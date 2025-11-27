تتسارع الجهود الروسية والأوكرانية بشأن المحادثات التي تدور حول خطة السلام الأمريكية من أجل التوصل إلى تسوية للحرب المستعرة منذ أكثر من 3 سنوات.


وأعلن وزير الخارجية الأوكراني أندريه سيبيها، اليوم (الخميس)، أن فريقي التفاوض الأوكراني والأمريكي سيلتقيان قريباً، مضيفاً أن كييف ستركز على خطوات محددة في مقترحات السلام. وأكد خلال مؤتمر صحفي، أن التوصل إلى هدنة مهم جداً لأوكرانيا.


فيما أفاد نائب وزير الخارجية الروسي سيرغي ريابكوف، بأن زيارة المبعوث الخاص للرئيس الأمريكي ستيف ويتكوف، إلى موسكو لا تزال قائمة.


ورداً على سؤال حول ما إذا كانت الزيارة سارية، صرح ريابكوف للصحفيين: «ليس هناك ما يدعو للتشكيك في هذا الأمر»، وفقاً لوكالة «سبوتنيك» الروسية للأنباء.


وأكد ريابكوف استعداد الجانب الروسي للعمل مع أي مقترحات يقدمها المبعوث الأمريكي.


وحول ما إذا كانت روسيا تتوقع أن يحمل ويتكوف النسخة المحدثة من الخطة الأمريكية للتسوية في أوكرانيا، علق ريابكوف: «كل ما كان ينبغي نشره حول هذا الموضوع تم (الأربعاء) من خلال مساعد الرئيس والمتحدث باسم الرئيس. هذه ليست أول زيارة للمبعوث الأمريكي إلى موسكو، وسنعمل مع أي مقترحات يقدمها».


واعتبر ريابكوف أنه لا يزال هناك غموض حول كيفية انتهاء مناقشات جنيف، وحول دور القوى الهدامة في الاتحاد الأوروبي، والتي حاولت وما زالت تحاول عرقلة أي تقدم. سنرى ما سيقدمه ويتكوف، ثم سنعمل على ذلك.


وكان مساعد الرئيس الروسي يوري أوشاكوف، أعلن، أمس (الأربعاء)، أن «عدداً من مسؤولي الإدارة الأمريكية المعنيين بالشؤون الأوكرانية سيزورون موسكو برفقة المبعوث الرئاسي الأمريكي ستيف ويتكوف».


وقال أوشاكوف لقناة «روسيا 1»: «سيصل ويتكوف إلى موسكو الأسبوع القادم، وسيرافقه عدد من المسؤولين الإداريين الآخرين المعنيين بالشؤون الأوكرانية».