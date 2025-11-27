The Russian and Ukrainian efforts regarding the talks surrounding the American peace plan are accelerating in order to reach a settlement for the war that has been raging for more than 3 years.



Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha announced today (Thursday) that the Ukrainian and American negotiating teams will meet soon, adding that Kyiv will focus on specific steps in the peace proposals. He confirmed during a press conference that reaching a ceasefire is very important for Ukraine.



Meanwhile, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stated that the visit of U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to Moscow is still on schedule.



In response to a question about whether the visit is still happening, Ryabkov told reporters: "There is no reason to doubt this," according to the Russian news agency "Sputnik."



Ryabkov confirmed the Russian side's readiness to work with any proposals presented by the American envoy.



Regarding whether Russia expects Witkoff to bring the updated version of the American settlement plan for Ukraine, Ryabkov commented: "Everything that needed to be published on this topic was done (on Wednesday) through the president's assistant and the president's spokesperson. This is not the first visit of the American envoy to Moscow, and we will work with any proposals he presents."



Ryabkov considered that there is still ambiguity about how the Geneva discussions will end, and about the role of destructive forces in the European Union, which have tried and continue to try to obstruct any progress. We will see what Witkoff presents, and then we will work on that.



Yesterday (Wednesday), Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov announced that "a number of U.S. officials concerned with Ukrainian affairs will visit Moscow alongside U.S. presidential envoy Steve Witkoff."



Ushakov told "Russia 1": "Witkoff will arrive in Moscow next week, and he will be accompanied by a number of other administrative officials concerned with Ukrainian affairs."