourselves."



U.S.-French Mediation



The United States and France mediated on November 27, 2024, to reach a ceasefire agreement in Lebanon, following 66 days of hostilities between Israel and "Hezbollah."



The agreement stipulated the deployment of the Lebanese army along the southern border with the support of United Nations peacekeeping forces, and the withdrawal of "Hezbollah" forces beyond the Litani River into the depths of Lebanese territory.