عزا المبعوث الرئاسي الأمريكي الخاص إلى سورية توم براك، صعوبة نزع سلاح «حزب الله» إلى نقص التمويل وانخفاض رواتب أفراد الجيش اللبناني.


الافتقار إلى الموارد


وأعرب براك لصحيفة «نيويورك تايمز» عن شكوكه في قدرة الجيش اللبناني على تحقيق هدفه المعلن المتمثل في نزع سلاح «حزب الله» بنهاية هذا العام، إلا أنه أكد أن لا بدائل لهذا المسار من حيث استقرار الوضع في لبنان نفسه وعلى حدوده مع إسرائيل.


ونقلت الصحيفة عن وزير المالية اللبناني ياسين جابر، قوله: إنه قد لا يكون من الممكن إتمام عملية نزع السلاح بنهاية هذا العام، داعياً إلى عدم انتظار معجزات من الجيش الذي يفتقر إلى الموارد، وأن تصرفات الجيش الإسرائيلي تُقوّض جهود الجيش اللبناني.


وفي 20 أكتوبر الماضي، طالب براك الحكومة اللبنانية بالإسراع في نزع سلاح «حزب الله». وحذّر من أن «تقاعس السلطات اللبنانية قد يدفع إسرائيل إلى اتخاذ إجراءات أحادية الجانب، ما قد ينذر بمواجهة جديدة».


تنفيذ خطة نزع السلاح


وأعلن رئيس الوزراء اللبناني نواف سلام، في وقت سابق أن على الجيش اللبناني، بناءً على توجيهات الحكومة، تنفيذ خطة لنزع سلاح جميع الجماعات شبه العسكرية، بما فيها «حزب الله»، بحلول نهاية هذا العام.


وكان المتحدث باسم الجيش الإسرائيلي نداف شوشاني، قال إن «حزب الله» لم ينزع سلاحه أو يفكك بنيته العسكرية منذ اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار في لبنان قبل عام.


وكتب شوشاني على منصة «إكس»: «قبل عام واحد بالضبط، دخل اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بين إسرائيل ولبنان حيز التنفيذ، بموجب هذا الاتفاق، كان يجب على حزب الله أن ينزع سلاحه بالكامل ويفكك بنيته العسكرية، لكنه لم يحقق في أي منهما».


وقال «بدلاً من ذلك، أمضى حزب الله عاماً في إعادة بناء وتسليح نفسه». وأضاف «طالما أن حزب الله يشكل تهديداً لإسرائيل، سنواصل بذل كل ما يلزم للدفاع عن أنفسنا».


وساطة أمريكية فرنسية


وتوسطت الولايات المتحدة وفرنسا في 27 نوفمبر 2024، لإبرام اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار في لبنان، وذلك بعد 66 يوماً من الأعمال القتالية بين إسرائيل و«حزب الله».


ونص الاتفاق على نشر الجيش اللبناني على طول الحدود الجنوبية بدعم من قوات حفظ السلام التابعة للأمم المتحدة، وانسحاب قوات «حزب الله» إلى ما وراء نهر الليطاني في عمق الأراضي اللبنانية